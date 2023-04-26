2022 Mini One Frozen Brass Edition review: Oozing with coolness

The modern BMW Mini has become an icon in its own right. If you think about it, the basic ideology of Sir Alec Issigonis still lives on in these modern iterations.

It's just that everything has been built into a larger, safer and more practical bodyshell. And it attracts a specific buyer, the stylish enthusiast that knows just what they are signing up for when they, well, sign, on the dotted line.

PHOTO: ACube Creative

They know that there will always be vehicles out there with more power and practicality, and that a lot of what they are buying into is intangible. Some cars are more than just the sum of its parts, and the premium-looking and feeling offerings from this German-owned British marque achieves just that!

What's different?

Well, not a lot. In all fairness, there really isn't much needed to elevate a Mini's style. In One guise, the car lacks the vented bonnet and centre exit exhausts of its racier cousins, but it's not like that's a bad thing.

PHOTO: ACube Creative

The Frozen Brass cars are mechanically identical to the regular Mini One models. They just come delivered with trim pieces that are finished in a matte bronze instead of the usual chrome or gloss black.

They also only come in either white or black, and have union jack motifs stickered on the sides of the vehicle. Probably to remind the other motorists around you about the brand's proud heritage.

In the cockpit

There's no doubt that this is a premium product. Equipment levels are the same as any of the previous Mini cars we've tested, so you get nice squidgy materials throughout the cabin, and a reskinned BMW iDrive system, dubbed as Mini Connected.

PHOTO: ACube Creative

This means plenty of native apps, and the option for wireless Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is still currently unavailable. Solid-feeling and properly tactile switchgear, along with the generally premium-feeling materials complete the interior.

How does it drive?

Temper your expectations here — this is no fire breathing hot hatch. Mini has another car for you if that's what you are looking for. Without a spicy powerplant under the bonnet, it definitely feels like the car has been built for those seeking the Mini style, without the need for ludicrous performance.

PHOTO: ACube Creative

Though that isn't to say that it lacks power. Sure, 101 bhp doesn't sound like a lot today, but it manages to feel more spritely than its power figure suggests as a result of having torque in the correct bits of the powerband.

PHOTO: ACube Creative

When combined with its dinky dimensions, the car is properly darty, and it has little trouble fitting into even the smallest of gaps in traffic. There's sufficient feedback through the wheel, with decent heft creating a sense of athleticism too. Grip levels are decent even in the torrential rain I found myself in throughout the duration of this test drive.

Is this the one for you?

In all honesty, the performance of the JCW Cooper cannot realistically be exploited on a regular basis locally. The added harshness from the track-focused suspension does impede its manners on the road, so you may be implored to seek a more tamed car for commute purposes.

PHOTO: ACube Creative

And whilst you do not get these issues with the Mini Electric, its small battery pack and short overall range can be a limiting factor if you have to commute longer distances daily. The one thing this One has in common with all other Mini models is its excellent (all things considered) steering feel, so it is still fun to chuck about when push comes to shove.

With road-oriented suspension and good fuel mileage, it provides an uncompromised experience for all your daily driving needs. And in five-door guise, the added practicality means your family members are spared from having to crawl in and out of the back seat through the front door apertures — a proper win in our books!

Mini One Frozen Brass Edition Specifications Price: $202,888 VES Band: A1 Motor:

Inline 3 Cylinder Capacity:

1.5 litre Power:

101 bhp, 190 Nm Transmission:

7-speed Driven Wheels:

Front Consumption:

19.2 km/l 0-100km/h:

10.6 s Top Speed:

192 km/h Fuel Tank Capacity:

40 litres Dimensions: 4,023 mm x 1,727 mm x 1,425 mm Wheelbase:

2,567 mm Cargo Capacity:

278 litres

ALSO READ: Toyota Aqua Hybrid 1.5X delivers fuel efficiency and a peppy drive

This article was first published in Motorist.