2022 Mercedes-Benz C 200 AMG Line review: Back in the running

Even in this time of almost everybody buying SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class remains a hugely important car for the German brand.

First introduced in 1993 as a replacement for the fabled 190 range, it's now into the fifth generation and is still the smallest of what traditionalists consider as a 'true Mercedes-Benz sedan', even while smaller cars like the CLA-Class and A-Class give aspirational car buyers a cheaper launching point into Mercedes-Benz car ownership.

Plenty of the previous-generation C-Class cars were sold between 2014 to 2021. Official numbers put it at more than 2.5 million units worldwide, and Mercedes-Benz is keen to have the new car, known internally as the W206 model, repeat that performance.

It was launched in Singapore in early 2022 and we have the original launch story here. Semi-conductor chip shortages brought about by Covid-19 induced shutdowns saw a slower than expected roll-out to customers, but we have the C 200 here now and it's exactly what Mercedes-Benz promised it would be.

Exterior and interior design

In short, it's very much like a smaller version of the luxury S-Class sedan. Like all current-gen cars from the brand it's very much a case of electronic razzle-dazzle everywhere you look.

Taking centre stage on the dashboard is a massive, vertically oriented display screen measuring 11.9-inches diagonally across. It's complemented by the wide, 12.3-inch digital instrument display. The whole interface runs on the brand's MBUX 2.0 infotainment system and looks like it's been lifted right out of the S-Class, because it really has.

Present Mercedes-Benz models trade a lot on the power of technology and it's been turned up another notch here. Ambient lighting everywhere in the cabin that's infinitely customisable lets you change the mood of the interior anytime you fancy.

Another lighting gimmick that seems to have really taken hold in luxury cars is the projection of the brand logo on the floor in the dark. Small projector beams under the wing mirrors shine the Mercedes-Benz logo onto the floor, for no reason other than to look cool.

The voice assistant and recognition isn't as quick as that found in the BMW iX, but for most standard functions like the audio volume climate control it works well.

The C-Class was once the smallest of the Mercedes-Benz sedan but with such a wide model range now the brand has really let it grown out. At 4,751mm in length, it's 65mm longer than the previous-gen car. Cabin space is pretty good in the back, though the front seats have the usual cosseting Mercedes-Benz vibe with the high centre console and window sill. The overall effect feels very much like sitting in a sporty, low slung car.

Ju-Len walks you through the new C-Class in Singapore

As it's been for years with Mercedes-Benz cars, the gear selector lever is on the right side stalk of the steering column, freeing up the centre console space for two large storage bins and a wireless mobile phone charging dock.

It's got another party trick, in that the car can automatically set the seating position based on your height. Key it into the menu, and the electronics move the seat into the optimal position for your height.

We found that it does need a bit of personal fine tuning, but it gives you a good baseline setup. However if you're the only driver of the car you only need to do this once in the whole lifetime of the car, and save it to the seat memory.

The AMG Line C 200 is also visibly different from the base model C 180, sporting a more aggro-looking body kit and some very bright 19-inch wheels with larger, cross-drilled brake discs visible through the spoke. There's a real sporty stance with the car's overall proportions and balance, but the AMG Line is entirely a trim level option here so that car isn't any more powerful or quicker than C 200 without the MG Line option.

Driving experience

The C 200 is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, and it now also gets 48V mild hybrid assistance via the integrated starter generator. It's still not a true petrol-electric hybrid like, for example, a Toyota Harrier is, because mild hybrids only offer up electric assistance and cannot be driven at any time with electric power alone.

The additional power boost from the electric motor helps the car accelerate quickly when you really need to get going, and in combination with the engine punts the car from a standing start to 100km/h in a quoted 7.3 seconds. Low and mid range torque is strong and smooth, but we think that our very new sample has not yet been fully run-in because the engine had a slight metallic clatter that went away after it warmed up with about 15 minutes of driving.

The transmission may boast nine forward gear ratios driving the rear wheels, but in truth the car really needs to be at autobahn speed to see the ninth gear put to use.

Even in the most relaxed high speed cruising state on the Singaporean expressway, the car topped out in eighth gear. You can pull the sequential paddle shifter to get to ninth gear but the engine speed drops so low that the car automatically changes back to eighth once speed drops a little or you lean on the accelerator.

The best fuel economy we got after a long, smooth highway run was 9.3L/100km, and in mixed urban use we got around 11.5L/100km. It's far from the official claim of 6.8L/100km, though as the engine and transmission breaks in with use the car should be slightly more efficient, and you can also engage Efficiency mode to help you along.

The large 19-inch wheels and thin tyres give the C 200 a slightly choppy ride that could be interpreted as sporty, though there's enough feedback dampening at the steering wheel to allow for a relaxed, luxurious drive. Clicking the driving dynamics selector on the dashboard to the most aggressive Sport+ setting does really make for a far more responsive drive with the engine revving a lot more responsively, but it's a peaky setting that is quite unsuitable for urban roads.

There's a proper sense of heft to the car in urban traffic, and it's confident through fast corners as well. The C 200 has an advantage over the C 180; it has four wheel steering. It's part of the reason why it costs so much more over the base model. If you're in doubt whether the system is working, the centre screen has a display mode that shows exactly how many degrees each wheel is turned. It makes the car feel more agile at speed, and allows for parking in tight spaces more easily.

Yet, the transmission could do with being more decisive in the default Comfort driving mode. It holds on to the lower gears for longer than is necessary at low driving speeds, and does the occasional abrupt shift that used to be quite normal for such automatics in 2012 but we're now in 2022.

Competitors and conclusion

Traditionally, the C 200's arch-rival is the BMW 320i. Despite being launched with a list price of under S$300k in January 2022, rising COE prices have pushed the C 200 into S$310k territory as of mid April 2022. Its BMW rival is in similar price straits, but as it stands the new C-Class is the slightly bigger, and newer car. Our take is that as one would expect, the BMW 320i is the more dynamic, driving enthusiast's car while the Mercedes-Benz C 200 is more insulated and feels quite different.

Audi's A4 has a chance to shine here - it's quite a big cheaper, at least in terms of list price - and it strikes a great balance between the BMW and Merc and is great for daily driving, and proven to be efficient too, if petrol prices haunt you. Yet, there's also the dark horse competitor in the form of the Lexus IS 300h. Smaller and slower than the C 200 but more efficient on fuel, it too has its share of fans.

Still, Mercedes knows what its strengths are and plays to them: The C-Class is instantly recognisable as a Mercedes (since it looks so much like an S-Class), has a very dramatic, luxurious cabin with lots of legroom. It's not the first choice for new Merc buyers, because of the price, but it's still very much the sort of car you buy to show everyone you've made it.

Mercedes-Benz C 200 AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz C 200 AMG Line

Drivetrain type Petrol-electric mild hybrid Engine 1,496cc, inline 4, turbocharged Power 204hp at 5800-6100rpm Torque 300Nm at 1800-4000rpm Gearbox 9-speed automatic Electric Motor 20hp/200Nm Battery Lithium Ion, unknown capacity System Power Not stated System Torque Not stated 0-100km/h 7.3 seconds Top Speed 246km/h Fuel Efficiency 6.8 L/100km VES Band B / Neutral Agent Cycle & Carriage Price S$310,888 with COE and VES Availability Now Verdict Mercedes-Benz fans will like what they see here, as it has very strong shrunk down S-Class vibes. AMG Line adds visual flair, and the C 200 has straightline speed, but it's still more relaxed than sporty.

