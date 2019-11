22 top inspiring places to volunteer and give back in Singapore

Is giving back to society on your list of resolutions for 2019?

Whether you want to help the elderly, kids or animals, here are some of the charities you can volunteer at in Singapore.

ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE ASSOCIATION

If you care for people with dementia, their caregivers and their families, sign up as a volunteer at this organisation

Opportunities include supporting staff at one of the day care centres, acting as a guardian to the elderly during outings or get involved in their in-house support services.