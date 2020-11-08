21 super hot fitness influencers to follow for #fitspo

Alexia is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with 2 million followers on Instagram, and we can see why.

Her content is extremely useful, and her tips are quick and easy to understand.

We love that she breaks down her posts into different video clips for each move, with clear instructions on how to do the workout. She also adds value to her content by doing reviews of fitness wear, answering FAQs about working out, and pointing out common mistakes people make when exercising.

If you get bored easily with the same routines and want consistently fresh workouts every few days, you need to follow Alexia Clark.