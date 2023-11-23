2023 Auto Guangzhou: The GWM Tank 700 is the new luxury SUV to watch

Chinese automakers dominate at this year's Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. The 21st edition of Auto Guangzhou, which is one one China's most significant, spans six indoor halls, and an outdoor exhibition area. The autoshow's hustle and bustle sees 1,132 vehicles surrounded by a sea of Weibo and WeChat livestreamers, all eager to get a word in to their vast Chinese audience.

Among the cars on display, there are 59 new models and 20 concepts. Great Wall Motor Group alone — China's eighth-largest automaker, showcased five of its brands, which includes TANK, Ora, HAVAL, POER and WEY.

TANK was the first marque to start the ball rolling, unveiling the limited edition version of their 700 Hi4-T luxury Plug-in Hybrid SUV. The 700's Limited Edition badging means that buyers will be treated to fancy carbon fibre trim which I bet contributes nothing to weight reduction of the 3,123kg beast. For those who love their wheels big and their arches filled, blacked-out 22-inch rims are a visual treat.

This is a "proper" body-on-frame construction, so it is destined to do "proper" offroad things. The drivetrain consists of a twin-turbocharged V6, which is capable of 360hp and 500Nm on its own.

This is paired with an electric motor, which is located between the engine and the 9-speed transmission. Combined output is rated at 517hp and 850Nm. The 37.1kWh battery gives the electric motor a range of 90km on its own, and can be charged to 80-per cent in just 30 minutes.

The inclusion of the P2 electric motor, according to the product people at TANK, is intended to put the 700's performance on-par with that of a V8 (but minus that V8 fuel consumption). A good gauge of that performance is in the 700's 5.5 second century sprint, which is identical to the V8 version of this Land Rover Defender.

Priced at CNY700,000 (approximately S$134,000 before tax, COE and even more tax), the TANK 700 takes aim at luxury off-roaders, like the earlier-mentioned Land Rover Defender.

Three layers of acoustic insulation, and 5mm-thick double-glazed glass, are designed to ensure optimum sound deadening, and occupants are cocooned quilted leather, which makes for a luxurious drive.

The SUV's off-roading prowess is taken care of by its electronically damped air suspension, which features electronically disconnecting sway bars for improved wheel articulation.

TANK's product specialist also mentioned that terrain data from 39 locations were evaluated when developing the suspension. To top off its off-roading capabilities, the 700 also has an impressive maximum wading depth of 970mm (70mm more than the Defender).

With only 70 units of the limited version of the TANK 700 produced, it is no surprise that the luxury SUV was sold out within the first 55 seconds of its launch.

We understand TANK will be selling a "regular" turbocharged V6 version to export markets (hopefully we are one of them), without the PHEV architecture, carbon and smaller rims… which especially for a country like ours, translates to a more attractive price point.

Also on display were the TANK 400 and 500 models.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.