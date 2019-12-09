2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets

Whether you're tying the knot or attending a wedding, ang bao rates can be tricky to measure.

With everyone having their own opinion on how much to include in the red packet, it can be hard to pin down an exact amount. The couple's nearest and dearest often pay more but the same isn’t really expected if you’re attending the wedding who's a distant relative or work associate.

While we're of the view that a red packet or monetary gifts should be given as a token of love and support for the newlywed couple, the social norm in Singapore is to go with 10% of the estimated table rate, to "cover the cost" of your place at the table.

As a guide, we've rounded up rates of some of the more popular hotels and banquet venues below, based on weddings held on Saturdays.

Venue Lunch Dinner Amara Sanctuary $175 - $223 $199 - $223 Andaz Singapore $197 $244 Carlton Hotel Singapore $127 - $174 $139 - $174 Concorde Hotel Singapore $118 $148 Conrad Centennial Singapore $149 (table of 10) $169 (table of 12) Copthorne King’s $105 - $131 $116 - $142 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $128 - $132 $154 to $158 Four Seasons Singapore $168 - $175 $193 - $234 Furama City Centre $99 $116 Furama Riverfront Singapore $119 - $125 $118 - $152 Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore $164 (From Oct 2019 to 30 Sep 2020) $191 (From Oct 2019 to 30 Sep 2020) Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel $128 to $187 $152 to $187 Grand Hyatt Singapore $175 - $188 $222 - $235 Hilton Singapore $133 $163 - $167 Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $116 $136 Hotel Jen $119 $146 - $163 Intercontinental Singapore (May 2020 to April 2021) $178 - $199 $222 - $246 JW Marriott Singapore South Beach $211 - $258 $240 - $258 M Hotel Singapore (From Apr) $112 - $134 (From Apr) $130 - $155 Mandarin Orchard Singapore $153 - $249 $190 - $249 Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay $141 $158 One Farrer Hotel and Spa $148 $158 - $175 ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove $114 - $139 $134 - $164 Orchard Hotel Singapore $152 (Jan to Aug) $158 (Sep to Dec) $193 (Jan to Aug) $199 (Sep to Dec) Pan Pacific Singapore $147 - $156 $188 - $193 PARKROYAL on Beach Road $133 (Jan to Jun) $136 (Jul - Dec) $165 (Jan - Jun) $168 (Jul - Dec) PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road $116 $128 PARKROYAL on Pickering (Applicable for weddings held by 30 April 2020) $161- $235 $193 - $235 Peach Garden at Hotel Miramar (Applicable for weddings held by 30 March 2020) $98 - $136 $116 - $140 Peach Garden at OCBC Centre (Applicable for weddings held by 30 March 2020) $108 - $120 $120 - $152 Peach Garden at The Metropolis $98 - $125 $101 - $128 Peach Garden at Thomson Plaza $117 - $140 $117 - $140 Qian Xi (Bliss Garden Restaurant at Expo) 72 - $117 72 - $117 Qian Xi Farrer Park $70 - $115 $70 - $115 Qian Xi Joy Garden (SAFRA Jurong) 72 - $117 72 - $117 Qian Xi Summer Garden (Mount Faber) $74 - $119 $74 - $119 Raffles Town Club $105 $128 Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park $107 $132 Regent Singapore $156 $187 Rendezvous Hotel Singapore $128 $140 Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre $140 - $152 $163 Resorts World Sentosa Equarius Hotel $175 $197 Resorts World Sentosa SEA Aquarium NA $256 Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios, New York Street NA $246 Seletar Country Club Sentosa Golf Club $116 $149 - $167 Serangoon Gardens Country Club $81 - $152 $81 - $152 Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa $164 - $198 $164 - $198 Sheraton Towers Singapore $161 $185 Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa $192 $216 - $245 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $158 $187 Swissôtel Merchant Court Singapore $134 $168 Temasek Club $101 - $125 $107 - $131 The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore $198 (till 30 June 2020) $233 (till 30 June 2020) The Fullerton Hotel Singapore $177 - $180 $200 The Outpost Hotel $178 $213 The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore $210 $245 - $280 The St. Regis Singapore $174 to $199 $246 - $288 Village Hotel Changi $111 $132 Village Hotel Katong $114 $132 W Singapore Sentosa Cove 191 - $221 $226 York Hotel $103 - $114 $113 - $124

Lunch and dinner prices are based on weddings held on Saturdays, and should be used as a guide.

Prices are inclusive of GST and service charge where applicable, and subject to change without notice at the hotels' discretion. Additional charges on public holidays and popular dates as well as terms and conditions apply.

For more information on wedding packages, visit the hotel's websites. Prices last modified on 6 September 2019.

This article was first published in Her World Online .