21 super hot fitness influencers to follow for #fitspo

1. Tyen Rasif
Creator of the ‘No Sweat’ app, this YouTube and fitness enthusiast is one to follow if you’re thinking of working on your gluteus maximus (yes that’s a fancy way of saying butt).
Get inspired by her perfect the ‘Wall Squat Lat Raise’ which she did as part of TikTok challenge with the help of a few local artists. Time to burn some calories.
2. Roxanne Gan
Roxanne Gan is your virtual yoga queen.
She’s the co-founder of ‘Zoi Yoga‘ and conducts regular online yoga classes alongside her yoga videos on IGTV. A master of difficult transitions, stretching and endurance, almost all her workouts can be done at the comfort of your own home.
3. Tiong Jian En
4. Sabrina
Working out is incredibly important to Sabrina who fills her IG grid with weekly fitness hacks for just about any part of your body. She even has her own athletic wear, Goya Workleisure. Check out her account to find out how to get a stronger body.
5. Alexia Clark
Alexia is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with 2 million followers on Instagram, and we can see why.
Her content is extremely useful, and her tips are quick and easy to understand.
We love that she breaks down her posts into different video clips for each move, with clear instructions on how to do the workout. She also adds value to her content by doing reviews of fitness wear, answering FAQs about working out, and pointing out common mistakes people make when exercising.
If you get bored easily with the same routines and want consistently fresh workouts every few days, you need to follow Alexia Clark.
6. Amanda Bisk
Amanda Bisk is an Australian athletics coach, yoga teacher, and physiologist.
She has a following of over 700,000 people for whom she creates fun, mini-workouts and stretches on Instagram.
For something a little different, check out her beat workouts, which will get you pumped up and working out to the rhythm of songs like Bad Guy by Billie Eilish or Cross Me by Ed Sheeran.
7. Cassie Ho (Blogilates)
Cassie is a POP pilates fitness instructor with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.5 million followers on Instagram.
You might have seen one of her viral videos about body image before from years ago, even if you haven’t seen her fitness content.
Follow her on YouTube for plenty of online workout videos and challenges to try out. Then follow her on Instagram for cute comics about life, fitness, and being a woman.
We love that her content is not just motivational, it’s super useful and practical!
8. Denise Keller
You might remember her as the former MTV video jockey, or maybe as a travel host on the Discovery Channel, but you probably didn’t know that Denise Keller is also a certified yoga instructor and Under Armour Ambassador.
Her beautifully curated feed will give you zen vibes as you scroll past photos of her doing yoga poses in pretty spots around the city.
9. Fay Hokulani
Fay is certified fitness coach from Singapore and is the founder instructor at Barry’s Bootcamp Singapore, where you get to do fun cardio and strength interval workouts with a pumped-up atmosphere, kind of like in spin classes!
Follow her and you’ll be seeing more cute fitness wear, yoga poses, and the occasional workout in her studio or at the gym!
10. Jaime Teo
Jaime Teo wears a lot of hats. You’d probably remember her as a host, actress, or maybe even the founder of 12 Cupcakes (yum!)
That’s not all she does though, as on the side, she paints, plays the piano, guitar, does her duty as a mum, and still does frequent home workouts.
We’re amazed at how she does it all, and we had a chat with her about her life too!
Follow her to see videos of her workout sessions, and get inspired to do your own.
11. Kirstie Gannaway
This Singaporean-Australian professional fighter is goals for anyone who is interested in martial arts.
Kirstie’s photos are refreshingly different from most fitness influencers in the sense that her photos exude power and toughness.
On her Insta grid, you’ll find photos of sparring, training hard, and exercising around the city.
Viewing her photos has us considering picking up a fighting sport as a way to burn off calories.
12. Sandra Riley Tang
Though Sandra Riley Tang is better known as a band member of the Sam Willows or as the artiste RRILEY, it’s no secret she’s incredibly athletic and strong.
Though she’s posting more music-related content at the moment, check out her fitness story highlights.
You’ll find her lifting weights, jumping boxes, turning over tyres, lifting kettlebells, and slaying at acro yoga, just to list a few.
Her stories are great for motivating you if you’re looking for inspiration to do more strength workouts to increase your stamina, or yoga to bust fat.
13. Utah Lee
It’s a little hard to believe this Nike Master trainer and fitness influencer is a mom of two. Check Utah Lee’s feed and you’ll see it filled with action shots and videos of her getting down and working out, and going for runs around her city, Hong Kong.
And since she’s into fashion and beauty, her stories are filled with interesting skincare products, jewellery, and outfits to check out.
14. Darren Stephen Lim
Darren Stephen Lim, personal trainer, founder of D’Fitness gym and a WBFF Fitness Model Finalist was once a thin and sickly child. His health improved after he started exercising. He gained popularity after posting videos of his workouts. He tries to infuse fun into his routines with a range of different workouts.
He maintains his personal fitness by working out five to six times a week in his gym.
15. Dhylan Boey
SPH Magazines group editor, Dhylan Boey is a fitness junkie, evident from the many fitness photos on his Insta.
The 2nd WFF ASIA Men’s Beach Model Physique 2018 participant keeps his captions real, often lamenting about the struggles he faces cutting off sugar and carbs, and saying no to good food in general.
16. Liv Lo Golding
Of Taiwanese and Italian descent, Liv Lo Golding is a TV host, triple-certified yoga instructor and creator of FitSphere, a fit-yoga programme website and booking portal. Supported by Reebok as Brand Ambassador, she teaches fitness to mass audiences both live and online.
For those of you who do not know, she is also the wife of Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and has been gracing red carpets as her husband’s arm candy. She frequently posts pictures of herself at fitness classes, doing yoga and working out her enviable body.
17. Jaymee Ong
Australian-Chinese model-actress Jaymee Ong started appreciating her own health even more after her husband suffered a stroke.
After her husband recovered fully, both decided to prioritise their health and started being exercise fanatics. So much so she was appointed exercise chain True Fitness’ spokesman, along with fellow Beam Artistes personality Paul Foster.
Ong spends four days a week at the gym doing yoga and does weight training daily for an hour.
18. Lawrence Wong
We all know Lawrence Wong as the breakout star from Story of Yanxi Palace. But he also works really, really hard to look that good all the time. The Malaysian-born actor is a fitness buff and peppers his Insta and Weibo feed with pictures of his post-workout results.
19. Ming Bridges
In 2015, local singer-songwriter Ming Bridges tipped the scales at 80kg – the heaviest she has been. She kept gaining weight and she did not know why.
After visiting the doctor, she found out that she had hypothyroidism, a hormonal disorder that slows down metabolism and causes weight gain.
From then on, she makes sure she exercises regardless how much time she has. She likes to do high-intensity interval training, yoga, Pilates and weight training. When she’s strapped for time, she runs up the stairs to get her heart racing. Every morning, she does yoga for 45 minutes and dances to a song she likes.
20. Nick Teo
It’s no surprise that MediaCorp actor Nick Teo is into fitness, basketball and sports as he won a Shirtless Guy Search in 2012. Together with his girlfriend, Hong Ling, also a fellow MediaCorp artiste, they show off their fitness regime on Instagram, inspiring many to get moving and get healthy.
21. Preston Sim
Many fitness enthusiasts in Singapore would have heard of Preston Sim. With his hunky looks and winning smile, one would not have thought that he faced multiple rejections when he was young.
Due to those social rejections, he was determined to transform himself. Sim offers fitness training through mindset training and fitness workouts.
His Insta is peppered with motivational quotes, showing his won’t-give-up attitude and go-getting spirit.