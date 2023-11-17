2023 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 50: Smooth and still quiet

We’ve given you the full rundown of the Audi Q8 e-tron in an earlier review, and the short form here is that this is the same car, but with a differently styled body.

And that’s it.

All right, jokes aside, the Sportback name on an Audi can either mean that it’s a hatchback, as seen in the little Audi A3 and its super aggro RS3 Sportback cousin, or as a swoopier variant to the mainline car, like the Audi Q5 Sportback and Audi RS7 Sportback.

On its "Q" series of cars, which are Audi’s SUVs and urban crossovers, the Sportback is promoted as a coupe-SUV, which means that it’s less staid than the boxy SUV silhouette and is the kind of car you buy when you wish you drove a coupe but needed the passenger space instead.

The Q8 Sportback e-tron sold in Singapore also wears the S-Line bodykit, and there’s that "I Know, You Know, But Other People Don’t Know" bit of detailing in the form of the little red rhombus emblem next to to model name on the rear hatch. You see, only the S-Line kitted cars get that.

As far as cabin space goes, it’s practically identical to the boxier, standard Q8 e-tron. It drops out a little right where you would expect it to, in the luggage area. There’s 528 litres of boot space in the Sportback, compared to the 569 litres in the SUV.

A quirk of the Q8 series of EVs is their higher than expected boot floors, but they also feature large storage spaces underneath the removable floorboard of the boot. There’s space for many small to medium sized bags, but getting big suitcases in will be a bit of a hassle.

The rear bench is usually compromised in a coupe-SUV type body, but some clever angling of the seatbacks and ceiling shape from inside the cabin makes the supposed lack of headroom a non-issue in this car.

The cabin has everything that you would expect to find in a luxury EV of this calibre, and includes some excellent storage spaces like the deep centre console bin between the front seats.

The whole user interface is still in Audi’s classic minimalist style, and the over-the-air software updates means that you no longer need to wait until your regular servicing for any updates on the user interface.

The car is available worldwide with two battery capacity and power output options. The more powerful "55" version has 408 horsepower, while the "50" version driven here has just 250kW, or 335 horsepower. That’s still a lot of punch, and like the SUV variant it has a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint time of six seconds.

Lithium-ion batteries with 95kWh capacity should be able to give the car around 450km of range per charge in real world use, though the specifications sheet rates it with a maximum range of 505km, slightly more than the SUV on the account of its more aerodynamic shape.

Audi’s cars have a signature trait in that they do what they do with very little fuss. It’s planted, quick, luxurious, but not outstandingly loud visually. For any urban drive, there is nothing to complain about with this car. It’s pretty large by Singaporean road standards, but it’s easy to drive with decent all-round visibility and active safety features.

Audi has been quiet in Singapore for much of 2023, with the Q8 e-tron lineup being its big news until next year. It’s an alternative to cars like the Mercedes-EQ EQC, but the Sportback version of this Q8 also costs nearly $20k more than the regular SUV shaped version.

It’s best seen as a alternate version of the standard Q8 e-tron, and the car to get if you want a large EV SUV but desire a sportier silhouette to your vehicle.

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 50 S-Line

Drivetrain Full electric Electric Motor / Layout Dual motor / front + rear Motor Power / Torque 335hp / 664Nm Battery Type / Capacity Lithium-ion, 95kWh Standard Charge Time / Type 9 hours 25 minutes / 11kW AC Fast Charge Time / Type 28 minutes 10 to 80 percent / 150kW DC Electric Range 505km (WLTP claimed) 0-100km/h 6.0 seconds Top Speed 200km/h Efficiency 19.5kWh/100km VES Band A1 / -$25,000 Agent Premium Automobiles Price From $485,228 with COE and VES Availability Now Verdict: Essentially a variant of the Q8 e-tron with a slightly different shape and less boot space

ALSO READ: 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron 50 is an understated classy vehicle despite small boot space

This article was first published in CarBuyer.