22 places for high tea in Singapore (2020) - updated with 1-for-1 deals

Long associated with tai tais, colonial masters, and assorted rich people not chained to a desk job, having high tea in a posh hotel is one of the things that Singaporeans are always fantasizing about.

Unlike breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s absolutely no nutritional justification for afternoon tea — which is just what makes it feel so self-indulgent.

Plus, there’s usually an absurdly expensive price tag attached to it. So if you have both money time for high tea, you’ve made it in life.

Nah, seriously, there are actually also affordable high tea sets and buffets in Singapore, which is a good thing since I have a fancy-tea-and-puff-pastry dependency. Read on for the options.

Best places to go for high tea in Singapore (2020)

Best high tea in Singapore Price per pax Fosters $11.50 Marmalade Pantry $48 (for 2 pax) TWG $20 to $72 Arteastiq $48 to $138 (for 2 pax) Lime (Parkroyal Collection Pickering) $58 (for 2 pax) Violet Oon $58 (for 2 pax) Fennel Cafe (Pollen) $45 The Courtyard (The Fullerton Hotel) $51 / $56 The Landing Point (The Fullerton Bay Hotel) $51 / $56 Colony (Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore) $52 Lobby Bar (Sheraton Towers) $42 Antidote (Fairmont Singapore) $55 / $68 Atrium and Pacific Marketplace (Pan Pacific Singapore) $88 (for 2 pax) Tea Lounge (Regent Singapore) $68 Brasserie Les Saveurs (The St Regis) $48 / $55 The Knolls (Capella Singapore) $45 Tea Room (Amara Singapore) $55 (for 2 pax) Jumbo Seafood (ION Orchard) $48 (for 2 pax) LeBar (Sofitel Singapore Sentosa) $58 (for 2 pax) The Lobby Lounge (Intercontinental Singapore) $98 (for 2 pax) Lobby Lounge (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel) $38 L’Espresso (Goodwood Park Hotel) $45 / $48

Don’t balk at those ridiculous high tea prices just yet, because I’m also going to tell you about the credit card promotions available at these hotels and restaurants. You can save up to 50 per cent on your high tea splurge just by charging to the right card.

1. Fosters – Devonshire Cream Tea Set ($11.50)

Devonshire Cream Tea Set

$11.50++

3pm to 5.30pm on weekdays

3pm to 5pm on weekends, PH and eve of PH

Where: 277 Holland Ave, Singapore 278994

2. Marmalade Pantry – High Tea Set ($48 for 2)

High Tea Set

$48++ for 2 pax (only at Downtown and Novena outlets)

3pm to 6pm daily

Where:

Oasia Hotel Downtown #01-01, 100 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079333

Oasia Hotel Novena #01-02/04, 8 Sinaran Drive, Singapore 307470

3. TWG – High Tea Sets ($20 to $72)

4 types of high tea sets: 1837 ($20++), Chic ($35++), Fortune ($44++) and Parisian ($72++)

2pm to 6pm daily

Where:

ION Orchard #02-21, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands #B1-122/125, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018972

Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882

Takashimaya, 391 Orchard Road, Level 2, Singapore 238873

4. Arteastiq – High Tea ($48 to $138 for 2)

Mandarin Gallery : Signature ($48++ for 2, $32++ for 1), National Treasure ($55++ for 2, $39++ for 1) and Luscious Seafood ($98++, $118++ or $138++ for 2)

Plaza Singapura : Signature and National Treasure ($48++ for 2, $32++ for 1)

Jewel Changi Airport : National Treasure ($55++ for 2, $39++ for 1)

1pm to 5pm daily

Extra charges apply for alcoholic drinks at selected outlets

Where:

Mandarin Gallery #04-14/15, 333A Orchard Road, Singapore 238897

Plaza Singapura #03-70/72, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839

Jewel Changi Airport #05-201, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

5. Lime at Parkroyal Collection Pickering – Tiers of Joy ($58 for 2)

Tiers of Joy

$58++ for 2 pax

Prices are $68 and $108 if you include 2 glasses of Prosecco or a bottle of it respectively

3pm to 6pm on weekdays

3.30pm to 5.30pm on weekends

Where: 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289

6. Violet Oon – Singapore High Tea Set ($58 for 2)

Singapore High Tea Set at $58++ for 2

3pm to 5.30pm daily (ION Orchard)

3pm to 5pm on Fri, Sat and Sun (National Gallery)

Where:

National Gallery #02–01 (City Hall Wing), 1 St. Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957

ION Orchard #03-28/29, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

7. Fennel Cafe at Pollen – Afternoon Tea Set ($45)

Afternoon Tea Sets (vegetarian option available)

$45++ (add $12 per glass for all house pour wine)

(add $12 per glass for all house pour wine) 3pm to 5pm daily except Tue

Free entry to the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay

Complimentary limousine buggy service from Gardens by the Bay’s arrival plaza to Pollen

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, #01-09 Flower Dome, Singapore 018953

8. The Courtyard at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – Best of Both Worlds Afternoon Tea ($51 / $56)

Menu for Best of Both Worlds Afternoon Tea is a showcase by celebrity chef Audra Morrice that runs till 30 Nov 2020

3pm to 6pm

$51 per adult and $26 per child on weekdays

$56 per adult and $28 per child on weekends and public holidays

Up to 50 per cent discount for Standard Chartered credit card members

1 dines free with 3 adults for Weekday Afternoon Tea for OCBC credit card members

Up to 20 per cent off for HSBC credit card members

Where: ​​1 Fullerton Square Singapore 049178

9.The Landing Point at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore – Afternoon Tea ($51 / $56)

Menu for Best of Both Worlds Afternoon Tea is a showcase by celebrity chef Audra Morrice that runs till 30 Nov 2020

$51 per adult and $26 per child on weekdays (3pm to 5.30pm)

$56 per adult and $28 per child on weekends and public holidays (12pm to 2.30pm and 3.30pm to 6pm)

Up to 20 per cent discount for Citibank and HSBC credit card members

Where: ​​80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326

10. Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore – “The Journey” Afternoon Tea ($52)

“The Journey” Afternoon Tea

$52++ (includes a flute of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Brut NV, or a fruity Prosecco)

3.30pm to 5.30pm (Mon to Sat)

Up to 15 per cent discount for Citibank credit card members

Where: 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799

11. Lobby Bar at Sheraton Towers Singapore – Afternoon Tea ($42)

Where: 39 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228230

12. Antidote at Fairmont Singapore – Nespresso Afternoon Coffee ($55 / $68)

Nespresso Afternoon Coffee is currently running till 15 Dec 2020

$55++ (without Amuse Bouche) or $68++ (with choice of Amuse Bouche)

3pm to 5pm on Mon to Thu

12.30pm to 2pm / 3pm to 5pm daily

20 per cent off with OCBC credit cards

Where: 80 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189560

13. Atrium and Pacific Marketplace at Pan Pacific Singapore – English Afternoon Tea ($88 for 2)

Where: 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595

14. Tea Lounge at Regent Singapore Hotel – Deepavali High Tea ($68)

Deepavali High Tea is on 16 Nov 2020 only

12pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5pm

$68++ for adult, $34++ for child

Extra charges apply for Tip Tree Gin Cocktail ($10 per glass; $40 for free flow), free low Prosecco ($108) and free flow Champagne ($128)

15 per cent off with OCBC credit cards

Where: 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715

15. Brasserie Les Saveurs at The St Regis Singapore – Afternoon Tea ($48 / $55)

Afternoon Tea Experience

$48++ (weekdays) / $55++ (weekends), for cup of coffee or pot of tea

$73++ (weekdays) / $80++ (weekends), for glass of Champagne

15per cent off with OCBC credit cards

Free birthday cake for all OCBC VOYAGE, OCBC Premier VOYAGE, OCBC Premier Private Client VOYAGE and Bank of Singapore VOYAGE Cardmembers during their birthday month

Where: 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911 Singapore

16. The Knolls at Capella Singapore – Capella Tea Experience ($45)

Capella Tea Experience

$45++

3pm to 5pm (Mon to Fri)

Advance reservation of 24 hours required

Where: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297

17. Tea Room at Amara Singapore – Quintessential High Tea ($55 for 2)

Quintessential High Tea

$50++ for 2

12pm to 5pm on Sat, Sun and public holidays

Wine is available for food pairing from $45 to $175

Where: 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539

18. Jumbo Seafood – Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set ($48 for 2)

Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set (only at ION Orchard outlet)

$48 per set for 2

2pm to 5.30pm daily

Where: 2 Orchard Turn #04-09/10, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

19. LeBar at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa – French Classic High Tea ($58 for 2)

French Classic High Tea

$58++ for 2 with free-flow Nespresso Coffee or TWG Tea

Top up $18++ for 1 hour of free-flow mimosas, $36++ for 2 glasses of champagne, or $88++ for a bottle of champagne

$36++ for 2 glasses of champagne, or $88++ for a bottle of champagne 1pm to 5pm daily

Reservations are a must

Where: 2 Bukit Manis Road Sentosa, Singapore 099891

20. The Lobby Lounge at Intercontinental Singapore – Classic Afternoon Tea: Merriment ($98 for 2)

Classic Afternoon Tea: Merriment from 1 Nov 2020 to 31 Jan 2021

from 1 Nov 2020 to 31 Jan 2021 $98++ for two (with tea or coffee), $128++ for 2 (with 1 flutes of Taittinger Brut Champagne, tea or coffee)

1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm daily

20 per cent off with OCBC credit cards

Where: 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966

21. Lobby Lounge at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel – English Afternoon High Tea ($38)

English Afternoon High Tea

$38++ (with a glass of cold brew white tea and exclusive TWG leaf teas)

$58++ (with a glass of Henriot Brut Champagne and exclusive TWG leaf teas)

2pm to 5pm on Fri, Sat and Sun

Where: 320 Orchard Road, Singapore, 238865

22. L’Espresso at Goodwood Park Hotel – English Afternoon Tea Buffet ($45 / $48)

English Afternoon Tea Buffet

$45++ for adult and $27++ for child (Mon to Thu)

$48++ for adult and $28.80++ for child (on Fri, Sat, Sun, and eve and day of public holiday)

2pm to 5.30pm on Mon to Fri

12pm to 2.30pm / 3pm to 5.30pm on Fri, Sat, Sun, and eve and day of public holiday

Where: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

1-for-1 high tea buffets in Singapore 2020

Looking for 1-for-1 high tea buffet deals for your credit card? Here are the ones that are valid now:

Credit card 1-for-1 high tea buffet Expiry HSBC Weekday Afternoon Tea ($47++) – Tea Lounge at Regent Singapore Nov 30, 2020 HSBC Afternoon Tea ($48++) – Alley on 25 at Andaz Singapore Dec 31, 2020 HSBC High Tea ($78++) – 1864 at Sofitel Singapore City Centre Dec 31, 2020 Standard Chartered Afternoon Tea ($42++) – Lobby Bar at Sheraton Towers Singapore March 31, 2021

This article was first published in MoneySmart.