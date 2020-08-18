2021 school terms and holidays, year to start on Jan 4: MOE

The 2021 school year for all Primary and Secondary schools will start on Monday, Jan 4, and end on Friday, Nov 19, The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Monday (Aug 17).

Students starting their first year in junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI) will begin school on Friday, Jan 29. The rest of the JC and MI students, however, start earlier on Monday, Jan 11.

The school schedule will run similar to previous years. This comes after the disruptions in this year’s school calendar whereby the June holidays were brought forward to May 5 due to the circuit breaker extension.

Originally, the school holidays are slated to end on May 4.

For 2021, as with previous years, there will still be four school holiday periods for schools, JCs and MI. There will also be a total of 10 public holidays and four additional scheduled school holidays—more details at the end of the article.

School terms and holidays for 2021: Primary and secondary schools

*The last day of the final school term for schools which will be used as venues for the GCE O Level written examinations will be Friday, Oct 29, 2021.

School terms and holidays for 2021: Junior colleges

School terms and holidays for 2021: Millenia Institute

2021 scheduled school holidays

There will be a total of 10 public holidays and four additional scheduled school holidays in the 2021 calendar year, namely:

Youth Day: July 4 (Sunday) The following Monday, July 5, 2021 will be a scheduled school holiday as Youth Day falls on a Sunday.

Day after National Day: Aug 10 (Tuesday)

Teachers’ Day: Sept 3 (Friday)

Children’s Day: Oct 8 (Friday) Applicable to Primary schools and primary sections of full schools only



2021 public holidays

And lastly, here are all the 2021 public holiday dates to mark on your calendar pronto!

* Monday, Feb 15, will be a school holiday.

**Monday, May 3, will be a school holiday.

For more information, you can view more details from the MOE website here.

