23 local attractions offering SG60 deals, here's what Singaporeans can enjoy

To celebrate SG60, more than 20 local attractions islandwide are offering discounts and deals for Singaporeans and permanent residents to experience some of the sights and sounds.

They were announced on Thursday (March 6) by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan at the Committee of Supply debates 2025.

Below is a list of these discounts, which are either ongoing or rolling out in the coming months.

Bird Paradise

Families with young children may want to take note as kids aged three to 12 enter for free with every full-paying adult.

Also, in-park shuttle service is included for every ticket.

Each ticket costs $49.

Deal period: Now to April 20

Visit www.mandai.com for more details.

Gardens by the Bay

With the SG60 Wonder Blooms Pass, visitors can enjoy more than 60 per cent savings and unlimited visits to six floral displays at the Flower Dome, including Sakura and Lilytopia.

Tickets are $22 for adults while seniors and child have a flat rate of $15.

Deal period: Now to March 31

Visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg for more details.

Kiztopia

Bring the kids to Kiztopia and enjoy these SG60 deals:

$60 Fun Pack (Marina Square): Includes a one-hour admission ticket, stationery set, and plushie.

$60 Go-Getter Pack (SkyPark Cineleisure): Includes a one-hour admission ticket, luggage tag, keychain, puzzle, and T-shirt.

Deal period: Now to April 30

Visit www.kiztopia.com for more details.

Pororo Park Singapore

Let the kids hop aboard the Pororo Express Train and meet adorable characters at this indoor playground experience.

Pororo Park's SG60 Family Bundle includes two child tickets and two adult tickets for $60 — 21 per cent off the usual price of $76.

Deal period: Now to Dec 31

Visit https://pororopark.sg.com for more details.

Royal Albatross

Catch the sunrise or enjoy a fine-dining sunset cruise aboard the Royal Albatross.

As part of its SG60 promotion, enjoy $60 off Special SG60 Sailings and all regular dinner cruises.

A dinner cruise buffet there costs $225 per adult.

Deal period: Now to Dec 31

Visit www.tallship.com.sg for more details.

Sentosa 4D AdventureLand

At Sentosa 4D AdventureLand, dive into a world of thrilling 4D shows and simulation rides.

The $60 bundle deal gets you a 4-in-1 Combo for two people (adult/child).

Just note that this deal is only available at the 4D AdventureLand ticketing booth.

Deal period: Now to Sept 30

Visit 4daventureland.com.sg for more details.

Singapore River Cruise

In celebration of SG60, soak in the sights of Clarke Quay and Marina Bay on a river cruise.

Adult tickets are now $17 (U.P. $28) and kids enter for just $11 (U.P. $18).

Deal period: Now to Dec 31

Check out www.rivercruise.com.sg for more information.

Skyline Luge Singapore

Adrenaline junkies, this one's for you!

The SG60 Family Fun Bundle gets you a $60 deal for a family of three, plus a free digital photo to capture the fun as you race each other.

It includes:

Two 4-Ride Fixed (Off-Peak) tickets

One Child Doubling ticket (for kids under six years old and under 110cm)

Deal period: Now to Aug 31

Visit www.rivercruise.com.sg for more details.

Snow City

Chill (quite literally) at Snow City, get ready to build snowmen and slide down the Glacier Luge.

With its $60 family bundle, a family of four (two adults and two kids) can get one hour of Snow Play.

Deal period: Now to Dec 31 (excluding June)

Visit www.snowcity.com.sg for more details.

Southern Albatross Speedboat

Hop on this speedboat for a thrilling ride around Singapore’s Southern Islands.

As part of SG60, Southern Albatross Speedboat is offering two adult tickets for $60.

Deal period: Now to Dec 31

Visit https://speedboat/sg for more information.

SSO Organ Series: Anne Maria Lim and the Magic Organ

Experience the enchanting sounds of the pipe organ at Victoria Concert Hall.

Part of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra Organ Series, this concert by young organist Anne Maria Lim is great for music lovers.

Enjoy 20 per cent off tickets with the SG60 promotion.

Deal period: Now to June 7

Check out www.sso.org.sg for more information.

SuperPark Singapore

This all-in-one play zone is packed with activities, from trampolines to street basketball.

With the SG60 Family Bundle, buy two tickets and get the third ticket at 60 per cent off.

Seniors can get in on the fun too — they enjoy 60 per cent off their tickets as well.

Deal period: Now to Dec 31

Tayo Station

Themed play zones, obstacle courses, and ball pits — what’s not to love?

With Tayo Station's SG60 deal, kids can let loose while parents save with the Family Bundle.

For $60, you get two adult tickets, two child tickets and a special Tayo toy to take home.

Deal period: Now to Dec 31

Visit www.superpark.com.sg for more details.

Trickeye Singapore

This interactive museum encourages visitors to touch, pose and engage with the artwork.

Its SG60 Family Bundle offers $60 for a family of three (two adults, one child).

Just note that this promotion is only available for online purchases.

Deal period: Now to Aug 31

Check out https://tayostation.com for more information.

Changi Experience Studio

The Changi Experience Studio has interactive games and immersive shows to explore and learn about the world of aviation.

Its SG60 promotion offers a $60 bundle for six people (including all ticket types). Seniors aged 60 and above enter for just $6 on all days.

Deal period: March 14 to Sept 30

Find out more at www.jewelchangiairport.com.

Madame Tussauds Singapore

Rub shoulders with your favorite stars — well, their wax figures at least.

The museum's $60 bundle is for two standard admission tickets plus access to its Marvel 4D experience.

Deal period: March 15 to Aug 31

Find out more at www.madametussauds.com/singapore/tickets.

Science Centre Singapore

The Science Centre is celebrating the nation's 60th year of independence with a $60 promotion.

This bundle is for two children to kidsSTOP, Singapore's first toddler science programme, plus a Little Footprints on-site trail kit.

Deal period: March 15 to April 14

Find out more at www.science.edu.sg.

Forest Adventure

Swing, climb, and zip through treetops at this high-energy obstacle course.

If you're headed on a weekday this April, there'll be a 20 per cent discount on admission tickets.

Deal period: April 1 to 30

To find out more, visit https://forestadventure.com.sg.

Wings of Time Fireworks Symphony

Singapore’s only daily fireworks show lights up at 8.40pm with an immersive storytelling experience.

The SG60 deal includes a round-trip ride on the Sentosa Line and costs just $0.60 per person.

Deal period: April 1 to June 30

Visit https://mfleisure.com/sg60 for more details.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve

From Singapore Zoo to the brand-new Rainforest Wild Asia, Mandai Wildlife Reserve is rolling out a series of deals from May to August.

So keep your eyes peeled for offers across all wildlife parks on its website mandai.com/en.html

Deal period: May to August 2025

Check out www.mandai.com for more information.

Singapore Cable Car

As part of its SG60 deal, enjoy a round trip on the cable car to Sentosa for $60 and a three-course meal at Arbora Cafe.

Deal period: June 1 to Dec 31

Visit https://mfleisure.com/sg60 for more details.

SkyHelix Sentosa

Take in breathtaking views on this open-air scenic ride.

From June 1 to Sept 30, enjoy $6 off SkyHelix Sentosa tickets.

From Oct 13 to Dec 31, the attraction will offer a $16 deal that includes one ticket and a round trip on the Sentosa Line monorail.

Visit https://mfleisure.com/sg60 for more details.

Bounce Singapore

Have a flipping good time at this trampoline park.

The SG60 promo offers a $60 bundle for two people with two-hour passes.

Deal period: July 1 to Aug 8

Check out https://bounceinc.com.sg/ for more information.

More details on the SG60 deals and promotions are available on the SG60 website at www.sg60.gov.sg/deals-and-discounts

