2021 to be the year of electrifying performance for Audi

Audi is set to lead the new automotive era with an exciting lineup of introductions for the year ahead. From its ground-breaking electric models to ultra high-performance variants, Audi is putting its customer' needs and values at the very core of its innovative developments and shaping the future of premium mobility.

With the e-tron GEN2, Audi's first fully electric SUV has received a technical update. Among other benefits, the GEN2 features improvements in areas like thermal management and coasting recuperation. Exact benefits will be announced following completion of homologation.



The e-tron Sportback is the SUV Coupe of the e-tron family, and it combines the power of a spacious SUV with the elegance of a four-door coupe and the progressive character of an electric car.



The R8 is Audi's flagship sports car, and the refreshed model features new design elements, revised suspension setting and, for the first time, will be available in Singapore with a rear-wheel drive option complementing the quattro model in both Coupe and Spyder guises.

The RS7 Sportback is an all new model, an innovative sedan with a coupe-like grand tourer design. This will also be the first time that the name is officially available in Singapore.



The e-tron GEN2, e-tron Sportback, facelifted R8 and RS7 Sportback will be available in Singapore in the first half of 2021.



The Q2 1.5 TSI is compact SUV, and for 2021 it receives a sharp update with a more progressive design as well as being available with a new 1.5-litre TFSI engine.

The Q5 is one of the pioneers of the premium mid-size SUV, and it has continually been one of the bestselling models in its segment. The update on the second generation Q5 welcomes mild hybrid technology to enhance real-world efficiency, design changes and - a first in the world - use of digital OLED technology.

The Q5 Sportback follows the introduction of the Q3 Sportback and the e-tron Sportback, and is Audi's third crossover utility vehicle. The model features an expressive design and technical innovation along with a sporty character and a high level of everyday usability.



The e-tron GT, while currently only existing in prototype form, will have a production version revealed in the coming months. Built on the same assembly line as the Audi R8 at the Bollinger Hofe facility, the new electric sports car will feature a combination of cutting-edge production technology and skilled craftsmanship.

With the introduction of the e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback, these models will continue Audi's electrification strategy. These two models feature unique technical solutions that will deliver classic Audi performance in the electrified age.



Innovations centre around the use of three electric motors and the networked suspension technology give new possibilities with Audi's quattro system and handling characteristics.



The Q2, Q5, A5 Sportback, e-tron S, e-tron S Sportback and e-tron GT will be released in Singapore after the first half of 2021, with more details to be released in time.

