2022 Mercedes-EQ EQV 300 Avantgarde review: Electro lux

We've had all manner of electric vehicles land on our shores here over the last couple of years, from SUVs to luxury sedans to mainstream crossovers and even electric commercial vans.

But the Mercedes-EQ EQV is the first electric luxury MPV to go on official sale here, and if anything proves that when it comes to EVs, anything is really possible now.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In essence, the EQV is pretty much just an electric version of Mercedes-Benz's own V-Class people carrier, in much the same way that the EQB is an electric GLB, and the EQA just an electric GLA.

And so that means it does not sit on a dedicated EV platform, unlike the recent Mercedes-EQ offerings like the EQE and EQS.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Nevertheless, the EQV is groundbreaking in its own way, given that it is essentially the first fully electric offering in its class.

Granted it is a pretty limited segment, with the large luxury MPV class really only featuring a few contenders like the Toyota Alphard and Hyundai Staria, but still, there remains a market for these things, whether for commercial or personal use.

Piloting one of these things around Singapore is always going to be a bit of a challenge given their size, and the EQV is no exception. It's over 5.1 metres long, more than 2.2 metres wide, and 1.9 metres tall, which means that you basically cannot access some carparks that are too small to accommodate a vehicle of this size.

It juts out pretty obviously from some parking lots too, and if there's any vehicle where you really need a parking camera, the EQV is probably it.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

At least though you'll have a nice time seated inside the car, with an interior that's suitably plush for a luxury people mover. Most of the good stuff are reserved for those in the back, as it should, and the second row notably features a pair of reclining seats that come with individual cooling and massage functions, as well as storage and drinks holders.

Suffice to say, any VIP who finds themselves being ferried in the EQV will probably have a good time of it.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The driver in front gets slightly less pampered though. While it's still a reasonably comfortable place to be, it feels noticeably less plush that whatever's been offered at the back, or even any other premium luxury Merc.

The most obvious standout is the lack of keyless entry and start, with the EQV requiring one to insert the key fob into the dashboard to start the car up, and it feels distinctly old school, like a throwback to about a decade ago.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

It stands in contrast with the rest of the cabin which feels relatively modern, with the usual Mercedes niceties such as the MBUX infotainment system with voice activation controls, as well as the standard Driving Assistance Package that includes features such as Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist.

The latter two in particular are especially useful given the EQV's size, helping you to avoid inadvertently side-swiping some poor motorcyclist who might be unsighted in your blind spot.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

There's no escaping the EQV's utilitarian roots however, and as a van-based vehicle the car's driving behaviour just about reflects that reality. The electric motor puts out 204hp and 366Nm of torque, which sounds reasonable, until you realise that the car weighs nearly three tonnes.

Which means that 0-100km/h comes up in a leisurely 12.1 seconds, and while you get some brisk initial acceleration, the EQV's sweet spot is really just cruising comfortably around our national posted speed limit.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Likewise, the EQV is not really a car you want to be too vigorous with in the corners, with its large size and massive weight making it somewhat cumbersome to pilot. The steering is suitably vague, and the brakes feel oddly inconsistent.

The ride quality is mostly fine over most roads thanks to the air suspension, but the car tends to bump heavily when traversing over larger road undulations.

It's not particularly surprising though, given its intended design and purpose, but if you're looking for driving enjoyment, the EQV is very much not it.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

As an electric offering, the EQV offers a claimed range of 'up to' 426km on a full charge, and an official consumption rate of 29.8kWh/100km. It sounds a bit on the high side, which is not entirely unexpected given the car's size.

But over our three day test drive we averaged 24kWh/100km, which only goes to show that ultimately, efficiency is also very much down to driving style and behaviour, and that effect is probably more pronounced on electric vehicles which can be more sensitive to driving inputs.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Ultimately though, the EQV's biggest stumbling block is probably its price. At $422,888 with COE, it's not exactly affordable, and considering what you're getting, it does feel a bit of a tough ask.

That said, if you want a fully-electric offering that can ferry up to seven passengers in luxury and comfort, then the EQV is, for now at least, your only option.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Mercedes-EQ EQV 300 Avantgarde

Drivetrain Full electric Electric Motor / Layout Single / Front Motor Power / Torque 204hp / 366Nm Battery Type / Capacity Lithium-ion, 90kWh Standard Charge Time / Type 10 hours / 11kW AC Fast Charge Time / Type 75 minutes 10 to 80 per cent / 50kW DC Electric Range Up to 426km 0-100km/h 12.1 seconds Top Speed 160km/h (limited) Efficiency 29.8kWh/100km VES Band A2 / -$15,000 Agent Cycle & Carriage (Mercedes-Benz) Price $422,888 including COE Availability Now Verdict Luxury seven-seater motoring in electrified form, the EQV is the first of its kind in Singapore, albeit with a high asking price

This article was first published in CarBuyer.