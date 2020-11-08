21 super hot fitness influencers to follow for #fitspo

Sean Tham
Her World Online
PHOTO: Instagram/amandabisk, Instagram/denisekellerofficial
Running out of steam on your workout routine? Can’t find the determination to keep pushing on?
 
Here are the most motivational and inspirational Instagram accounts for fitness, weight loss, and health. Follow these fit men and women we are crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.

1. Tyen Rasif

There is a lot of uncertainty and frustration going on right now. However, I’ve come to find that it is also a period of growth and understanding. I am very grateful for the conversations that I am having with all my clients and friends during this period - and I want to continue making more meaningful connections! ⠀ ⠀ The June live-stream dates for NO SWEAT are out and you have full access to these workouts and chats if you sign up for ANY plan. I mentioned before that the cost of one year on the app is worth one personal training session - and I mean it! ⠀ ⠀ I started this community to motivate more people to empower themselves though fitness, and to inspire you to stay strong wherever you are. ⠀ ⠀ Link is in my bio to download the App so get your friends/family to join or share this with someone who might need it💙We can do this!!! #nosweatapp #june #livestream #dates #personaltraining #homeworkout

Creator of the ‘No Sweat’ app, this YouTube and fitness enthusiast is one to follow if you’re thinking of working on your gluteus maximus (yes that’s a fancy way of saying butt).

Get inspired by her perfect the ‘Wall Squat Lat Raise’ which she did as part of TikTok challenge with the help of a few local artists. Time to burn some calories.

2. Roxanne Gan

HAPPY MID-JUNE 🤍✨ How is everyone doing so far? Time is passing so quickly for me. Some of you might know that I fell off my bike last week and ended up bruising my knees. It happened because I was distracted by my thoughts and it didn’t help that I was also clumsy. I spent 8 days not being able to move much and just gave myself all the time I needed to take things easy. My mind is now clearer as my bruises are starting to heal better. It is ok to lose motivation and fall off track because we are only human beings; be easy on yourselves cos there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Give yourselves the space and time to heal, and you’ll find yourselves enjoying the things you love doing more. #loveandalliscoming #practiceyogachangeyourworld #yogapractice #yogagram #yogaeverydamnday #yogalife #yogajourney #yogatime

Roxanne Gan is your virtual yoga queen.

She’s the co-founder of ‘Zoi Yoga‘ and conducts regular online yoga classes alongside her yoga videos on IGTV. A master of difficult transitions, stretching and endurance, almost all her workouts can be done at the comfort of your own home.

3. Tiong Jian En

Jian En is a fitness trainer that combines fitness with beauty tips. She is just as motivated about her daily fitness routine as she is about maintaining a clear and glowing complexion.

Her Instagram account is interspersed with helpful workout tips as well as her favourite beauty regimens.

4. Sabrina

Working out is incredibly important to Sabrina who fills her IG grid with weekly fitness hacks for just about any part of your body.  She even has her own athletic wear, Goya Workleisure. Check out her account to find out how to get a stronger body.

5. Alexia Clark

PHOTO: Instagram/alexia_clark

Alexia is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with 2 million followers on Instagram, and we can see why.

Her content is extremely useful, and her tips are quick and easy to understand.

We love that she breaks down her posts into different video clips for each move, with clear instructions on how to do the workout. She also adds value to her content by doing reviews of fitness wear, answering FAQs about working out, and pointing out common mistakes people make when exercising.

If you get bored easily with the same routines and want consistently fresh workouts every few days, you need to follow Alexia Clark.

6. Amanda Bisk

PILATES CORE CONTROL 👌🏼 Slow and controlled BUT alllllll the burn! 🔥 This sequence is all about finding control in small movements... 👇🏼 BEGINNER - 2 rounds 4 reps INTERMEDIATE - 3 rounds 6 reps ADVANCED - 3 rounds 8 reps ▪️1. ROLL BACK Sit tall, drawing the belly button forward towards the thighs, INHALE. EXHALE to scoop the belly button back until pelvis tips backward and you S L O W L Y roll down. INHALE to hold (try to keep the feet flat with big toe knuckles pressing down. EXHALE to scoop belly button more, curl shoulders towards knees keeping a ‘C’ curve with the spine. INHALE to re-stack. ▪️ROLL BACK HOLD WITH HULA Hands held together in centre for an INHALE. EXHALE while you reach to the right of your knees keeping shoulders lifted and curve in the spine. INHALE return to centre and repeat on left. ➡️ L & R side = 1 rep. ▪️3. ROLL UP Lying in alignment, rib cage drawn in and legs activated (feel like you are stepping on the wall in front). INHALE to lift hands to ceiling. EXHALE chin to chest and scoop belly button in to roll up (more activation through the legs will help to anchor your legs down). Reach towards your toes and hold for an INHALE. EXHALE scoop belly button in and S L O W L Y roll down to start. ▪️4. LEG LOWERS Hold in chest lift, hands supporting the head, INHALE. EXHALE to keep body position strong and lower one leg (bend for easier option, keep straight for challenge. Lower back should be pressing down for entire movement. INHALE to return to start and repeat other side. ➡️ L & R side = 1 rep. ▪️5. SINGLE LEG STRETCH + HAMSTRING PULL EXHALE as you pull knee into your chest while stretching other leg out. Keep body stable and core drawn in as you INHALE to change sides. Option to do straight legs. L & R side = 1 rep. Take your time and feel strong and in control for every rep. Decrease reps to maintain your form if you need to ☺️ #Pilates #pilatescore #absworkout ab♥️x Wearing: @lornajaneactive (how epic is this set!! 😍) Music: If We Never Met (Remix) - John K x Sigala

Amanda Bisk is an Australian athletics coach, yoga teacher, and physiologist.

She has a following of over 700,000 people for whom she creates fun, mini-workouts and stretches on Instagram.

For something a little different, check out her beat workouts, which will get you pumped up and working out to the rhythm of songs like Bad Guy by Billie Eilish or Cross Me by Ed Sheeran.

7. Cassie Ho (Blogilates)

Cassie is a POP pilates fitness instructor with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

You might have seen one of her viral videos about body image before from years ago, even if you haven’t seen her fitness content.

Follow her on YouTube for plenty of online workout videos and challenges to try out. Then follow her on Instagram for cute comics about life, fitness, and being a woman.

We love that her content is not just motivational, it’s super useful and practical!

8. Denise Keller

You might remember her as the former MTV video jockey, or maybe as a travel host on the Discovery Channel, but you probably didn’t know that Denise Keller is also a certified yoga instructor and Under Armour Ambassador.

Her beautifully curated feed will give you zen vibes as you scroll past photos of her doing yoga poses in pretty spots around the city.

9. Fay Hokulani

Fay is certified fitness coach from Singapore and is the founder instructor at Barry’s Bootcamp Singapore, where you get to do fun cardio and strength interval workouts with a pumped-up atmosphere, kind of like in spin classes!

Follow her and you’ll be seeing more cute fitness wear, yoga poses, and the occasional workout in her studio or at the gym!

10. Jaime Teo

86.46km! Longest ride ever!!! Love the outline of my route on the map - looks so.... neat 😊 (swipe to see) . . Burning 2845calories is crazy but it really was an entire day ride. Strava says I was moving for 5.5hrs, but including water / food / photo breaks, I was out for more than 8hrs 😅 For some reason I did not expect it to take so long(didnt do the math beforehand!), but I'm glad I got to see new sights and cover new grounds 😊 #touristathome #ilovesingapore . . Another reason why cycling is becoming such a fav activity, is that despite ydays grueling ride, I'm not really aching much today! I think cycling is much gentler on my joints and staying injury free is high on my priority list these days. Offhand, I cant think of any activities I can do for that duration 😅 not even just walking! Putting my saddle higher also helped - I was initially getting knee pains at the 30plus km mark but no knee pain yday 💪💪 . . It's recovery day and catch up on outstanding homework (for Renee) and work (for me) day. Have an awesome Thursday you! ps: Just for the record, I was dressed in my usual ninja garb- removed outerwear just for pics 😛 #forthegram #cosnice Outfit : @pumawomen #pumasg 😍 . . #jmeworkouts #cycling #talon3 #longestride #personalrecord #fun #yay

Jaime Teo wears a lot of hats. You’d probably remember her as a host, actress, or maybe even the founder of 12 Cupcakes (yum!)

That’s not all she does though, as on the side, she paints, plays the piano, guitar, does her duty as a mum, and still does frequent home workouts. 
We’re amazed at how she does it all, and we had a chat with her about her life too!

Follow her to see videos of her workout sessions, and get inspired to do your own.

11. Kirstie Gannaway

This Singaporean-Australian professional fighter is goals for anyone who is interested in martial arts.

Kirstie’s photos are refreshingly different from most fitness influencers in the sense that her photos exude power and toughness.
On her Insta grid, you’ll find photos of sparring, training hard, and exercising around the city.

Viewing her photos has us considering picking up a fighting sport as a way to burn off calories.

12. Sandra Riley Tang

Don’t let the fear of embarrassment or the fear of failure stop you from trying something new. It’s easy to stay in your comfort zone but we only ever grow by stepping outside of it. Think of that one thing you’re good at but remember how it was like when you first started? You probably felt a bit ridiculous but look at you now! If you’re feeling like you’re stuck in a bit of a rut (which I was), try something new for a change, cause the only constant in life is change and a little change (whatever it might be) might be the little burst of inspiration and motivation you need to keep going. ✨ Just started on Muay Thai 2 weeks ago, my left kicks are, well, not really kicks but I’m working on it. 😅 wbu? What have you been trying/working on or been wanting to try!! Tell me!! We could use a little inspiration from everyone 💕⚡️

Though Sandra Riley Tang is better known as a band member of the Sam Willows or as the artiste RRILEY, it’s no secret she’s incredibly athletic and strong.

Though she’s posting more music-related content at the moment, check out her fitness story highlights.

You’ll find her lifting weights, jumping boxes, turning over tyres, lifting kettlebells, and slaying at acro yoga, just to list a few.

Her stories are great for motivating you if you’re looking for inspiration to do more strength workouts to increase your stamina, or yoga to bust fat.

13. Utah Lee

Resistance band workout 🔥 Pink Together 2020 💕 👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏼👩🏻‍🤝‍👨🏿👩🏻‍🤝‍👨🏿👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏼👩🏻‍🤝‍👨🏿🙌🏼 This year’s Pink Walk for Breast Health is going online 🖥⚡️from now until Nov 15th 👀☝🏼 Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBDF) welcomes any amount of donation. But they have an amazing goodie bag ready for you if you would like to donate HKD350 or more 🧏🏼‍♀️🤗💕 The goodies are: ✨ Pink Together 2020 medal ✨ HKBCF sporty visor ✨ HKBCF resistance bands ✨ from our amazing sponsors Check out more details 👇🏼 www.pinktogether.hk @hkbcf_official #utahlee #pinktogether2020 #hkbcf #香港乳癌基金會 #乳健同躍動 #joinnow #utahsvideo #justdoit #resistancebandsworkout #resistancebands #breasthealth

It’s a little hard to believe this Nike Master trainer and fitness influencer is a mom of two. Check Utah Lee’s feed and you’ll see it filled with action shots and videos of her getting down and working out, and going for runs around her city, Hong Kong. 

And since she’s into fashion and beauty, her stories are filled with interesting skincare products, jewellery, and outfits to check out.

14. Darren Stephen Lim

Darren Stephen Lim, personal trainer, founder of D’Fitness gym and a WBFF Fitness Model Finalist was once a thin and sickly child. His health improved after he started exercising. He gained popularity after posting videos of his workouts. He tries to infuse fun into his routines with a range of different workouts.

He maintains his personal fitness by working out five to six times a week in his gym.

15. Dhylan Boey

PHOTO: Instagram/dhylanboey

SPH Magazines group editor, Dhylan Boey is a fitness junkie, evident from the many fitness photos on his Insta.

The 2nd WFF ASIA Men’s Beach Model Physique 2018 participant keeps his captions real, often lamenting about the struggles he faces cutting off sugar and carbs, and saying no to good food in general.

16. Liv Lo Golding

Scrolling photo roll and feeling all the feels✨🌐🌐. In just 3 years I have managed to do exactly what I set out to do: 1. Develop my own exercise method 2. Own & operate my brand 3. Create, trademark & sell an eco-friendly product 4. Keep it holistic while partnering with those who are inline with my core beliefs. Now, at the end of the month @fitsphere_bylivlo will see a complete change. All my students (and many friends who support me) exercising with me will benefit from this upgrade! The weighted balls will no longer be sold to make way for this transition, so do use this opportunity to get this #oneofakind product while stocks last #spheres #fitsphere fit-sphere.com #transformation #reemergence #fitspherexneou

Of Taiwanese and Italian descent, Liv Lo Golding is a TV host, triple-certified yoga instructor and creator of FitSphere, a fit-yoga programme website and booking portal. Supported by Reebok as Brand Ambassador, she teaches fitness to mass audiences both live and online.

For those of you who do not know, she is also the wife of Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and has been gracing red carpets as her husband’s arm candy. She frequently posts pictures of herself at fitness classes, doing yoga and working out her enviable body.

17. Jaymee Ong

Australian-Chinese model-actress Jaymee Ong started appreciating her own health even more after her husband suffered a stroke.

After her husband recovered fully, both decided to prioritise their health and started being exercise fanatics. So much so she was appointed exercise chain True Fitness’ spokesman, along with fellow Beam Artistes personality Paul Foster.

Ong spends four days a week at the gym doing yoga and does weight training daily for an hour.

18. Lawrence Wong

dirty mirror. 👾

We all know Lawrence Wong as the breakout star from Story of Yanxi Palace. But he also works really, really hard to look that good all the time. The Malaysian-born actor is a fitness buff and peppers his Insta and Weibo feed with pictures of his post-workout results.

19. Ming Bridges

In 2015, local singer-songwriter Ming Bridges tipped the scales at 80kg – the heaviest she has been. She kept gaining weight and she did not know why.

After visiting the doctor, she found out that she had hypothyroidism, a hormonal disorder that slows down metabolism and causes weight gain.

From then on, she makes sure she exercises regardless how much time she has. She likes to do high-intensity interval training, yoga, Pilates and weight training. When she’s strapped for time, she runs up the stairs to get her heart racing. Every morning, she does yoga for 45 minutes and dances to a song she likes.

20. Nick Teo

To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is not just about exercising or working out, you have to take note of your diet too! I drink MARIGOLD PEEL FRESH PowerJuice No Sugar Added Powerberries juice everyday to get the power of 5 berries- açai, mulberries, blueberries, cranberries and raspberries. It’s loaded with anti-oxidants and Vitamin C to support my immunity. Do you know that 1 glass of Powerberries juice can replace up to 1 serving of fruits? Now that’s a big bonus for busy individuals to get their daily dose of fruits! There are 5 other variants in MARIGOLD PEEL FRESH PowerJuice No Sugar Added range. Get them from supermarkets, convenience stores and minimarts. #powerberries #peelfreshsg @peelfreshsg #sp

It’s no surprise that MediaCorp actor Nick Teo is into fitness, basketball and sports as he won a Shirtless Guy Search in 2012. Together with his girlfriend, Hong Ling, also a fellow MediaCorp artiste, they show off their fitness regime on Instagram, inspiring many to get moving and get healthy.

21. Preston Sim

⁣ ➡️ How many times do you need to be reminded of someone’s success before you believe in yourself?⁣ ⁣ 💡 You see, it’s not going to happen if you’re always on the fence, waiting for the right time, or too afraid to take action.⁣ ⁣ It’s going to seem impossible UNTIL IT’S DONE! In every ‘Before’ picture is someone who struggled and constantly doubted himself.⁣ ⁣ ▪️ I’ve been teased and bullied⁣ ▪️ I’ve been laughed at for being weak⁣ ▪️ I’ve been doubted⁣ ▪️ I’ve felt frustrated⁣ ▪️ I’ve felt like giving up⁣ ⁣ And the truth is, you will always feel some kind of fear when trying to achieve your goals.⁣ ⁣ Even top 7 figure entrepreneurs experience doubts from time to time, let alone you and I!⁣ ⁣ 💯 But what sets those who see results and those who don’t, is ACTION.⁣ ⁣ Taking ACTION despite how you feel.⁣ ⁣ 🏆 That’s how winners are made.⁣ ⁣ 😉 That’s how the ‘After’ photo is created.⁣ ⁣ #PressOn⁣

Many fitness enthusiasts in Singapore would have heard of Preston Sim. With his hunky looks and winning smile, one would not have thought that he faced multiple rejections when he was young.

Due to those social rejections, he was determined to transform himself. Sim offers fitness training through mindset training and fitness workouts.

His Insta is peppered with motivational quotes, showing his won’t-give-up attitude and go-getting spirit.

This article was first published in Her World Online.
