21 places for high tea in Singapore: Updated with 1-for-1 deals (March 2025)

It's said that the tradition of high tea started as a way to bridge the gap between lunch and dinner for the nobility who were peckish. What better way to while away the afternoon than with tea and an assortment of delectable scones and crumpets while gossiping about what's happening around town like what the ladies on Bridgerton do?

Whatever it is, we're glad this tradition continues and there are a whole lot of restaurants here that serve up an indulgent feast. Here's a list of some of the best places for high tea in Singapore. Read on till the end to find out how you can score 1-for-1 deals and discounts!

Best places to go for high tea in Singapore (March 2025)

Best high tea in Singapore Price per person Tsuta $9.90++ ($19.80++ for 2 pax) TWG Tea $25++ to $92++ Violet Oon $33++ ($66++ for 2 pax) Arteastiq $34++ to $69++ ($68++ to $138++ for 2 pax) Hari’s Bar Lobby & Lounge, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre $34++ ($68++ for 2 pax) The Marmalade Pantry $39++ ($78++ for 2 pax) Le Bar, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa $44++ ($88++ for 2 pax) Lobby Lounge, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $48++ to $58++ Royale, Mercure Singapore Bugis $50++ Lobby Lounge, Conrad Centennial Singapore $55++ The Courtyard at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore $58++ ANTI:DOTE, Fairmont Singapore $58++ Pacific Emporium, Pan Pacific Singapore $58++ to $68++ 1864, Sofitel Singapore City Centre $58++ to $68++ L’Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel $65++ to $68++ The Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Singapore $65++ to $70++ ($130++ to $140++ for 2 pax) The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore $68++ Republic Bar, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore $68++ ATLAS $68++ Tea Lounge, Conrad Singapore Orchard $74++ Lobby Lounge, The Westin Singapore $78++

Tsuta

The Michelin-starred ramen place has launched a Japanese-style high tea offer from just $19.80++ for two persons. It's done DIY style and you can choose up to six items from a curated menu of more than 30 savoury and sweet items, which includes the mala mazesoba, kakiage don, yaki gyoza, aburi niku, matcha bavaro, strawberry daifuku and many more. Some items have a small extra cost. If you're the type to imbibe, there's one hour of free flow highballs for $16.80++

Location: 313@Somerset, #01-17, 313 Orchard Road, 238895

Website: https://www.tsuta.com/

TWG Tea

The elevated local brand with a luxury aesthetic, TWG Tea offers several tea time set menus at its outlets. There are four types of high tea sets.

The 1837 tea time set menu for instance gets you a hot/iced tea and a choice of two baked muffins or scones. If you want something more filling, the CHIC set gets you the same thing + an assortment of finger sandwiches.

Prices range from $25++ to $92++. Here’s a look at what's on the menu:

Locations: Republic Plaza, Raffles City, Swissôtel The Stamford, Marina Bay Sands, Takashimaya (B2 and L2), ION Orchard, Changi Terminal 1, T2, T3, T4

Website: https://twgtea.com/

Violet Oon

The grand dame of Nyonya cuisine offers a Singapore high tea set priced at $66++ (for two) at her eponymous restaurant.

Of course, you'll be getting local flavours including a medley of Peranakan delights. Expect items such as kueh pie tee, kueh dah dah, and bubur cha cha panna cotta.

Note that each outlet has different items, so check the menu before making a reservation.

Locations: ION Orchard #03-28/29, National Kitchen #02–01, National Gallery Singapore

Website: https://violetoon.com/

Arteastiq

Known for its art jam sessions, Arteastiq offers a high tea set for one and two persons at its Mandarin Gallery and Jewel outlets—The Dream Afternoon Teasery and Journey Through Singapore Afternoon Teasery. Both are priced at $68++ for two persons, or $38 for one person.

This set offers starters and a variety of innovative savoury morsels and desserts that include a fusion of Asian and Western flavours.

The Mandarin Gallery outlet also has two more premium high tea sets:

Luscious Seafood Afternoon Teasery (from $128++ for 2), which comes with crab cakes, oysters, baked lobster tail and more fresh seafood delights. For an extra $10, you can also enjoy a foie gras pate with black tobiko and crackers.

Paradise Afternoon Teasery ($88 for 2 pax, $59 for 1 pax), which features dishes like Smoked Snow Fish Jelly and Bird Nest De Marrons.

Locations: Mandarin Gallery #04-14/15 333A, Changi Jewel #05-201

Website: https://www.arteastiq.com/

The Marmalade Pantry

The homegrown bistro, which has been around since 1999, is a popular spot for tea. Their menu features local flavours with contemporary techniques, and is known for their variety of cute cupcakes.

As far as high tea goes, The Marmalade Pantry's high tea sets are currently awash in cheerful, warm yellow and orange hues.

From now till April 30, 2025, they're serving up a special Springtime Serenity Afternoon Tea ($78++ for two pax). It features a fun citrusy/yellow/orange menu — think Japanese Pumpkin Croquette, Almond Citrus Cake, a Zesty Mandarin Orange Petite Cupcake, and the like.

Locations: ION Orchard, Anchorpoint, Novena, Downtown, Bugis

Website: https://www.themarmaladepantry.com.sg/

Hari's Bar Lobby & Lounge, Holiday Inn, Singapore Orchard City Centre

At Hari's Bar and Lobby Lounge, you get to unwind at the Holiday Inn Singapore Orhard's chic lobby with a mate and nibble on some tea-time treats. Served in wooden cases that display the aesthetic-looking treats to their advantage, you'll appreciate the presentation before tucking into the morsels. The hotel's afternoon tea menu changes regularly.

Right now, there's the Cocoa Bliss Afternoon High Tea ($68++ for two adults) which features a variety of sweets that have my mouth watering just thinking about them — Pomegranate Pistachio Chocolate De Crème Pot, Valrhona Chocolate Hazelnut Feuilletine Bar, freshly baked chocolate chip scones, what’s not to like?

Location: Level 1, Lobby, 11 Cavenagh Road Singapore 229616

Website: https://singaporeorchard.holidayinn.com/

Le Bar, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa

For the ultimate day out, head to Sofitel Sentosa's Le Bar for tea. The outdoor pavilion lounge offers themed afternoon teas with a splendid view of the sea. Nibble on sandwiches and other savouries, as well as desserts. The price tag of $88++ for two adults includes free-flow Nespresso coffee or TWG tea.

This April 2025, while your afternoon away with their Easter Garden Party Afternoon Tea that features a variety of treats from East to West-Lamb Rillette with Bean Curd Skin, Nama chocolate Easter Nest, and Deveilled Egg with Avruga Caviar, to name a few.

And of course, what would high tea be without scones? Le Bar is serving up sumptuous Butter Scones and Cheese Scones with clotted cream and orange jam.

Location: 2 Bukit Manis Rd, Sentosa, 099891

Website: https://www.sofitel-singapore-sentosa.com/gastronomy/lebar/

Lobby Lounge, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Lobby Lounge at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel changes up their high tea menu regularly to keep things fresh and exciting. If you're a high tea purist/traditionalist, dine from now till March 31, 2025 to enjoy their Quintessential English Afternoon Tea ($48++/pax from Monday to Thursday; $58++/pax from Fridays to Sundays and Public Holidays).

This timeless menu features classics like their Earl Grey Tea Petit Gâteau, Coffee Caramel Tart, Smoked Duck Tart with Orange Gel, Truffle Mushroom Tartlet, and more.

Plus, from now till March 31, 2025, get up to 30% off:

30% off: Quote <LL30OFF> for weekdays (Mondays to Thursdays)

25% off: Quote <LL25OFF> for weekends (Fridays to Sundays)

After March 31, 2025, enjoy a Tropical Fruits Afternoon Tea ($48++/pax from Monday to Thursday; $58++/pax from Fridays to Sundays and Public Holidays) from April 1 to June 30, 2025. Look forward to refreshing treats like a Coconut Mango Panna Cotta, Kiwi Yoghurt Mousse Cake, Thai-style Chicken with Pineapple Tartlet, and more.

Location: 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865

Website: https://www.lobbyloungesg.com/

Royale, Mercure Singapore Bugis

Feast like a royal on petit morsels at the Royale's afternoon tea ($50++ per pax). The menu is Japanese-themed, with the likes of Aburi Mentaiko Gyoza, Shiitake Mushroom Quiche, Earl Grey scones and Matcha Cheesecake in shot glass. Drinks-wise, there's TWG tea on the menu. If you feel like it, there's also an option to top up more for champagne.

Use a DBS/POSB or Maybank credit card to enjoy 1-for-1 (Monday to Friday) or 25% off (Saturday & Sunday) at Royale. Alternatively, Accor Plus members get to dine for two at 60% off.

Location: 122 Middle Road, 188973, Singapore

Website: https://www.mercure-singapore-bugis.com/offers/afternoon-tea-at-royale/

Lobby Lounge, The Westin Singapore

Afternoon tea, but make it Cantonese. The Westin offers a curated selection of not just sweet treats, scones and pastries, savoury sandwiches with luxurious salmon and lobster, but also lobster and braised cod. Their seafood-themed Lobby Lounge Canton Afternoon Tea is available from Feb 24 till May 31, 2025 and starts from $78++ per person.

Location: 12 Marina View, #2 Asia Square Tower, Singapore 018961

Website: https://marriottbonvoyasia.com/restaurants-bars/the-westin-singapore-lobby-lounge

Lobby Lounge, Conrad Centennial Singapore

The swanky Conrad Centennial is the place to indulge and feel good about it. The opulent Lobby Lounge features a 24-carat gold leaf ceiling and its tasteful interior is decorated in cosy warm tones.

It currently has a Blushing Strawberry Afternoon Tea menu ($55++ per pax) which runs till April 30, 2025. It's one of the cutest and most vibrant high tea sets I've ever seen.

As you can surmise from the name, this high tea set is all about strawberries. That lends itself well to dessert items like delicate shortcakes and a fragrant Earl Grey mousse, but I didn't expect the savouries too to match the theme. Flamed Diver Scallops and Strawberry Glazed Foie Gras, anyone?

Location: 2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982

Website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sincici-conrad-centennial-singapore/dining/lobby-lounge/#html-menu-menu

Tea Lounge, Conrad Singapore Orchard

If you want your high teas a little heavier, Tea Lounge at Conrad Singapore Orchard is an excellent choice with its buffet high tea on weekends.

Their Edible Garden In Bloom Weekend High Tea ($74++/pax) features a decadent spread of dishes inspired by Singapore’s diverse culinary cultures and edible gardens. Highlights include Nonya Lobster Popiah, Caramelised Kurobuta Pork Char Siew, Torch Ginger Rose Apple Sago, and a Roasted Banana, Banana Cream, and Cinnamon Spice Trifle.

Location: 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715

Website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sinodci-conrad-singapore-orchard/dining/tea-lounge/

The Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Singapore

If you're looking for tea and luxury, you'll find it at The Lobby Lounge where sophistication meets heritage.

From now till March 31, 2025, they're offering a special Ethereal Forest Afternoon Tea ($130++ to $140++ for two persons), featuring highlights like the Parma & Winter Truffle Puff, Wagyu Beef & Black Trumpet, Barbecued River Eel Quiche, Choco Tree Trunk, Sunny Escargot, and Berries Champignon.

Location: 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966

Website: https://singapore.intercontinental.com/offers/classic-afternoon-tea

The Courtyard at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

It's easy to immerse yourself in the British tradition of high tea when you're at The Fullerton Hotel given its colonial history.

The Courtyard restaurant offers dainty morsels that include both Western and Asian flavours from a classic cucumber sandwich to a medley of petite cakes. Tea and coffee are sadly only a one-time serving, but for the price of $58++ at a fancy hotel, we can't complain.

The current seasonal high tea at The Courtyard is the Strawberry Bliss Afternoon Tea ($58++). As you can guess, strawberries are the star ingredient in all its various forms. Highlights include their Pistachio Strawberry made with 100 per cent pure pistachio paste, classic Strawberry Shortcake, and tangy-sweet Strawberry Rhubarb.

Location: 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178

Website: https://www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-hotel-singapore/dining/restaurants-and-bars/the-courtyard

The Strawberry Bliss Afternoon Tea is also available at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore’s The Landing Point for a slightly higher price point of $68++.

Location: 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326

Website: https://www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-bay-hotel-singapore/dining/restaurants-and-bars/the-landing-point

Anti:Dote, Fairmont Singapore

Known for its innovative cocktails and tapas, Fairmont's Anti:Dote also serves up a delightful afternoon tea for $68++. The menu changes monthly according to occasion so be sure to check the website beforehand. One thing's for sure, there will be sweet treats and bite-sized sandwiches. Alcohol is also available for an extra fee.

Currently on the menu till March 31, 2025 is possibly the most unusual high tea I've ever heard of. I mean, we've seen high tea sets inspired by all sorta of key ingredients (strawberries, citrus, flowers, and so on), but what about a high tea inspired by a Cultural Medallion-winning Singaporean artist?

Brushstrokes of Heritage: An Ode to Lim Tze Peng ($68++) runs from now till March 31, 2025. It marries culinary artistry with Lim Tze Peng's masterful works, featuring artfully crafted petites such as Attap House with Kopi Cream and Mandarin Confit, Smoked Salmon Blinis, and Boston Lobster Popiah.

Location: 80 Bras Basah Rd, Level 1 Fairmont, Singapore 189560

Website: https://www.fairmont-singapore.com/dining/antidote/

Republic Bar, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Have a spot of tea and scones at the swanky Republic Bar for $68++. Be wowed by the Strawberry Afternoon Tea presenting a variety of innovative modern tea time treats featuring Dungeness Crab with Ikura on Butter Broiche, Strawberry Vanilla Verrine, and more.

Location: Level 3, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue Singapore, S039799

Websites: https://www.colony.com.sg/, https://www.republicbar.com.sg/

Atlas

Known for its grand art deco interior and high-ceilinged room, a visit to Atlas is always a memorable one.

Take time out in the afternoon to enjoy the Atlas Afternoon Tea ($68++) with a selection of European-style sweet and savoury items. Make sure to reserve early as the highly popular afternoon tea is always booked out.

Location: Parkview Square, Ground floor, 600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, 188778

Website: https://atlasbar.sg/ATLASAfternoonTea

L'Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel

One of the quintessential spots for afternoon tea in Singapore since the 1970s, the established L'Espresso offers a high tea buffet with an assortment of dainty sandwiches, salads, savouries, pastries, desserts and of course, traditional English scones for $65++ to $68++.

Look forward to western-style small bites and small plates of fusion and Singaporean items. There's even a carving station with slow-roasted beef tenderloin.

Location: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

Website: https://www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/dining/l-espresso

Pacific Emporium, Pan Pacific Singapore

Spend your afternoon in the grand lobby of the hotel under its architectural screens indulging in some tea and small bites.

The Local-Inspired Afternoon Tea ($58++ on weekdays; $68++ on weekends) comprises sweet and savoury bites which feature local flavours such as otah-otah, tamarind-infused beef pastrami, chilli chocolate eclair, and more.

Location: Level 1, 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595

Website: https://www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pp-marina/dining/atrium-lounge.html

1864, Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Afternoon tea venue by day and chic cocktail lounge by night, 1864 is the hotel's stylish spot for nibbling on treats.

Currently on now is a French-inspired "French Elegance meets Japanese Artistry" Afternoon Tea ($138++ for two) on from now till April 30, 2025. As you can guess, the spotlight is on the sweets. Highlights include Warabimochi Tempura with Snow Crab Slaw and Tobiko, Goma Warabimochi Comte Cheese Pie Tee, and Salted Peanut Chocolate Warabimochi Tart.

Location: 9 Wallich St, Singapore 078885

Website: https://www.sofitel-singapore-citycentre.com/

1-for-1 afternoon tea promotions Singapore 2025

Credit card Venue Promotion DBS/POSB cards Royale, Mercure Singapore Bugis 1-for-1 Afternoon Tea Set (Mon – Fri)

25% off Afternoon Tea Set (Sat – Sun) *valid till Dec 31, 2025 1864, Sofitel Singapore City Centre 30% off Afternoon Tea *valid till Dec 31, 2025 Lobby Lounge, Conrad Centennial Singapore 15% off Weekday and Weekend Afternoon Tea

15% off Ala Carte Food Bill *valid till Aug 31, 2025 Republic (The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore) 10% off Lunch and Afternoon Tea (Monday to Sunday) *valid till Dec 30, 2025 Lobby Lounge, The Westin Singapore 15% off Afternoon Tea *valid till Dec 31, 2025 Tea Lounge, Conrad Singapore Orchard 15% off Afternoon Tea *valid till June 30, 2025 The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore 15% off Daily Afternoon Tea and Ala-Carte *valid till Dec 30, 2025 HSBC cards The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore 15% off Afternoon Tea (daily) *valid till Dec 30, 2025 OCBC cards The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore 15% off Afternoon Tea *valid till Dec 30, 2025 One-Ninety Bar, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore 15% off Afternoon Tea *valid till Dec 30, 2025 1864, Sofitel Singapore City Centre 30% off Afternoon Tea *valid till Dec 30, 2025 Republic, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore 10% off Afternoon Tea (Mon-Sun, 3pm to 5pm) *valid till Dec 30, 2025 LeBar, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa 1 dines free with 3 paying adults for Daily Afternoon Tea *valid till March 31, 2025 Lobby Lounge, The Westin Singapore 15% off Afternoon Tea *valid till Dec 30, 2025

