22 places for high tea in Singapore (2020) - updated with 1-for-1 deals

MoneySmart
PHOTO: Instagram/ sheratontowerssg

Long associated with tai tais, colonial masters, and assorted rich people not chained to a desk job, having high tea in a posh hotel is one of the things that Singaporeans are always fantasizing about.

Unlike breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s absolutely no nutritional justification for afternoon tea — which is just what makes it feel so self-indulgent.

Plus, there’s usually an absurdly expensive price tag attached to it. So if you have both money time for high tea, you’ve made it in life.

Nah, seriously, there are actually also affordable high tea sets and buffets in Singapore, which is a good thing since I have a fancy-tea-and-puff-pastry dependency. Read on for the options.

Note: Reservations (up to 5 only) are recommended.

Best places to go for high tea in Singapore (2020)

Best high tea in Singapore Price per pax
Fosters $11.50 
Marmalade Pantry $48 (for 2 pax)
TWG $20 to $72
Arteastiq $48 to $138 (for 2 pax)
Lime (Parkroyal Collection Pickering) $58 (for 2 pax)
Violet Oon $58 (for 2 pax)
Fennel Cafe (Pollen) $45
The Courtyard (The Fullerton Hotel) $51 / $56
The Landing Point (The Fullerton Bay Hotel) $51 / $56
Colony (Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore) $52
Lobby Bar (Sheraton Towers) $42
Antidote (Fairmont Singapore) $55 / $68
Atrium and Pacific Marketplace (Pan Pacific Singapore) $88 (for 2 pax)
Tea Lounge (Regent Singapore) $68
Brasserie Les Saveurs (The St Regis) $48 / $55
The Knolls (Capella Singapore) $45
Tea Room (Amara Singapore) $55 (for 2 pax)
Jumbo Seafood (ION Orchard) $48 (for 2 pax)
LeBar (Sofitel Singapore Sentosa) $58 (for 2 pax)
The Lobby Lounge (Intercontinental Singapore) $98 (for 2 pax)
Lobby Lounge (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel) $38
L’Espresso (Goodwood Park Hotel) $45 / $48

Note: All prices are per adult and are subject to ++.

Don’t balk at those ridiculous high tea prices just yet, because I’m also going to tell you about the credit card promotions available at these hotels and restaurants. You can save up to 50 per cent on your high tea splurge just by charging to the right card.

1. Fosters – Devonshire Cream Tea Set ($11.50)

Where: 277 Holland Ave, Singapore 278994

2. Marmalade Pantry – High Tea Set ($48 for 2)

  • High Tea Set
  • $48++ for 2 pax (only at Downtown and Novena outlets)
  • 3pm to 6pm daily

Where:

Oasia Hotel Downtown #01-01, 100 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079333

Oasia Hotel Novena #01-02/04, 8 Sinaran Drive, Singapore 307470

3. TWG – High Tea Sets ($20 to $72)

Where:

ION Orchard #02-21, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands #B1-122/125, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018972

Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882

Takashimaya, 391 Orchard Road, Level 2, Singapore 238873

4. Arteastiq – High Tea ($48 to $138 for 2)

View this post on Instagram

All Arteastiq outlets will be operating from 19th June onwards! Isn't it about time for a long overdued high tea session with your friends? To make a reservation, please visit http://apac.quandoo.com/widgets/sg/arteastiq/ for your preferred outlet. Please be assured that all Arteastiq outlets will adhere to all implemented safe distancing measures, safeguarding the health of all customers and employees. Photo credit: @c_cyann Arteastiq Mandarin Gallery 333A Orchard Road # 04-14/15 Singapore 238897 Arteastiq Bistro Plaza Singapura 68 Orchard Road # 03-70/72 Singapore 238839 Arteastiq Jewel Changi Airport 78 Airport Blvd, # 05-201, Singapore 819666 #arteastiq #art #tea #hightea #hitea #bubbletea #bubbletealover #bubbleteaaddict #bubbleteatime #bubbleteas #brunch #dinner #lunch #sgfood #sgfoodies #food #instafood #eat #play #live #relax #life #love #delicious #seafood #asiandelight #dessert #sweet #singapore

A post shared by Arteastiq (@arteastiq) on

  • Mandarin GallerySignature ($48++ for 2, $32++ for 1), National Treasure ($55++ for 2, $39++ for 1) and Luscious Seafood ($98++, $118++ or $138++ for 2)
  • Plaza SingapuraSignature and National Treasure ($48++ for 2, $32++ for 1)
  • Jewel Changi Airport: National Treasure ($55++ for 2, $39++ for 1)
  • 1pm to 5pm daily
  • Extra charges apply for alcoholic drinks at selected outlets

Where:

Mandarin Gallery #04-14/15, 333A Orchard Road, Singapore 238897

Plaza Singapura #03-70/72, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839

Jewel Changi Airport #05-201, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

5. Lime at Parkroyal Collection Pickering – Tiers of Joy ($58 for 2)

  • Tiers of Joy
  • $58++ for 2 pax 
  • Prices are $68 and $108 if you include 2 glasses of Prosecco or a bottle of it respectively
  • 3pm to 6pm on weekdays
  • 3.30pm to 5.30pm on weekends

Where3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289

6. Violet Oon – Singapore High Tea Set ($58 for 2)

View this post on Instagram

An intimate High Tea is our favourite way to spend an unforgettable afternoon unwinding with cherished company. Indulge in both joyful conversations and delectable bites with our High Tea sets, which feature beloved signatures like our Dry Laksa, Coronation Chicken on Crispy Wanton Skin, and Mini Gula Melaka Cupcakes. Swipe for the full menus. ⁣ ⁣ Thank you @erinarienaymg_sg for sharing your High Tea experience with us at National Kitchen by Violet Oon Singapore! ⁣ ⁣ High Tea is available daily from 3pm to 6pm (last order: 5.30pm) at Violet Oon Singapore at ION Orchard, and on Fridays to Sundays from 3pm to 5pm (last order: 4pm) at the National Kitchen by Violet Oon Singapore. Please ring 9834 9935 or visit violeton.com for reservations. ⁣⁣ ⁣ #violetoonsingapore #savefnbsg #loveyourlocalsg #supportlocalsg #singaporerestaurant #exploresg #highteaset #sglifestyle #timeoutsg #danielffooddiary #highteasg #wheretoeatsg #ionorchard #nationalgallery

A post shared by Violet Oon Singapore (@violetoonsingapore) on

  • Singapore High Tea Set at $58++ for 2
  • 3pm to 5.30pm daily (ION Orchard)
  • 3pm to 5pm on Fri, Sat and Sun (National Gallery)

Where:

National Gallery #02–01 (City Hall Wing), 1 St. Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957

ION Orchard #03-28/29, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

7. Fennel Cafe at Pollen – Afternoon Tea Set ($45)

  • Afternoon Tea Sets (vegetarian option available)
  • $45++ (add $12 per glass for all house pour wine)
  • 3pm to 5pm daily except Tue
  • Free entry to the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay 
  •  Complimentary limousine buggy service from Gardens by the Bay’s arrival plaza to Pollen

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, #01-09 Flower Dome, Singapore 018953

8. The Courtyard at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – Best of Both Worlds Afternoon Tea  ($51 / $56)

View this post on Instagram

This November, treat yourself to our special edition Afternoon Tea by MasterChef Asia and Singapore judge, cookbook author and celebrity chef @audramorrice. Her Afternoon Tea menu showcases the well-loved flavours of Singaporean cuisine, interweaved with dishes and produce that are distinctly Australian. ⁣ ⁣ Savour the likes of Kueh Pie Tee and shredded Singapore Chilli Crab tucked in golden, crispy bun, alongside Beef Rendang Pot Pie, a deliciously Singaporean spin on Australia’s favourite meat pie, and Pandan Lamington laced with the heady fragrance of the pandan leaf. ⁣ ⁣ Other highlights include Kalamansi Curd Tart with gin and tonic jelly, Flourless Chocolate Cake kissed with aromatic five-spice, and a beautifully scented Lychee Panacotta with lychee-infused white fungus. Book your table today at bit.ly/TFS_BestofBothWorlds_AfternoonTea.⁣ ⁣ #FullertonHotel #FullertonExperience #FullertonFlavours

A post shared by The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (@fullertonhotelsg) on

  • Menu for Best of Both Worlds Afternoon Tea is a showcase by celebrity chef Audra Morrice that runs till 30 Nov 2020
  • 3pm to 6pm
  • $51 per adult and $26 per child on weekdays
  • $56 per adult and $28 per child on weekends and public holidays
  •  Up to 50 per cent discount for Standard Chartered credit card members
  • 1 dines free with 3 adults for Weekday Afternoon Tea for OCBC credit card members
  • Up to 20 per cent off for HSBC credit card members

Where: ​​1 Fullerton Square Singapore 049178

9.The Landing Point at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore – Afternoon Tea ($51 / $56)

View this post on Instagram

This November, treat yourself to our special edition Afternoon Tea by MasterChef Asia and Singapore judge, cookbook author and celebrity chef @audramorrice. Her Afternoon Tea menu showcases the well-loved flavours of Singaporean cuisine, interweaved with dishes and produce that are distinctly Australian. ⁣ ⁣ Savour the likes of Kueh Pie Tee and shredded Singapore Chilli Crab tucked in golden, crispy bun, alongside Beef Rendang Pot Pie, a deliciously Singaporean spin on Australia’s favourite meat pie, and Pandan Lamington laced with the heady fragrance of the pandan leaf. ⁣ ⁣ Other highlights include Kalamansi Curd Tart with gin and tonic jelly, Flourless Chocolate Cake kissed with aromatic five-spice, and a beautifully scented Lychee Panacotta with lychee-infused white fungus. Book your table today at bit.ly/FBH_BestofBothWorlds_AfternoonTea.⁣ ⁣ #FullertonBayHotel #FullertonExperience #FullertonFlavours #TheLandingPointatFullertonBay

A post shared by The Fullerton Bay Hotel (@fullertonbayhotelsg) on

  • Menu for Best of Both Worlds Afternoon Tea is a showcase by celebrity chef Audra Morrice that runs till 30 Nov 2020
  • $51 per adult and $26 per child on weekdays (3pm to 5.30pm)
  • $56 per adult and $28 per child on weekends and public holidays (12pm to 2.30pm and 3.30pm to 6pm)
  • Up to 20 per cent discount for Citibank and  HSBC credit card members

Where: ​​80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326

10. Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore – “The Journey” Afternoon Tea ($52)

  • “The Journey” Afternoon Tea
  • $52++ (includes a flute of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Brut NV, or a fruity Prosecco)
  • 3.30pm to 5.30pm (Mon to Sat)
  • Up to 15 per cent discount for Citibank credit card members

Where: 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799

11. Lobby Bar at Sheraton Towers Singapore – Afternoon Tea ($42)

Where: 39 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228230

12. Antidote at Fairmont Singapore – Nespresso Afternoon Coffee ($55 / $68)

Where: 80 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189560

13. Atrium and Pacific Marketplace at Pan Pacific Singapore – English Afternoon Tea ($88 for 2)

Where: 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595

14. Tea Lounge at Regent Singapore Hotel – Deepavali High Tea  ($68)

  • Deepavali High Tea is on 16 Nov 2020 only
  • 12pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5pm
  • $68++ for adult, $34++ for child
  • Extra charges apply for Tip Tree Gin Cocktail ($10 per glass; $40 for free flow), free low Prosecco ($108) and free flow Champagne ($128)
  • 15 per cent off with OCBC credit cards

Where: 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715

15. Brasserie Les Saveurs at The St Regis Singapore – Afternoon Tea ($48 / $55)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE1E-0pHvKE/?utm_source=ig_embed

  • Afternoon Tea Experience
  • $48++ (weekdays) / $55++ (weekends), for cup of coffee or pot of tea
  • $73++ (weekdays) / $80++ (weekends), for glass of Champagne
  • 15per cent off with OCBC credit cards
  • Free birthday cake for all OCBC VOYAGE, OCBC Premier VOYAGE, OCBC Premier Private Client VOYAGE and Bank of Singapore VOYAGE Cardmembers during their birthday month

Where: 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911 Singapore

16. The Knolls at Capella Singapore – Capella Tea Experience ($45)

Where: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297

17. Tea Room at Amara Singapore – Quintessential High Tea ($55 for 2)

  • Quintessential High Tea
  • $50++ for 2
  • 12pm to 5pm on Sat, Sun and public holidays
  • Wine is available for food pairing from $45 to $175

Where: 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539

18. Jumbo Seafood – Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set ($48 for 2)

Where: 2 Orchard Turn #04-09/10, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

19. LeBar at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa – French Classic High Tea ($58 for 2)

  • French Classic High Tea
  • $58++ for 2 with free-flow Nespresso Coffee or TWG Tea
  • Top up $18++ for 1 hour of free-flow mimosas, $36++ for 2 glasses of champagne, or $88++ for a bottle of champagne
  • 1pm to 5pm daily
  • Reservations are a must

Where: 2 Bukit Manis Road Sentosa, Singapore 099891

20. The Lobby Lounge at Intercontinental Singapore – Classic Afternoon Tea: Merriment ($98 for 2)

Where: 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966

21. Lobby Lounge at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel – English Afternoon High Tea ($38)

  • English Afternoon High Tea
  • $38++ (with a glass of cold brew white tea and exclusive TWG leaf teas)
  • $58++ (with a glass of Henriot Brut Champagne and exclusive TWG leaf teas)
  • 2pm to 5pm on Fri, Sat and Sun

Where: 320 Orchard Road, Singapore, 238865

22. L’Espresso at Goodwood Park Hotel – English Afternoon Tea Buffet ($45 / $48)

  • English Afternoon Tea Buffet
  • $45++ for adult and $27++ for child (Mon to Thu)
  • $48++ for adult and $28.80++ for child (on Fri, Sat, Sun, and eve and day of public holiday)
  • 2pm to 5.30pm on Mon to Fri
  • 12pm to 2.30pm / 3pm to 5.30pm on Fri, Sat, Sun, and eve and day of public holiday

Where: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

1-for-1 high tea buffets in Singapore 2020

Looking for 1-for-1 high tea buffet deals for your credit card? Here are the ones that are valid now:

Credit card 1-for-1 high tea buffet Expiry
HSBC Weekday Afternoon Tea ($47++) – Tea Lounge at Regent Singapore Nov 30, 2020
HSBC Afternoon Tea ($48++) – Alley on 25 at Andaz Singapore Dec 31, 2020
HSBC High Tea ($78++) – 1864 at Sofitel Singapore City Centre Dec 31, 2020
Standard Chartered Afternoon Tea ($42++) – Lobby Bar at Sheraton Towers Singapore March 31, 2021

Don’t forget to bookmark our 1-for-1 hotel buffet promotions roundup to check out all other credit card promotions. Let the feasting begin!

This article was first published in MoneySmart.

#Lifestyle #desserts #Deals and promotions #Keep Saving