2022 Volvo XC40 B4 Plus review: Is it a sign for you to turn away from the wave of electrification?

SINGAPORE - The Volvo XC40 crossover has now had a few different variants on sale in Singapore ever since its introduction in 2018.

More intriguingly though, rather than simply swapping one engine for another, the XC40 has had plug-in hybrid and full-electric versions being offered here over the last couple of years, which serves to highlight the XC40’s status as the most youthful and forward-looking model in Volvo’s range.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Volvo themselves admit though that not everybody is ready for full electrification as yet, and so there will still be an internal combustion engine (ICE) model for now, which is the car you see here.

The XC40 B4 Plus is now the new base model of the XC40 range, and features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild hybrid tech that develops a total of 197hp and 300Nm of torque.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The car has been mildly facelifted too, with slightly redesigned headlights that mimics that of the recently-launched Volvo C40 electric coupe-SUV. It also gets the Google Android-based infotainment operating system that has been populating all recent Volvo and Polestar products of late, but now updated to allow Apple CarPlay integration, so Apple fans won’t feel left out.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The rest of the car is pretty much as you were, with the typical minimalist design that is now familiar to anyone who’ve sat in a Volvo in recent years.

But there are also signs that indicate this version’s status as an entry-level model, such as the hard plastics around the steering wheel and centre console, as opposed to the smooth gloss finished items found in the more expensive variants. Depending on how you look at it, it either makes the car feel cheap, or adds a bit of down-to-earth charm in a world replete with ‘premium-ness’.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

But the main draw of this car is really its drivetrain, and in this respect, the base XC40 proves to be quite the pleasant surprise. Acceleration is brisk, with 0-100km/h coming up in 7.6 seconds, and the unit feels quite sprightly and energetic. There’s a palpable sense of eagerness that is almost sporty and even hot hatch like, and overall this particular powerplant makes the XC40 rather delightful to drive.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Nevertheless, the XC40 is still a crossover SUV after all, and its handling capabilities can probably be best described as ‘okay’. It corners neutrally, with a steering that’s somewhat devoid of feel, but at the same time it’s not exactly clumsy or cumbersome thanks to its compact size.

The ride quality too is pretty well-sorted, and for a small SUV the XC40 does take bumpy roads rather well, with its soft and cushiony suspension that’s just comfortable enough without feeling too wallowy.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The point of a giving a car a mild hybrid drivetrain though is really for efficiency, and to that end, the XC40 does rather alright.

Volvo officially quotes a fuel consumption figure of 6.4L/100km, and over the course of our test drive we got somewhere closer to 9L/100km, which still isn’t too bad actually. However, the car isn’t quite as efficient as seems, as only manages to sit in the VES neutral B band, instead of qualifying for a rebate.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

That means its retail price of $246,000 inclusive of COE (as of October 2022) is not very far off from the full-electric XC40 Recharge EV, which gets the full $25,000 VES rebate.

By all accounts, the electric version is probably the more economical one to go for in the long run, if you take into consideration overall running costs. But if you’re still a stickler for internal combustion, then at least you can take comfort in the fact that the base XC40 still has some aces up its sleeves.

Volvo XC40 B4 Plus

Drivetrain type Petrol-electric mild hybrid Engine 1,969cc, inline four, turbocharged Power 197hp at 4750-5250rpm Torque 300Nm at 1500-4500rpm Gearbox 7-speed automatic Electric Motor 13hp/40Nm Battery Lithium ion, unknown capacity System Power Not stated System Torque Not stated 0-100km/h 7.6 seconds Top Speed 180km/h VES Banding B / S$0 Fuel Efficiency 6.4L/100km Agent Wearnes Automotive Price $246,000 with COE Availability Now Verdict: Mild hybrid drivetrain not as efficient as electric or hybrid versions, but base XC40 still proves to be an enjoyable drive

This article was first published in CarBuyer.