2023 Nissan Serena launches in Japan: Here's what you need to know

Nissan has just announced the launch of their all-new Serena MPV in Japan today, and it is set to become the company's next best-seller among families everywhere.

Now in its sixth generation, the Serena now features a comprehensive list of equipment aimed squarely at providing the most comfortable and fuss-free experience for all occupants on the road.

According to Nissan Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino, who was there to unveil the car, "We have planned and developed the new Serena so that the whole family can spend their precious time together, having great fun."

Sharper and funkier design

Both front and rear lights on the new Serena now sport much sharper looks than those on its predecessor, with an all-LED arrangement to boot. The headlight cluster, for example, runs diagonally towards the middle of the wide grille, with curved daytime running lights pinching the front fascia from either side.

Visual changes also include the window line, which also tapers upwards more dramatically as it reaches the D-pillar, blending in seamlessly with the rear spoiler.

Nissan will offer up to 14 colour options on the Serena, including four two-tone colour combinations.

On the cutting edge of technology

One of the highlights of the Serena is the Nissan ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driving assist system. This technology - a first for minivans in Japan - allows the driver to engage in hands-off driving, as long as it's on a single lane on a highway at speeds of 40 km/h or above.

While ProPILOT 2.0 is only available for the range-topping Luxion grade (for the e-POWER variant), ProPILOT will come as standard for all other grades. This system helps to reduce driver fatigue, especially on long journeys, through features that include lane-keeping assistance and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

The Luxion grade is also packed with ProPILOT Park with memory, a first for the automaker. This nifty feature helps to record and parking space lines and even recognises them. Additionally, there will be ProPILOT Remote Park, which allows owners to move the car in and out of a parking lot while outside of the car.

It's equipped with Nissan's latest e-Pedal Step technology, which allows the driver to control the vehicle speed via the accelerator only.

The suspension setup has been tightened to ensure smoother vehicle body movement, complementing the Serena's new vehicle structure that deflects crosswinds and reduces shakiness at high speeds more effectively.

Doubling down on family-friendly utilities

Inside, the Serena also benefits from the latest features aimed at creating a more relaxing cabin space, while minimising motion sickness. This includes an all-new seat design that dampens occupant movement, and a panoramic greenhouse for maximum visibility of the surroundings (with the widest windscreen in its category).

To free up more space up front, the gear selector and HVAC controls now reside on a single panel on the centre dash. It's now a mix of physical and capacitive buttons, as well as a pair of dials.

Nissan claims that driver legroom has been improved from the outgoing generation by 120 mm, and that the steering wheel is now much more rigid to enhance driving stability.

The Serena's default seating configuration is 2:3:3 (while the Luxion has a 2:2:3 setup), but owners can opt to fold the centre seat on the second row down to create a walking space of sorts for the rear occupants.

According to Nissan, the seats are also now made of water-repellant materials, which should be a huge boon for parents everywhere.

A hallmark of family-carriers worth their salt is a set of trays for passengers, and the Serena has them covered. The ones equipped for its second-row occupants feature folding bases for the cupholders, but with an added bonus.

The sides double as hooks to hang bags with, perfect for families carrying all sorts of paraphernalia.

There are also USB Type C power sockets located just above the map pockets, so that occupants can keep their devices charged while on the move.

Other useful features include onboard WiFi and a pre-cooling air conditioning system. For e-POWER models, there's even a 100V AC power source (1500 W) option, in order to operate electrical appliances when outdoors or in an emergency.

Nissan is offering the Serena with two powertrain options: the HR14DDe-EM57 1.4-litre engine with the company's second-generation e-POWER technology, or the MR20DD 2.0-litre petrol engine.

According to the carmaker, the latest e-POWER system is more powerful than the previous iteration, with smoother acceleration and less engine noise. There's also an energy management technology in-built that controls when the engine turns on or off, depending on vehicle speed, prevailing traffic conditions, and the navigation system.

All of this means that owners can expect a much quieter cabin even when the car's in motion.

The Serena will land in Japanese showrooms by the tail-end of 2022, starting with the petrol-powered models. Sales for the e-POWER versions will begin next year.

Details have yet to be released regarding its availability in other markets, including Singapore, at the time of publication.

This article was first published in Motorist.