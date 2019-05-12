21 car parks in Singapore you didn't know had free parking (2020 edition)

If I had to nominate one cliché that rings all-too-true in Singapore, it would be “there’s no such thing as a free lunch”. Every year, more and more of our favourite car parks decide to stop offering free parking.

But we’d like to reassure you that there are still some places where parking is free - for now.

MUSTAFA CENTRE

First hour free daily, $2 per subsequent hour or part thereof.

Not only does Mustafa Centre offer cheap groceries and some of the best money changing rates in town, you also get free parking for an hour. Yay.

Great if you just want to stop by for a quick prata meal nearby. The only thing you want to avoid doing is actually shopping at Mustafa, since that’s going to take at least 10 years.

Address: 145 Syed Alwi Road, S(207704)

IKEA, GIANT HYPERMARKET AND COURTS MEGASTORE AT TAMPINES RETAIL PARK

Free parking daily.

While the Alexandra branch requires you to spend at least $15 at IKEA in exchange for 3 hours of free parking, Tampines is still ulu enough to offer parking space completely free. The same goes for Giant and Courts next door.

Address of IKEA Tampines: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, S(528764)

THE GRANDSTAND

Free parking daily.

We’re noticing a pattern here. The more ulu or inaccessible a place is, the more likely you are to enjoy free parking.

Address: 720 Dunearn Road, S(789631)

OUE DOWNTOWN/DOWNTOWN GALLERY

Free parking from Mon - Fri after 5pm, all day on Saturday, Sunday & PH, with a minimum spending of $10.

This used to be the true “hidden” gem in the CBD - free parking in the most expensive part of town?! It was a dream for people going for a fitness class, or grabbing a bite at Lau Pa Sat.

With the new update, customers have to spend a minimum of $10 (maximum 2 receipts) at any Downtown Gallery stores or F&B outlets to qualify for free parking.

Still a sweet deal we reckon, when you consider the other exorbitant parking fees in the CBD.

Address: 6A Shenton Way, S(068809)

WEST COAST PARK

Free parking at carparks 2 and 3.

Parking at East Coast Park may no longer be free, but there’s still West Coast Park… although this applies only if you’re the disciplined type who can haul yourself out of bed early in the morning to exercise.

Address: 34 West Coast Park, S(127711)

CLARKE QUAY

Free parking from 12:30pm to 1:29pm from Monday to Friday, $1.28 for first hour afterwards, then $0.43 for subsequent 15 minutes.

To make people feel better about the fact that they’re about to get ripped off, Clarke Quay tries to lure the lunchtime crowds by offering free parking. We just hope that helps subsidise the cost of your $20 beer.

Address: 3 River Valley Road, S(179019)

DEMPSEY HILL

Free parking daily.

Dempsey Hill is one of those places that is a pain to visit if you don’t have a car. But if you do, you’re rewarded amply for your atas-ness with free all-day parking.

Address: Dempsey Rd, S(249679)

GILLMAN BARRACKS

Free parking at Gillman Barracks:

From 5pm to 8:30am the following day on Mondays to Fridays

From 8:30am to 8:30am the following day on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

If you’ve never even stepped into the Gillman Barracks (who cares about art, right?), you might be interested in the fact there are some restaurants there… and that parking is free after 5pm from Mondays to Fridays and on the weekends.

Address: 7 Lock Road, S(108935)

IMM

Free 2-hour parking daily for first entry only from Monday to Friday (excluding PH), then $1.07 for third hour and $0.30 per subsequent 15 minutes.

IMM’s got a lot of competition from the other Jurong East malls these days, which is probably why they’re the only ones who still offer free parking after JCube decided to withdraw the privilege.

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, S(609601)

JURONG POINT

Free parking from Monday to Thursday (excluding PH) for two hours between 12pm to 2pm, $1.07 per subsequent hour or part thereof until 5pm.

Each time I enter Jurong Point (which is, admittedly, not often), I feel like I’m Mufasa falling into that wildebeest stampede. But with a rather generous two hours of free parking, Jurong West dwellers might be encouraged to brave the crowds and head there for lunch.

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, S(648886)

LEISURE PARK KALLANG

First half an hour free from Mondays to Fridays, then $0.70 per subsequent 30 minutes from 8.15am to 6pm.

You might have all the grace of an elephant at an ice skating rink and your bowling balls might always head straight for the longkang, but you should still visit Leisure Park Kallang if you need a quick 30-minute long free parking session.

Address: 5 Stadium Walk, S(397693)

PASIR RIS PARK

Free parking from 10pm to 8.30am the following day at Carpark B and E.

Some people like Pasir Ris Park for its tranquil views of the sea. Well, while it used to offer free all-day parking at Carpark D, now it only offers free parking at carparks B and E from 10pm to 8.30am.

Address: Pasir Ris Close

CHINESE GARDEN

Free parking daily for first hour between 6am to 6pm, then $0.50 per subsequent 30 min.

This place is like Haw Par Villa minus the ten courts of hell and uh, all the other bizarre statues. Exotically oriental, cheap to visit and filled with mosquitoes.

Address: 1 Chinese Garden Road, S(619795)

LABRADOR NATURE RESERVE

Free parking daily.

Labrador Park connects to Mount Faber, where parking is also free, so hike between the two without paying a single cent.

Address: Labrador Villa Road, S(001340)

ALEXANDRA RETAIL CENTRE

Free parking from 6:30pm to 11pm on weekdays, 7am to 11pm on weekends and public holidays.

This shopping mall near Mapletree Business City has the distinction of being one of the few malls in the country without an H&M, Uniqlo or anything interesting, but who cares when they’re bestowing upon us one of the most generous free parking offers in town, for a shopping mall anyway.

Address: 460 Alexandra Road, S(119963)

THE RAIL MALL

Free parking only along the road directly opposite the The Rail Mall shops.

Whether you’re there to get your groceries at Cold Storage, or to visit the restaurants, or just to admire the unique architecture of the building on this narrow plot of land, you’ll be happy to hear that parking is free.

It used to be that 95 lots at The Rail Mall were available for free, but that’s no longer the case. However, you can still park directly opposite the shops along the road.

Address: 380 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678040

ZHONGSHAN MALL

Free 2 hours parking coupon with minimum spend of $50 in mall.

Zhongshan Mall is in the Balestier area, not really near any major MRT nodes, so many aren’t that familiar with this small-sized mall.

Yet, it has a handful of well-known restaurants such as Thai Express, Crystal Jade Kitchen and Toast Box.

Parking is no longer free as of Feb 2019, but you can still redeem a free carpark coupon with a minimum spend of $50 (maximum 2 receipts).

Address: 20 Ah Hood Road, S(329984)

BREADTALK BUILDING IHQ

Free parking for first hour on weekdays 6am to 6pm, and from 6am to 11:59pm on weekends and public holidays.

This shopping mall in the Paya Lebar area deserves a prize not just for its name, but also for the fact that it offers free first hour evening parking, as well as all day parking on weekends and public holidays.

Those who frequent nearby Geylang (for the durians, of course!) might want to take note.

Address: 30 Tai Seng Street, S(534013)

MIDVIEW CITY @ SIN MING LANE

Free parking for the first hour from 7am to 7pm; and from 7pm to 12am. On Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, enjoy free parking from 7am to 12am.

What’s there at Sin Ming Lane? Well it’s pretty near to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, and an easy 10-minute walk to the food haven at Upper Thomson.

This is really awesome because anyone who has been to Upper Thomson knows how hard it is to get parking there. Also, if you’re going hiking at MacRitchie, this is a viable parking option.

Address: 18 Sin Ming Lane S(573960)

TRADEHUB 21

Free parking on Mon to Fri from 7pm to 12am, and all day on weekends.

Not sure why you would be hanging around TradeHub 21, which is an industrial building in Jurong East. But the free parking offer on weekends makes it an attractive proposition for those who don’t mind walking half an hour to the big malls at Jurong East.

Address: 8 Boon Lay Way, S(609964)

MOUNT FABER

Free parking daily.

Now we know why Mount Faber is one of Singaporeans’ favourite paktor spots.

Address: 109 Mount Faber Road, S(099203)

This article was first published in MoneySmart.