23 Father's Day 2022 gift ideas for the stylish, sporty and geeky dads

Last month was all about spoiling mums with the best gifts for Mother’s Day. This month, it’s only fair that we do the same for dads, who play an equally important role in our lives.

Would Father’s Day gift shopping be any easier? Not really. Sure, a shopping gift card might be a no-brainer and failsafe option, but we think it could also lack sincerity.

This is why we’ve come up with a pretty neat list of Father’s Day gift ideas that will hopefully help to ease your shopping stress a little. Whether he’s an avid watch connoisseur, a sports fanatic or a gadget geek, you’ll find something below that will excite your dad this Father’s Day.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Watch, $358 (U.P.$418), Fitbit

PHOTO: Fitbit

For the dads who are obsessed with fitness and clocking daily steps, this might be his new best friend when it comes to living a healthy and active lifestyle. besides tracking your heart rate, the Fitbit also comes with an EDA Scan app, that helps to monitor electrodermal activity, indicating your body’s stress levels.

Purchase this item on Amazon and you’ll enjoy 15 per cent off from June 6 till June 19.

Men's Je Dors Long Set Pyjamas, $89, Rawbought

PHOTO: Rawbought

He always needs pyjamas and with sets this comfy, he’ll never have slept so well. Not only is it buttery soft, but this set of PJs are also breathable and comfortable enough to be worn in Singapore’s humid climate.

Enjoy up to 15per cent off sitewide with a minimum spend of $120 on Rawbought from 15 to 20 June.

Xiaomi Pad 5, $449, Xiaomi on Shopee

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Work hard and play hard wherever you go with the new Xiaomi Pad 5. Boasting a large 11” screen, the sleek and stylish tablet comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 860 with a 120Hz high refresh rate screen for a super smooth user experience.

Thanks to its extra-large battery capacity, the tablet allows you to watch up to 16+ hours of video playback, and makes for the perfect companion be it for work or entertainment on the go.

Penfolds Max Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, $34 (U.P. $43), Bottles & Bottles

PHOTO: Penfolds

Remember back when your dad used to say wines are adult juices? Now that you’re no longer underaged, you can complete the Father’s Day feast with a bottle of white wine and enjoy it with him.

The Freestyle, $1,499, Samsung

PHOTO: Samsung

Upgrade his stay-home movie experience with this multi-functional projector that functions as a TV, projector and speaker.

Portable and easy to use, the Freestyle boasts a 180˚ Dynamic Angle, allowing you to shift your screen easily from the wall to the ceiling. You can also bring it wherever you go and you can even power it with your portable battery!

The Balvenie Doublewood 17 Year Old, $271, 1855 The Bottle Shop

PHOTO: William Grant & Sons

We’ll cut to the chase — if your dad is a big fan of whisky and he knows his drams well, then the best gift you could get for him this Father’s Day is a bottle of The Balvenie Doublewood 17-Year Old. Fit for those who know what he wants and won’t settle for less, this bottle is strikingly rich and complex, with deeper vanilla notes, and hints of green apple and creamy toffee.

Colour S Pack Apparel Collection, from $25 to $69, Skechers

PHOTO: Skechers

Think your dad needs to add a splash of colour to his wardrobe? Peep the brand-new Colour S Pack apparel collection from Skechers. Available in a wide array of colours, the collection sees pieces that range from tees to pullovers, as well as shorts for both adults and kids, and pants for men and women — you’re bound to find one to match with dad this Father’s Day.

Great for everyday wear, the tees from the new range are made from 100per cent cotton and the other styles come in a mix of cotton and polyester — and are versatile and comfortable to be worn for any occasion.

Glenfiddich Our Small Batch Eighteen, $195, 1855 The Bottle Shop

PHOTO: Glenfiddich

For someone with elegant taste, the Glenfiddich Our Small Batch Eighteen is a truly exceptional gift that he will appreciate.

With a flavour that’s rich and luxurious, this whisky boasts complex layers of dried fruit, candy peel and elegant oak. A delicately crafted bottle of whisky, this full-bodied dram is the perfect dram to delight dad with.

Mizuno BR-D4 6-WAY Golf Stand Bag, $367.29, Mizuno on Amazon

PHOTO: Amazon

If your dad loves golf, then he’s going to love receiving this backpack from Mizuno that will come in handy for all his trips to the golf range.

With this handy bag, your dad can keep his prized possessions organised thanks to the bag’s unique design that comes with full-length dividers, so his clubs won’t get tangled. Additionally, the bag also comes with an insulated drink pocket as well as sturdy storage pockets for him to store his other accessories and valuables while he’s out on the course.

501® Original Fit Jeans, $119.90, Levi's

PHOTO: Levi

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of denim jeans and what better way to add one to his collection than with Levi’s signature 501® Original Fit Jeans.

Well-loved for its timeless appeal, the original straight-fit jeans go well with just about any outfit — rest assured that your dad will be reaching out for this pair for any occasion.

Timberland Men's Classic 2-Eye Boat Shoe, $133.01, Timberland from Amazon

PHOTO: Amazon

If your dad’s not superstitious and enjoys fashion, consider getting him this pair of brown boat shoes that goes with pretty much everything from polo tees and jeans to shirts and pants.

Bioceramic Moonswatch, $372, Swatch

PHOTO: Swatch

So, your dad’s dream is to travel to space but frankly, that’s more like reaching for the stars. In this case, the above Omega x Swatch timepiece might be the next best gift for him.

Leather Wallet, $425, Coach

PHOTO: Coach

Logomania done in a subtle and stylish way; now that’s going to impress all fashionable fathers.

Diabolo De Cartier Travel Tag, $910, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

A travel tag to travel in style when the international borders finally reopen again.

Ocean Biretrograde Automatic 42mm, price unavailable, Harry Winston

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Who says diamonds are a girl’s best friend? They can be a guy’s bestie, too. Case in point: This exquisite, elegant and eye-catching luxury timepiece is equal parts sporty and sophisticated.

Gold Sunglasses, price available in store, Tod's

PHOTO: Tod's

A classic pair of acetate sunglasses that is a mainstay in every stylish man’s closet.

Oakley Men's Oo9208 Radar Ev Path Rectangular Sunglasses, $282.82, Oakley from Amazon

Cool looks aside, these shades are designed to fit closely to the wearer’s face and they have no-slip grip. Why? Because the last thing your dad (or anybody) wants while playing golf or cycling 10km is to have his sunglasses fall off his face.

JBL Quantum 400, $99, JBL from Amazon

PHOTO: Amazon

Whether he’s new to online gaming or a seasoned gamer, your dad will thank you for this essential kit.

Hydragun, $399, Hydragun

PHOTO: Hydragun

So, your dad’s a gym fanatic or maybe he loves his HIIT workouts. But no matter how tough he is, there are bound to be times when his muscles feel all tensed up and sore.

That’s when the Hydragun will come in handy. Designed to provide relief to muscle aches and aid in sports recovery, this handheld massager is one of the quietest (just slightly louder than a whisper) and sleekest body devices out there.

Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker OP300, $399 (U.P.: $599), Ninja Goodi

PHOTO: Ninja Goodi

We love dads who cook – or at least try. Help him save the hassle of having multiple pots and pans with this 8-in-1 multi-cooker. Whether it’s air frying fries or roasting of greens, the Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker will make cooking a lot less stressful and enjoyable.

EverDesk+, from $599, EverDesk+

PHOTO: EverDesk+

Working from home has many perks but it can also make us more inactive when we spend hours sitting down.

The EverDesk+ is a standing desk that allows your dad to adjust the table height while he’s sitting or standing. In case he still ends up sitting down all day, there’s a Health Coach function that’s like an alarm, reminding users to switch from sitting to standing based on the time interval set by the user.

Single Malt Whisky, $109, Lothaire Tourbe

PHOTO: Lothaire Tourbe

Instead of dining out this Father’s Day, why not throw a mini celebration in the comfort of home and indulge in this aromatic and smoky single malt whisky with your loved ones.

Gregory Sling, $790, Tumi

PHOTO: Tumi

Cycling fanatics will appreciate this small sling bag for its hands-free design while keeping their belongings safe. On top of that, its sleek design is a bonus!

This article was first published in Her World Online.