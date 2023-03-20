2022 Suzuki Jimny: Perfectly imperfect off roader for the rugged lifestyle

Affordable off roaders used to be very common. Every car making nation had their own take on a go-anywhere vehicle shortly after the war, and sales remained strong through till the 1980s.

In the decades after the war, and as countries either recovered from the fallout and/or became further developed, demand for these 4x4s declined. These vehicles had mechanical abilities that were no longer needed, as global road networks continued to grow. A fuel crisis further cemented their decline.

But something clicked in the hearts and minds of the buyers - they liked the form factor and the high driving position. Off-roaders then gradually morphed into the SUVs that are so popular today. In this metamorphosis, most have lost their off-road cred.

PHOTO: Motorist

Bucking the trend

A lot of the SUVs and crossovers on sale today sacrifice off-road ability for on-road manners. Go-anywhere 4x4s still exist, but they are, objectively speaking, niche cars that typically command a big premium. The Jimny has never been on to subscribe to this ethos, which probably explains the nameplate’s longevity.

PHOTO: Motorist

The current generation Jimny still retains the body-on-frame construction which debuted in the original some 50 years ago.

Rigid axles, four-wheel drive system with low range transfer gears and short overhang means it preserves all of its forefathers’ off-road ability. It very much embodies the charm and hallmarks of an affordable rugged 4x4.

PHOTO: Motorist

This is reflected in the choice of power plant. A 1.5 litre four pot resides under the bonnet, putting out 101 bhp. It may not seem like a lot of power, but it does an admirable job hauling the Jimny through any terrain you choose to throw at it. I had to properly put it through its paces, and am delighted to report that it didn’t get stuck in any of the mud bogs I drove into.

Understanding the Jimny lifestyle

There are some trade-offs in its on-road manners though. This isn’t the car for you if you’re looking for silence, comfort and the latest levels of refinement. A Jimny is for the outdoorsy adventurer, one that hops across the border in their free time in search of experiences off the beaten track.

PHOTO: Motorist

It most certainly looks the part too. With slab sides and generally boxy design, it is unashamedly an off-roader, whilst managing to juggle cutesy good looks and rugged style.

In day-to-day traffic, the engine isn’t the most refined. You also won’t be driving this in a hurry, as the steering just doesn’t egg you on to drive riotously.

PHOTO: Motorist

Visibility from behind the wheel is good all round, helped by the presence of flat sheets of glass all round the vehicle. Despite its small footprint, passengers even in the rear seats will not be in great discomfort, as the boxy stature makes for truly copious amounts of interior space.

A refreshed throwback

Suzuki knew what they were doing in the creation of this Jimny generation. Their product caters to a niche, but passionate, group of car buyers trying to seek adventures and create memories with an automobile.

PHOTO: Motorist

There’s no doubt that this is a machine straight out of a bygone era, one that celebrates a rugged lifestyle alien to its strawberry generation compatriots. It cannot comprehend the concept of a pedicure, and preserves very much to have dirt under its figurative nails. When the going gets tough, its personality truly shines through.

It is a true modern icon, and I can understand why sales of the Jimny continue to be strong even as the world shifts towards electrification!

This article was first published in Motorist.