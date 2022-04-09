2022 Polestar 2 Standard Range review: The most affordable entry-point into luxury EV motoring

Polestar's range in Singapore has now grown to three models strong, with the introduction of the Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor.

The Standard Range (as we'll call it from now on) is the entry-level model of the lineup, joining the Long Range Single Motor and the Long Range Dual Motor variants here.

Despite the name, the Standard Range actually has nearly the same range as the flagship Long Range Dual Motor model, at 474km.

The one with the longest range is the Long Range Single Motor, which has a range of 542km. But in return, the Long Range Dual Motor is more powerful than the single motor variants.

It's all rather a bit confusing we know (and we've used the word 'range' too many times), but perhaps we can illustrate it a bit better with a table:

Long Range Dual Motor Long Range Single Motor Standard Range Single Motor Power 300kW (408hp) 170kW (228hp) 170kW (228hp) Torque 660Nm 330Nm 330Nm Battery capacity 78kWh 78kWh 69kWh Charging (11kW AC) Eight hours Eight hours Seven hours Range 482km 542km 474km

There is somewhat of a caveat, however. Head over to the Charge page on the car's iPad-like central touchscreen and you'll see a statement that says "90 per cent is Polestar-recommended to preserve the lifespan of the battery".

And indeed, the car will only charge up to a maximum of 90 per cent by default, although you can of course set this to the full 100 per cent, if you plan on going against the advice of Polestar's own recommendations.

How much range does that get you then? If we calculate based on the official range, then 90 per cent should get you around 427km. However, the in-car trip computer displays a range of 340km when you get to 90 per cent charge, which is of course a significantly lower number.

We suspect that the actual figure is somewhere between those two, but it's intriguing to note that you might not actually be able to achieve the full official quoted range unless you want to run the risk of hastening the battery's deterioration rate.

That said, 340km is still plenty for most Singaporeans to get by in a week anyway. And the Standard Range also proves to be excellent value given its rather attractive price tag.

At $217,000 with COE, it goes head-to-head with Tesla's own Model 3 Standard Range Plus.

While it doesn't quite have the same level of performance and brand cachet as the Tesla, the Polestar does offer its own attractions for those who want a premium EV in this price range but don't want to get sucked into Elon Musk's cult.

For starters, the Polestar is infinitely much better built than the Tesla. From the quality of the materials to the overall fit and finish, you'll find that the Polestar feels like a nicer place to sit in, with its soft-touch plastics, unfinished wood, and 'vegan' upholstery giving it a rather inviting ambience.

It's classic Scandinavian minimalism, in a nod to its Volvo roots, but it's not overly simplified tech like the Tesla where everything has to go through the touchscreen.

At the very least, the Google-based Android Automotive operating system software that powers the Polestar is far less distracting to use than the Tesla's, although it is still not without flaws.

There is no Apple CarPlay of course, but then neither does Tesla, and if you're not a full-fledged Google user, the overall user experience will not feel quite as seamless as you'd expect as compared to a plug-and-play system like CarPlay.

As a driving proposition, the Polestar 2 Standard Range feels mostly fine. It doesn't quite have the same sort of violent acceleration properties as, say, a Porsche Taycan or even the Tesla Model 3, but instead delivers its 231hp of power and 330Nm of torque in a relatively smooth and fuss-free manner.

It is brisk, no doubt, and 0-100km/h comes up in a still-respectable 7.4 seconds, but it just feels like a different sort of electric motoring experience perhaps.

And some people might actually prefer the Polestar's more refined and dignified power delivery as opposed to the brutal attitude that some of its rivals take.

The general vibe of the Standard Range is that it's really a rather capable cruiser, and without the large 20-inch wheels (it uses 19s here) and optional sports suspension of the top-spec Dual Motor car, the base model actually rides pretty well.

There's still a bit of disturbance when you go over really large bumps and potholes, but otherwise for the most part the Standard Range glides superbly over most road surfaces.

It corners reasonably okay too, generally feeling pretty balanced and planted, although the steering does seem a tad heavy. It doesn't detract from the car's sense of agility, however, and the Polestar is actually quite easy and effortless to pilot, if not quite as engaging or exciting as we would have hoped.

But at this price point, the Polestar 2 Standard Range does have a whole lot going for it.

With current COE premiums, this sort of money will barely get you into an entry-level German product in base trim.

Certainly, at least, it's the most affordable entry-point into luxury EV motoring right now, and if you can live with the Standard Range's power and, erm, range, then the Polestar does make for an excellent value proposition.

Polestar 2 Standard Range single motor

Drivetrain Full electric Electric motor / layout Single / rear Motor power / torque 231hp / 330Nm Battery type / capacity Lithium-ion, 69kWh Standard charge time / type Seven hours / 11kW AC charging Fast charge time / type 35 minutes / 130kW DC charging from 10-80 per cent Electric Range 474km 0-100km/h 7.4 seconds Top speed 160km/h Efficiency 18.3kWh/100km VES band A1 / -$25,000 Agent Wearnes Automotive Price $217,000 with COE Availability Now Verdict: Shorter Range and less power but also a smaller price tag, the Polestar 2 Standard Range proves excellent value as an entry point into premium EV motoring

