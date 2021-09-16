21-year-olds get 21% off at Ichiban Boshi as it celebrates its 21st anniversary

Being 21 comes with its perks.

PHOTO: Ichiban Boshi

For its 21st anniversary, Japanese restaurant Ichiban Boshi is celebrating the occasion with other 21-year-olds in Singapore with a sweet 21 per cent discount off the total bill. This promotion will run from Sept 21 to Oct 11.

No minimum spend is required but each table has to have a minimum of four diners and at least one of them has to be 21 years old.

PHOTO: Ichiban Boshi

The chain is also celebrating its anniversary with other dealsm including a free limited edition Japanese cutlery pouch when you spend a minimum of $80 in a single receipt. These come in designs like salmon sashimi, ikura sushi and ebi tempura, and a new pattern will be unveiled each week during the promotional period.

There will also be the Eat, Snap & Win social media contest where three lucky winners will walk away with $50 worth of dining vouchers. To participate, all you need to do is follow Ichiban Boshi on Instagram, snap a photo of your food ordered from their menu and upload it onto Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #IBB21st.

Do remember to tag them at @ichibanboshi.sg and set the post to public.

Deal ends: Oct 11

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com