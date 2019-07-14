21st birthday party venues Singapore: affordable ideas for intimate groups

The year you turn 21 is going to be an eventful one. 21st birthdays are a big deal in Singapore and chances are you'll be invited to a whole bunch of birthday bashes to celebrate your friends finally being old enough to watch R(A) movies in the cinema without having to avoid the ushers. Looking for a cool 21st birthday party venue?

We can't all be original, and the most popular 21st birthday parties tend to get repeated ad nauseum. One of the biggest cliches used to be a chalet birthday party, which probably aren't cool today anymore. Then there's the reserved table at Zouk where everyone's main objective is to get plastered.

But what if you don't want to get all wasted? You can't do it at home since your parents will be lurking around the corner. You'll need a private birthday party venue with a high cool quotient to accommodate your friends, preferably able to cater or bring in food and drinks.

If you're able to select your group of friends to the closest 10 to 20 people, here's a list of affordable 21st birthday party venues that you can consider!

GLAM PICNIC BY THE SEA

Glamping is all the rage recently, but considering that not everyone is comfortable with sleeping by the beach since there is no air-conditioning and no en-suite toilet, you could get a 3-hour glam pinic party package by the beach instead. It costs $209 for 3 hours, and you get a big tentage, a picnic table, seat covers, 2 fans, cooler boxes, ice, utensils, cutleries and wine glasses.