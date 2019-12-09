2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets

PHOTO: Unsplash
Fionn Lee
Her World Online

Whether you're tying the knot or attending a wedding, ang bao rates can be tricky to measure.

With everyone having their own opinion on how much to include in the red packet, it can be hard to pin down an exact amount. The couple's nearest and dearest often pay more but the same isn’t really expected if you’re attending the wedding who's a distant relative or work associate.  

While we're of the view that a red packet or monetary gifts should be given as a token of love and support for the newlywed couple, the social norm in Singapore is to go with 10% of the estimated table rate, to "cover the cost" of your place at the table. 

As a guide, we've rounded up rates of some of the more popular hotels and banquet venues below, based on weddings held on Saturdays.

Venue

Lunch 

Dinner
Amara Sanctuary $175 - $223 $199 - $223
Andaz Singapore $197 $244
Carlton Hotel Singapore $127 - $174 $139 - $174
Concorde Hotel Singapore $118 $148
Conrad Centennial Singapore $149 (table of 10) $169 (table of 12)
Copthorne King’s $105 - $131 $116 - $142
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $128 - $132 $154 to $158
Four Seasons Singapore $168 - $175 $193 - $234
Furama City Centre $99 $116
Furama Riverfront Singapore $119 - $125 $118 - $152
Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore

$164 (From Oct 2019 to 30 Sep 2020)

$191 (From Oct 2019 to 30 Sep 2020)

 
Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel $128 to $187 $152 to $187
Grand Hyatt Singapore $175 - $188 $222 - $235
Hilton Singapore $133 $163 - $167
Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $116 $136
Hotel Jen $119 $146 - $163

Intercontinental Singapore (May 2020 to April 2021)

 $178 - $199  $222 - $246
JW Marriott Singapore South Beach $211 - $258 $240 - $258
M Hotel Singapore (From Apr) $112 - $134 (From Apr) $130 - $155
Mandarin Orchard Singapore $153 - $249 $190 - $249
Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay $141 $158
One Farrer Hotel and Spa $148 $158 - $175
ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove $114 - $139 $134 - $164
Orchard Hotel Singapore
$152 (Jan to Aug)
$158 (Sep to Dec)
$193 (Jan to Aug)
$199 (Sep to Dec)
Pan Pacific Singapore $147 - $156 $188 - $193
PARKROYAL on Beach Road
$133 (Jan to Jun)
$136 (Jul - Dec)
$165 (Jan - Jun)
$168 (Jul - Dec)
PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road $116 $128
PARKROYAL on Pickering
(Applicable for weddings held by 30 April 2020)
 $161- $235 $193 - $235
Peach Garden at Hotel Miramar
(Applicable for weddings held by 30 March 2020)
 $98 - $136 $116 - $140
Peach Garden at OCBC Centre
(Applicable for weddings held by 30 March 2020)
 $108 - $120 $120 - $152
Peach Garden at The Metropolis $98 - $125 $101 - $128
Peach Garden at Thomson Plaza $117 - $140 $117 - $140
Qian Xi (Bliss Garden Restaurant at Expo) 72 - $117 72 - $117
Qian Xi Farrer Park $70 - $115 $70 - $115
Qian Xi Joy Garden (SAFRA Jurong) 72 - $117 72 - $117
Qian Xi Summer Garden (Mount Faber) $74 - $119 $74 - $119
Raffles Town Club $105 $128
Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park $107 $132
Regent Singapore $156 $187
Rendezvous Hotel Singapore $128 $140
Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre
 $140 - $152 $163
Resorts World Sentosa Equarius Hotel $175 $197
Resorts World Sentosa SEA Aquarium NA $256
Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios, New York Street
 NA $246
Seletar Country Club    
Sentosa Golf Club $116 $149 - $167
Serangoon Gardens Country Club $81 - $152 $81 - $152
Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa $164 - $198 $164 - $198
Sheraton Towers Singapore $161 $185
Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa $192 $216 - $245
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $158 $187
Swissôtel Merchant Court Singapore $134 $168
Temasek Club $101 - $125 $107 - $131
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
$198 
(till 30 June 2020)
$233 
(till 30 June 2020)
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore $177 - $180 $200
The Outpost Hotel $178 $213
The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore $210 $245 - $280
The St. Regis Singapore $174 to $199 $246 - $288
Village Hotel Changi $111 $132
Village Hotel Katong $114 $132
W Singapore Sentosa Cove 191 - $221 $226
York Hotel $103 - $114 $113 - $124

Lunch and dinner prices are based on weddings held on Saturdays, and should be used as a guide. 

Prices are inclusive of GST and service charge where applicable, and subject to change without notice at the hotels' discretion. Additional charges on public holidays and popular dates as well as terms and conditions apply.

For more information on wedding packages, visit the hotel's websites. Prices last modified on 6 September 2019.

This article was first published in Her World Online 

More about
Lifestyle Weddings and engagements

TRENDING

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids, out of love for Fann Wong
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Retired cabby dies after being run over by taxi outside Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

SERVICES