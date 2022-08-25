2022 CFMoto 300SR review: It looks the part, and it's affordable

Singapore - CFMoto’s Class 2A small-capacity sportsbike isn’t the fastest, most powerful, nor the most ‘branded’ bike in its class, but it has two things that could swing it for 2A motorcycle buyers: It looks the part, and it’s affordable.

In Singapore, a motorcycle Class 2A (200cc to 400cc) licence holder faces the classic 2A Conundrum : Splurge now on a blingy machine, or save it for Class 2?

High COE prices have definitely affected the motorcycle ownership math here, which is why CFMoto’s debut in Singapore is quite welcome – the Chinese motorcycle brand claims to offer More Bike For Less Money.

For now, the brand's sole 2A offering is the 300SR sportsbike. You could argue that visuals - not performance - are the most important thing for this type of bike, and in this respect the 300SR delivers.

The focused-looking front end is bolstered by prominent daytime-running lights, and the shapely bodywork makes it look quick even when parked. CFMoto is already showing its design chops in places like the tail unit, with its LED taillight and 'through body' aero tunnels.

The main mechanical touchpoints look good too, nicely finished engine covers, upside down forks with radial brake caliper, cleanly-cast swingarm, and more. This being a Chinese motorcycle, we expected some rough edges but there wasn't really anything that stood out, negatively. No badly routed wires or mismatched plastic parts (seen on Italian bikes of this decade) The switchgear looks a little plastic, but feels hard-wearing.

The 5.0-inch TFT screen isn't the sharpest, but at this price point/segment, it's a rarity to even have a screen. The displayed information is basic - trip, distance covered, no fuel consumption - but it's easy and clear to read. In short, overall, the 300SR is a presentable bike, both in quality and design terms.

Like other small bikes, the 300SR has easy ergonomics, with a low seat and not a lot of forward reach to the handlebars. Taller riders may not feel comfortable on it, and we did get some wrist ache after an hour in the saddle, but those are gripes to be expected of any sportbike, size notwithstanding.

The 300SR's single-cylinder engine is more of a zinger than a thumper, so it won't shake your bones and tingle your extremities with discomfort. Like many 300cc singles, it's pleasantly torquey and you can short-shift through the six-speed manual gearbox for relatively rapid progress around town.

Cane it and the engine doesn't give up the ghost early, but actually continues to deliver thrust right to the redline. The suspension is a little on the stiff side, but like the engine, it actually does hold up well when you increase the pace. As a lightweight single-cylinder sportsbike, it's pleasingly agile and easy to ride quickly.

The only real downside is that the single disc/single calliper front brake could do with more feel and power. It does have ABS, however, and I don't think I've ever ridden a Class 2A bike with truly good stoppers.

Mechanically it's well-built and more than sound. For the price, it offers quite a generous list of features: ABS, full LED lights, digital display, a slipper clutch, upside-down front forks. But like many inexpensive bikes it also feels like a simple change to brand-name, non-OEM tyres would help unlock considerable performance improvements.

Across the 2A sportsbike class, your options aren't super wide, in contrast to the naked and adventure segments. There's the KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3, both bikes have more power than the 300SR, while the RC390 is proven to be a great handler, and the R3 has the benefit of a parallel-twin engine.

If you're in the market for a Class 2A sportsbike, the 300SR looks the part, and performs it too, by and large. But it comprehensively beats the competition on price, at just S$20,300 on-the-road (with COE, road tax, no insurance). It's likely the least wallet-hurting way to get into the 2A sportsbike life now.

2022 CFMoto 300SR Drivetrain type Gasoline only Engine 292cc, single-cylinder Power 28hp at 8750rpm Torque 25.3Nm at 7250rpm Gearbox 6-speed manual Wet Weight 165kg Fuel capacity 12L Seat Height 780mm Agent CFMoto Singapore Price S$20,300 OTR* Availability Now Verdict Looks sporty, rides sporty enough, and the price won’t cramp your wallet

*OTR = On-The-Road, inclusive six-month Road Tax, COE, without insurance

This article was first published in CarBuyer.