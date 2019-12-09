2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets

Whether you're tying the knot or attending a wedding, ang bao rates can be tricky to measure.
With everyone having their own opinion on how much to include in the red packet, it can be hard to pin down an exact amount. The couple's nearest and dearest often pay more but the same isn’t really expected if you’re attending the wedding who's a distant relative or work associate.
While we're of the view that a red packet or monetary gifts should be given as a token of love and support for the newlywed couple, the social norm in Singapore is to go with 10% of the estimated table rate, to "cover the cost" of your place at the table.
As a guide, we've rounded up rates of some of the more popular hotels and banquet venues below, based on weddings held on Saturdays.
|
Venue
|
Lunch
|
Dinner
|Amara Sanctuary
|$175 - $223
|$199 - $223
|Andaz Singapore
|$197
|$244
|Carlton Hotel Singapore
|$127 - $174
|$139 - $174
|Concorde Hotel Singapore
|$118
|$148
|Conrad Centennial Singapore
|$149 (table of 10)
|$169 (table of 12)
|Copthorne King’s
|$105 - $131
|$116 - $142
|Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
|$128 - $132
|$154 to $158
|Four Seasons Singapore
|$168 - $175
|$193 - $234
|Furama City Centre
|$99
|$116
|Furama Riverfront Singapore
|$119 - $125
|$118 - $152
|Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore
|
$164 (From Oct 2019 to 30 Sep 2020)
|
$191 (From Oct 2019 to 30 Sep 2020)
|Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel
|$128 to $187
|$152 to $187
|Grand Hyatt Singapore
|$175 - $188
|$222 - $235
|Hilton Singapore
|$133
|$163 - $167
|Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|$116
|$136
|Hotel Jen
|$119
|$146 - $163
|
Intercontinental Singapore (May 2020 to April 2021)
|$178 - $199
|$222 - $246
|JW Marriott Singapore South Beach
|$211 - $258
|$240 - $258
|M Hotel Singapore
|(From Apr) $112 - $134
|(From Apr) $130 - $155
|Mandarin Orchard Singapore
|$153 - $249
|$190 - $249
|Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay
|$141
|$158
|One Farrer Hotel and Spa
|$148
|$158 - $175
|ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove
|$114 - $139
|$134 - $164
|Orchard Hotel Singapore
|
$152 (Jan to Aug)
$158 (Sep to Dec)
|
$193 (Jan to Aug)
$199 (Sep to Dec)
|Pan Pacific Singapore
|$147 - $156
|$188 - $193
|PARKROYAL on Beach Road
|
$133 (Jan to Jun)
$136 (Jul - Dec)
|
$165 (Jan - Jun)
$168 (Jul - Dec)
|PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road
|$116
|$128
|
PARKROYAL on Pickering
(Applicable for weddings held by 30 April 2020)
|$161- $235
|$193 - $235
|
Peach Garden at Hotel Miramar
(Applicable for weddings held by 30 March 2020)
|$98 - $136
|$116 - $140
|
Peach Garden at OCBC Centre
(Applicable for weddings held by 30 March 2020)
|$108 - $120
|$120 - $152
|Peach Garden at The Metropolis
|$98 - $125
|$101 - $128
|Peach Garden at Thomson Plaza
|$117 - $140
|$117 - $140
|Qian Xi (Bliss Garden Restaurant at Expo)
|72 - $117
|72 - $117
|Qian Xi Farrer Park
|$70 - $115
|$70 - $115
|Qian Xi Joy Garden (SAFRA Jurong)
|72 - $117
|72 - $117
|Qian Xi Summer Garden (Mount Faber)
|$74 - $119
|$74 - $119
|Raffles Town Club
|$105
|$128
|Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park
|$107
|$132
|Regent Singapore
|$156
|$187
|Rendezvous Hotel Singapore
|$128
|$140
|
Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre
|$140 - $152
|$163
|Resorts World Sentosa Equarius Hotel
|$175
|$197
|Resorts World Sentosa SEA Aquarium
|NA
|$256
|
Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios, New York Street
|NA
|$246
|Seletar Country Club
|Sentosa Golf Club
|$116
|$149 - $167
|Serangoon Gardens Country Club
|$81 - $152
|$81 - $152
|Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa
|$164 - $198
|$164 - $198
|Sheraton Towers Singapore
|$161
|$185
|Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa
|$192
|$216 - $245
|Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
|$158
|$187
|Swissôtel Merchant Court Singapore
|$134
|$168
|Temasek Club
|$101 - $125
|$107 - $131
|
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
|
$198
(till 30 June 2020)
|
$233
(till 30 June 2020)
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
|$177 - $180
|$200
|The Outpost Hotel
|$178
|$213
|The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore
|$210
|$245 - $280
|The St. Regis Singapore
|$174 to $199
|$246 - $288
|Village Hotel Changi
|$111
|$132
|Village Hotel Katong
|$114
|$132
|W Singapore Sentosa Cove
|191 - $221
|$226
|York Hotel
|$103 - $114
|$113 - $124
Lunch and dinner prices are based on weddings held on Saturdays, and should be used as a guide.
Prices are inclusive of GST and service charge where applicable, and subject to change without notice at the hotels' discretion. Additional charges on public holidays and popular dates as well as terms and conditions apply.
For more information on wedding packages, visit the hotel's websites. Prices last modified on 6 September 2019.
This article was first published in Her World Online .