2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i M Sport review: Comfort and convenience

As far as facelifts go, the one on the BMW X3 is a fairly minor one. The grille is now bigger, and the twin kidneys are now joined up together, while the headlamps have gone on a slimming diet.

The bumpers are redesigned to look slightly more aggressive too, and the rear lamps now seem to look more futuristic with their fancy funky lighting design.

PHOTO: CarBuyer Team and BMW

On the inside, the main changes are now the larger infotainment screen, which has been upsized to 12.3-inches, from 10.25-inches previously, as well a slight rearrangement of several switches and buttons, which have made their way from the main dashboard to the cluster between the seats.

All in all, nothing very major here really.

PHOTO: CarBuyer Team and BMW

Probably the more significant change to the X3 though is what's under the bonnet.

The X3 now gets an updated powertrain that features mild hybrid tech, which uses a 48-volt system that assists with acceleration using the electric motor.

It also results in smoother starts from when the engine cuts out at the lights, while fuel efficiency is naturally improved as well.

PHOTO: CarBuyer Team and BMW

BMW quotes a fuel economy figure of 7.6L/100km for the xDrive 30i variant tested here, and after four days of abuse (I mean driving) from Team CarBuyer, we averaged about 9.0L/100km.

With a careful right foot though, figures in the 7s are eminently achievable, depending on your own driving patterns. However, it is not enough to escape from incurring a $25,000 VES surcharge as it falls under band C2.

The xDrive30i's 2.0-litre turbo four-pot engine produces a handy 252hp and 350Nm of torque, and can go from 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds, but the overall driving experience generally leans towards refinement.

There is enough punch in the powerplant to get you up to speed with the minimum of fuss, but there's just that slight lack of oomph or excitement in its delivery or character.

PHOTO: CarBuyer Team and BMW

To be fair, it does do the refinement bit pretty well, even when kitted out with the M Sport kit, which in our experience has tended to jar ride quality to the point of ruination.

In the X3 though, the suspension does cope pretty well with most road surfaces, and you could even call it comfortable, which is not always something we tend to associate with BMWs with M Sport suspensions.

In return, you get a pretty decent drive, and the X3 is arguably a slightly more enjoyable SUV to steer than its comparable equivalents from Audi or Mercedes-Benz, although that's not really saying a lot given that most SUVs tend to display fairly similar characteristics.

It's no Porsche Macan, which remains the benchmark for all sports-oriented SUVs, but the X3 at least offers that little bit more of everything over its main rivals, be it grip, composure, sharpness or engagement.

PHOTO: CarBuyer Team and BMW

Nevertheless, you can see where the X3's strengths lies, which is comfort and convenience.

Aside from the larger infotainment screen, the updated X3 also features BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) voice recognition, which is one of the better functioning ones around.

The rest of it is classic BMW; pleasant, easy to use, and generally a nice place to be in.

PHOTO: CarBuyer Team and BMW

That said, it does come at a cost, and the X3 xDrive30i M Sport (to give it its full name) will set you back a hefty $342,888 with COE.

Granted that's partly due to sky high COE prices at the current moment, but then there's also the entry-level xDrive20i model, which comes in at $297,888 with COE, a significant $45,000 saving.

You get less power and no M Sport kit, but most of the niceties, including the mild hybrid drivetrain, remain, and for our money that's probably the one to go for.

Drivetrain Petrol-electric 48V mild hybrid Engine 1,998cc, inline four, turbocharged Power 252hp at 5200-6500rpm Torque 350Nm at 1450-4800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed automatic 0-100km/h 6.6 seconds Top speed 240km/h VES banding C2 / +S$25,000 Fuel efficiency 7.6L/100km Agent Performance Motors Price $342,888 with COE Availability Now Verdict: Mild hybrid drivetrain brings better efficiency to updated X3, but xDrive30i version is pretty pricey

This article was first published in carbuyer.