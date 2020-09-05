2020 mooncake guide for the Mid-Autum Festival

Year after year, we see the emergence of a gamut of interesting flavours for the Mid-Autumn Festival. This year is no different, with many F&B establishments and creators showcasing their artfully handcrafted baked and snowskin mooncake delights.

If you’re still pondering over what you should get, perhaps scroll through our list of 2020 Mooncakes guide to see what’s in store!

2020 mooncakes guide: Where to get these yummy treats

1. Apricot and Sourplum Snow-skin Mooncake @ Raffles Hotel Singapore

Savour the heavenly union of fresh apricot purée, sourplum and white chocolate with the all-new handcrafted Apricot and Sourplum Snow-skin Mooncake from Raffles Hotel Singapore.

Another must-try new flavour is the Yuzu and Osmanthus Truffle Snow-skin mooncake—the perfect treat to go with your favourite choice of tea this Mid-autumn festival.

Apricot and Sourplum Snow-skin Mooncake @ Raffles Hotel Singapore Availability (order and collection): Until Sept 28, 2020 *Until Oct 1, the Raffles Mooncake Booth will be available daily from 9am to 8pm at the North Bridge Road Atrium of Raffles Arcade. Prices: $76 Order here .

2. Limited Edition 120th Anniversary Mooncake @ Goodwood Park Hotel

Not just any traditional baked mooncake, this one, in particular, is super lavish! Nestled within its White Lotus Seed Paste are 12 golden salted egg yolks, representing each decade of the hotel’s rich history. Best, it’s freshly made with no preservatives.

Limited Edition 120th Anniversary Mooncake @ Goodwood Park Hotel Availability (order and collection): Until Oct 1, 2020 Note: Last pre-order date is Sept 24, 2020, 5pm. Prices: $108 per piece Order here .

3. Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake @ Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/3227802737268443/

Encased in silken snowskin and filled with rich flesh of the best premium grade of Mao Shan Wang durians from Pahang Raub’s Old Tree.

Available in a set of eight, this limited-edition mooncake in collaboration with Royal Durian, is set to satiate all durian cravings. So premium that only 3,888 boxes are available for sale!

Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake @ Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Availability (order and collection): From now till stocks last Prices: $118 per set of eight pieces Order in-store (Royal Durian cafe at 134 Jurong Gateway Rd, #01-303A, Singapore 600134) Alternatively, message or WhatsApp 8218 3137

4. Yàn’s Mix-and-match set

Yàn’s mooncakes in two-tiered midnight blue boxes. | Image source: Yàn

Can’t decide on which flavour to get? Then this mix & match set of a selection of classic white lotus paste and yam mooncakes makes for the perfect treat! Plus, you get to keep this elegant box which doubles as a sturdy, gorgeous jewellery case.

Select four mooncakes from the following:

White Lotus Paste Mooncakes with Macadamia Nuts

White Lotus Paste Mooncakes with Single Yolk

White Lotus Paste Mooncakes with Double Yolk

Thousand Layer Yam Mooncakes

Thousand Layer Yam Mooncakes with Single Yolk

Yàn’s Mix-and-match set Availability (order and collection): Until Oct 1, 2020 Prices:$68 nett per box Order here . Else, call 6384 5585 or WhatsApp them at 9769 4283.

5. Swensen’s Mochi-snowskin Ice Cream Mooncakes

Swensen’s is bringing back their irresistibly satisfying Mochi-snowskin ice cream mooncakes with so many exciting flavours.

One being the Kueh Salat that infuses the familiar flavours of fragrant pandan and coconut and all-time favourite Sticky Chewy Chocolate that provides an indulgent treat for all ages! Purchase as a single mooncake or in a set of four.

Swensen’s Mochi-snowskin Ice Cream Mooncakes Availability (order and collection): Oct 1, 2020 or while stocks last Prices: $39.80 (set of four), $10.90 per piece Order here . Otherwise, they are available from 22 Swensen’s outlets islandwide, as well as for delivery via Grabfood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

6. Thye Moh Chan’s Lychee Rose White Lotus

Traditional Teochew confectionery Thye Moh Chan is dishing out two novel flavours as part of this year’s Mid-autumn festival.

Look to the new Lychee Rose White Lotus mooncake that is made of the perfect blend of Taiwan-imported lychees and alluring rose in smooth white lotus, complete with additional walnuts for extra crunch. Plus, they’re not only delightful but also lower in sugar.

A must-try for individuals who enjoy hints of floral and fruitiness in their mooncakes.

Thye Moh Chan’s Lychee Rose White Lotus Availability (order and collection): Until Sept 23, 2020 Prices: $42.80 (4 pieces per box), $11.80 per piece Available exclusively at Chinatown Point and Paragon outlets.

7. Japanese Sweet Potato with Pumpkin-Coconut Centre Snowskin Mooncake @ Goodwood Park Hotel

Inspired by the Japanese sweet potato, an autumn harvest also known as satsumaimo. | Image source: Goodwood Park Hotel

Sink your teeth into a creamy blend of luscious Japanese sweet potato flesh and a silky core of pumpkin purée with desiccated coconut wrapped in snowskin. Freshly handcrafted with no preservatives.

Japanese Sweet Potato with Pumpkin-Coconut Centre Snowskin Mooncake @ Goodwood Park Hotel Availability (order and collection): Until Oct 1, 2020 Note: Last pre-order date is Sept 24,2020, 5pm. Prices: $41 (2 pieces) / $66 (4 pieces) Order here .

8. LADY M Over The Moon Mooncake Lantern

Packaged in a special Lady M mooncake gift bag and complete with a greeting card, instruction card and envelope.

Take home your mooncakes in an artfully packaged light-up lantern this year with Lady M. Each collectible lantern will include 6 mini mooncakes made in collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery, featuring flavours of sweet egg custard and chocolate custard.

LADY M Over The Moon Mooncake Lantern Availability (order and collection): Pre-orders: Aug 11 to 31 Delivery / Pick-up: Sept 1 onwards Prices: $99 Order here .

9. Mini Baked/Snowskin Selection @ Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

A delightful selection of baked and snowskin mooncakes await, including flavours like White Lotus Seed Paste with Macadamia Nuts, Baked Pandan Paste with Melon Seeds, Mini Snowskin Lychee Rose, Mini Snowskin Mao Shan Wang Durian and many more!

You can choose to buy them in a single flavour or as an assorted mix of 8 pieces. Alcoholic selections are also available.

Enclosed in an intricately designed and multi-functional wooden jewellery box, it makes for the perfect gifting this festive season.

Mini Baked/Snowskin Selection @ Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore Availability (order and collection): Until Oct 1, 2020 Prices: From $70 (8 pcs) Order here .

10. Janice Wong’s Singapore Signature Snowskin Mooncakes

Experience a taste of childhood wrapped in a delicate snowskin. | Image source: Janice Wong’s website

Get a taste of childhood with these limited-edition Singapore Signature Snowskin Mooncakes by Janice Wong.

Each box of 8 mooncakes consists of a selection of comforting and familiar Singapore flavours: Cheng Tng Red Date Yam, Red Bean Tea, Peanut Pancake, and Rose Bandung.

Janice Wong’s Singapore Signature Snowskin Mooncakes Availability (order and collection): Early bird offer lasts only till Sept 25 Prices: $58.50 (U.P. $78) per box Order here .

11. Conrad Centennial Singapore’s Mooncake Goodness

More mooncake goodness awaits from Conrad Centennial Singapore. Apart from their decadent traditional mooncakes, you’ve got to try their newly launched Sea Salt Gula Melaka and Purple Sweet Potato with Pumpkin—a more adventurous but delicate alternative.

Other popular favourites include Green Tea and Royal Hazelnut Crunch.

Conrad Centennial Singapore’s Mooncake Goodness Availability (order and collection): Until Sept 27, 2020 Prices: From $82 nett (for a customisable set of any four traditional baked mooncakes or eight snowskin mooncakes) Order here .

12. 7-Eleven’s Durian Snowskin Mooncake Delights

7-Eleven has launched its first-ever range of mooncakes which includes three different Durian Snowskin Mooncake varieties—Mao Shan Wang, D24, and Red Prawn.

7-Eleven’s Durian Snowskin Mooncake Delights Availability (order and collection): Pre-order open until Sept 6 Prices: From $62 for 4 pieces / $65 for mixed flavours

$35 for 2 pieces (mixed flavours) Simply pre-order from any of the selected 25 7-Eleven stores closest to you, and collect your mooncakes from the same store just a matter of days later.

13. 7-Eleven’s Sanrio Baked Mooncake collection

Keep your eyes peeled for 7-Eleven’s exclusive Sanrio Baked Mooncake Collection!

In the cutest mooncake form ever, indulge in classic favourites such as White Lotus and Pandan Lotus, as well as exciting new flavours such as Green Tea White Lotus and Chocolate Lava Cookies.

They’ll be presented in two adorable yet practical Sanrio-designed cooler bags, including a Hello Kitty design available exclusively at 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven’s Sanrio Baked Mooncake collection Availability (order and collection): Pre-order open until Sept 23 Prices: Hello Kitty Design: $38 for a limited time only (U.P. $48) 2pc of Hello Kitty selected mooncakes

1 Hello Kitty travel paper bag

1 Hello Kitty travel cooler bag Sanrio Cooler Bag: $58 4pcs Sanrio baked mooncakes (in flavours above) Simply pre-order from any of the selected 25 7-Eleven stores closest to you, and collect your mooncakes from the same store just a matter of days later.

We hope you’ve found our 2020 Mooncakes guide useful! Here we’d like to wish all our readers a very happy Mid-Autumn festival!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.