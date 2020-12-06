21 Christmas menus to ring in the festive season

2020 might have been an eventful year, to say the least, but that doesn’t mean we can’t end it on a good note. With the year-end festive season just around the corner, we’re already looking forward to the (socially distanced) feasting. The diet plans can wait till 2021 because this is the season for log cakes, glazed hams and Christmas puddings.

Here are a few Christmas menus to anticipate.

Osia Steak and Seafood Grill

Start your meal with the freshly baked signature Stone Hearth Flat Bread.

Then get the Grilled Seafood Platter to share, which has a succulent tiger prawn casserole cooked with chorizo, mud crab cake and smoked salmon trout with celeriac remoulade, herb butter and kohlrabi pickles ($78++ for lunch). Meat lovers will enjoy the Grilled Meat Platter ($90++ for lunch).

Dig into spring chicken, iberico pork rack and an angus ribeye, all flown in from Australia. The beef is excellent – juicy, and seared to perfection.

End off your meal with Santa’s Secret. Or for the adults, get a cup of Irish Coffee ($20++), given a local twist with gula melaka. Warm, comforting and having us dreaming of a cosy night on a wintry day.

Osia Steak and Seafood Grill is located at Festive Walk, Sentosa.

Chico Loco

Get ready for a Merry Mex-mas at Chico Loco, with traditional Christmas roast classics spiced up with Mexican flavour — you can look forward to a herb-marinated turkey, best paired with Mexican mole sauce ($98++), Ancho (a type of dried chile pepper) Roast Beef Striploin ($88++), as well as the restaurant’s signature rotisserie chicken and lamb leg.

Or dig into sides ($20++ each) like a Chipotle BBQ Roasted Pumpkin, and other Mexican favourites like esquites, Chico Chicken Multigrain Rice and Chico Slaw.

Chico Loco is located at 102 Amoy Street, Singapore 069922.

Zafferano

Contemporary Italian restaurant Zafferano presents Christmas fare the traditional Italian way – with plenty of succulent seafood.

Available on Dec 24 and 25, early diners can opt for a three-course dinner ($128++, served from 5.30pm to 7pm), or go for a more leisurely five-course dinner ($248++, served from 5.30pm onwards till closing). Tuck into pan-seared Hokkaido scallop with oscietra caviar, as well as a festive dessert of nougat snowball with cardamom and gingerbread.

Or indulge in a Christmas champagne brunch ($198++), with hearty sharing-style courses of antipasti, primi, and secondi for each table. Mains include roasted turkey with brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce, and a house-cured Neapolitan-style baccala with confit tomatoes and taggiasca olives – Chef Andrea’s rendition of his family’s festive staple.

Zafferano is located at Level 43, Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315.

Botanico

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Botanico woos diners with a sumptuous six-course dinner. Line your bellies with a Citrus Cured Salmon, a Bacon Chestnut “Latte”, an umami Crab Risoni, Turkey Roulade, Wagyu rump cap, rounded up with a panettone frizzled with miso toffee sauce.

There’s also a Christmas Day Brunch ($78++), with five courses that include a special festive starter, as well as the turkey roulade, bacon chestnut soup and crab risoni.

Just for the kids, there’s a Christmas set with a juice box, mains and sides, and a decorate-it-yourself Christmas cookie pack.

Botanico is located at Level 2, The Garage, 50 Cluny Park Road, Singapore 257488.

Bee's Knees

For a more casual celebration, head to Bee’s Knees, also at The Garage.

Its Christmas dinner set ($98nett for two and $188nett for four) starts with Bacon Leek Potato Vichyssoise. Then tuck into a hearty Meat Platter of pork jowl, kurobuta sausage and tiger prawns, and accompanied by mashed potatoes, truffle cauliflower gratin and more. For dessert, a housemade Chocolate Log Cake.

The Christmas dinner menu is available on Dec 24 and 25.

Bee’s Knees is located at Level 1, The Garage, 50 Cluny Park Road, Singapore 257488.

TCC Connoisseur Concerto

TCC Connoisseur Concerto takes the traditional Xmas turkey on a fresh spin with two new mains. First, there’s the Swiss-inspired Turkey Cordon Bleu ($25++) that sits atop a bed of truffle mash.

Cut into the panko-crusted turkey breast with smoked chicken ham and it reveals a molten cheesy French chestnut soubise. For something a little lighter, go for the Angel Hair With Prawn & Turkey Paupiettes ($25++).

The light and creamy Purple Sweet Potato & Leek Soup ($11) gets our thumbs up with its balance of sweet and savoury flavours. End on a sweet note with a slice from any of its log cake creations, from a yuzu and earl-grey infused confection to one with a hit of bittersweet coffee flavour.

Also available as a two-course ($33++) or three-course ($41++) menu.

Visit its website for a list of locations.

Sushi Tei

If your hopes of spending the holidays in Japan have been dashed, then Sushi Tei’s Festive Wonderland menu could offer a little solace.

It highlights eight seasonal authentic wintry delights, like a vibrant Kaisen San Shurui Roll (mayonnaise crab meat with salmon and unagi tempura) and the Festive Seafood Roll, with fried prawns, crab meat, and house-made cheese wasabi flying fish roe.

Dine on A5 grade Lake Saroma Wagyu Steak with a high marbling score and an umami note.

Sashimi lovers won’t want to miss the Sashimi Moriwase “Komatsu” 4 Kinds that has salmon, sweet shrimp, swordfish and a special fish: Sudachi Buri that has a refreshing note as well as a firm bite.

Visit its website for a list of locations.

Regent Singapore

Ready for an all-Italian feast for Christmas?

Then head down to Regent Singapore, where Basilico will be taking on the served-to-table buffet concept with three-course lunches and dinners involving antipasti, mains like parma ham-wrapped turkey ballotine stuffed with foie gras, and desserts like mango cheesecake in a coconut snowball.

Christmas Day itself also brings entertainment that will keep the kids busy: thinking bouncy castle, craft activities, magic shows, and of course, Santa Claus.

Prices start from $65++ for a table service buffet from Nov 23 to Dec 30, to $199++ for a Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet (without alcohol).

Regent Singapore is located at 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715.

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung at the Capitol Kempinski Hotel presents multi-course menus for the whole month of December until Christmas Day, so if you’re looking to get well-fed, this is the place.

Book a sumptuous Christmas lunch that gets an Asian remix – think wild snapper in kumquat shoyu dressing and Tajima Wagyu beef rump with an assam sauce. Dinner involves classic flavours like foie gras with raspberry spiced apple and Hokkaido Black Angus beef tenderloin with black truffle and duck fat potato.

A Festive Set Lunch starts at $58++ (three courses), and a Festive Set Dinner (five courses) is at $158++, wine pairing options available.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel is located at 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906

The Knolls at Capella Singapore

Escape the city and indulge in a decadent spread at The Knolls. Its holiday classics include Scottish smoked salmon and Alaskan king crab, wagyu beef short ribs, and roast turkey with winter vegetables and sauteed chestnuts.

Finish off with apple pudding and chocolate cranberry tart for dessert. Vegetarians fret not.

The dedicated vegetarian menu will please you with the roasted winter vegetables, porcini and cheese ravioli with black winter truffle, and tomatoes with burrata mousse. You can also top-up for free-flow wines, beers and champagne.

Dec 24: $85 (lunch), $158 (dinner); Dec 25: $158 (lunch), $85 (dinner), $98 for top up of free-flow champagne, wine and beer.

The Knolls at The Knolls at Capella Singapore is located at 1 The Knolls, Sentosa, Singapore 098297

The Summerhouse

From Dec 19 to 27, The Summerhouse is offering Communal Dinner and Communal Brunch menus that include pan-seared scallop drizzled with foie gras sauce and topped with caviar, roasted turkey roulade with chestnut and cranberry stuffing, homemade pork and duck terrine with bacon and pistachio, and Christmas pudding topped with mulled wineberries and rum & raisin ice cream.

The menus are available with a minimum of two diners, so you can have an intimate meal with just your best bud or S.O.

Dec 19 - 27: Communal Dinner ($110/pax, minimum of two diners required), Communal brunch menu ($90/pax), reservations for the Garden Dome ($455/couple)

The Summerhouse is located at 3 Park Lane, Singapore 798387

Summerlong

Christmas dinner by the river — that’s what you can enjoy at Summerlong at Robertson Quay.

Its Mediterranean-tinged six-course dinner set includes oysters with Italian prosecco foam, Alaskan king crab tartare and Greek yoghurt cheesecake, and a choice of grass-fed Australian angus beef with grilled asparagus and Jerusalem artichoke puree or Mediterranean scampi with Greek orzo pasta.

Take the celebrations further on Christmas day, with a special brunch that includes a slow-roasted orange juice and herb-marinated turkey with minced chicken and chestnut stuffing.

Dec 24 - 25, $75

Summerlong is located at 60 Robertson Quay #01-04, Singapore 238252

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Four Seasons’ Christmas Day Semi-Buffet Dinner will delight with One Ninety’s signature Seafood Extravaganza, a Charcuterie Station, and ice cream booth.

Go to town with the premium shellfish, crustaceans, and fish offered, as well as the whole wagyu beef bresaola and smoked air-dried black forest ham, and an enticing spread of 20 cheeses.

Finish off with a sweet treat specially created by pastry chef Audrey Yee.

Dec 24: Christmas Eve Semi-Buffet Dinner ($128++/adult, $64++/child)

Dec 25: Christmas Day Semi-Buffet Dinner ($128++/adult, $64++/child) and Christmas Day Special Brunch Buffet ($248++/adult, $84++/child)

Four Seasons Singapore is located at 190 Orchard Boulevard, Singapore 248646

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung at the Capitol Kempinski Hotel presents multi-course menus for the whole month of December until Christmas Day, so if you’re looking to get well-fed, this is the place.

Book a sumptuous Christmas dinner or Christmas Day brunch, which involves appetisers like oysters, clams and prawns, your choice of entrees such as short ribs, turkey, rack of lamb, or fish, and finally, free-flow tapas and desserts.

Dec 1 - 25: Festive Set Lunch ($58++/pax) and Festive 5-course Set Dinner ($158++/pax)

Dec 25: Christmas Day Buffet Brunch ($168++/pax)

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel is located at 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906

Salted & Hung

For the entire month of December, you can have a taste of Salted & Hung’s ‘Feed Me’ menu, which features a unique curation of scallop with caviar, house-made charcuterie Jerusalem artichoke with confit egg and mushroom dashi, and Miyazaki grape-fed pork loin with turnip and apple butter.

And on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, tuck into king crab (pictured), Kagoshima beef and honey-glazed ham.

‘Feed Me’ menu: $68/$98 (lunch), $148/$188 (dinner)

Dec 24 and 25: $148(lunch), $188 (dinner)

Salted & Hung is located at 12 Purvis Street, Singapore 188591

Hotel Indigo Katong

If you love your Asian food, then you’ll be glad to know that Hotel Indigo Katong will introduce a range of Asian and Western cuisine for Christmas. This includes canapes, oyster omelette, ‘Kopi C’ flavoured BBQ pork spareribs, ‘Carbonara’ gratin lobster and more.

They also have a Neighbourhood Brunch menu on Christmas Day, which features hearty local favourites with a twist, such as beef rendang bun, turkey ngoh hiang ‘Golden Pillow’, and chicken yakitori.

Dec 24: Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet ($58++/adult, $29++/child)

Dec 25: Christmas Day Brunch Buffet ($48++/adult, $24++/child)

Hotel Indigo Katong is located at 86 East Coast Road, Singapore 428788

Aqua Gastronomy

Fancy an underwater dining experience? Aqua Gastronomy at the S.E.A. Aquarium will give you the immersive experience you’re looking for, with a revamped holiday menu and themed winter decor.

Indulge in a gastronomical experience in an igloo-like pod, where you dine on 100 per cent sustainable seafood while admiring panoramic views of more than 40,000 marine creatures, and take in the dreamy lighting effects and oceanic soundscapes.

To top it all off, a scuba diving performance.

Nov 6 – Dec 18: 4-course Six-Hands Holiday Menu ($118++ for RWS members; $138++ for non-members)

Dec 19 – Jan 3: 5-course Festive Menu ($138++ for RWS members; $168++ for non-members)

Aqua Gastronomy is located at Open Ocean Habitat, S.E.A. Aquarium, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

The English House

If you’re all about embracing tradition when it comes to Christmas, then head down to The English House, where British celebrity chef Marco Pierre White will whet your appetite with a three-course meal that begins with a choice of starters such as beef carpaccio, fresh crab cocktail, foie gras terrine and cod fish fingers, followed by mains like roast turkey, pan-seared salmon, veal chop and lamb fillet all accompanied by roast potatoes, sauteed veggies, pigs in a blanket, and Yorkshire pudding.

Finally, round it off with Christmas pudding and apple and orange tart.

Dec 24 - 26, $125

The English House is located at 28 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238972

Oxwell & Clan

From now till Dec 31, Oxwell & Co and Straits Clan are partnering up to launch Oxwell & Clan’s six-week Christmas party.

Look forward to their Roast & Toast set menu that includes a glass of prosecco, sides (Starter Lab sourdough, shrimps and scotch eggs), a choice of main from free-range roast chicken, beef sirloin or barramundi, all with roast potatoes, yorkshire pudding, and dessert.

Plus, getting into the spirit of Christmas, Oxwell & Clan will also be partnering with Food Bank SG to provide ‘One for One Meals’ to those in need within the local community.

Until Dec 31: Roast & Toast set menu ($98)

Oxwell & Clan Festive Pop-Up at Clan Cafe is located at 31 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore, 089845

Fat Prince

Middle Eastern cuisine for Christmas? Fat Prince rises to the occasion with its festive menu. The latter involves one mezze, a main dish, a side, a dessert and a glass of cava.

Tuck into seasonal specials like flame-grilled Argentinian red prawns with green gazpacho and spiced roasted duck breast with caramelised endive and pumpkin puree, and fennel and potato salad.

Finish off with a Turkish lemon tart and milk crisps made with Middle Eastern spice, and wash it all down with a festive rum-infused cocktail pudding.

Dec 14 - 24, $98

Fat Prince is located at 48 Peck Seah Street #01-01, Singapore 079317

Pastamania

It’s all things creamy and decadent at Pastamania this holiday season. Savour hearty new items like the Chirpy Jolly Chick’ Pizza with juicy cajun chicken bites on a cream-based thin-crust base.

Veggie lovers will enjoy the Groovy Jolly Vege Pizza, while the Jolly Salmon & Spinach Pasta (from $13.90++) gives festive feasting a healthier touch.

Both pizzas are priced from $9.90++ for a 7-inch pizza. Bundle deals are available from $22.90++.

The Creamy Christmas Creations are available from now till Jan 3, 2021.