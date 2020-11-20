23 top inspiring places to volunteer and give back in Singapore

1. Alzheimer’s Disease Association

If you care for people with dementia, their caregivers and their families, sign up as a volunteer at this organisation. Opportunities include supporting staff at one of the daycare centres, acting as a guardian to the elderly during outings or get involved in their in-house support services.

*Covid update: ADA has ceased and/or postponed all non-essential volunteer events. While ADA will accept sign-ups for new volunteers, volunteers will be placed on a waitlist for future deployment. Please refer to their advisory page for official updates regarding Covid-19.

However, virtual volunteering may be carried out for event-based/ad-hoc volunteering. Check out ADA’s Facebook page to see how some recent volunteer engagements have shifted online.

Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 20 Bendemeer Rd., #01-02 BS Bendemeer Centre, 339914; 6293 9971

2. Association Of Women For Action & Research (AWARE)

"The message that girls should have access to boyhood came with a disdain for whatever’s marked as feminine. When kids... Posted by AWARE Singapore on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Best known as AWARE, this gender equality advocacy group has a range of volunteer opportunities available. And, best of all, there’s the flexibility of choosing tasks that are either on-site or can be done remotely.

Options include administrative tasks, manning helplines for women in distress and being a part of the Befrienders Service, which supports women who have been victims of domestic violence or have undergone psychological trauma.

From Pro-bono consultants to interns, see the ways you can be a volunteer or email volunteering@aware.org.sg.

Association Of Women For Action & Research (AWARE), Block 5 Dover Crescent, #01-22, 130005; 6779 7137

3. Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support

2020 has been a rollercoaster year of ups and downs. Many Singaporeans found themselves struggling to make ends meet and... Posted by Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support Ltd on Friday, October 23, 2020

This organisation gives a helping hand to teenagers aged 21 and below with unplanned pregnancies and you can be a part of this outreach too.

Babes takes a “mother-centric” approach and will support her choices with a view to nurturing longer-term, on-going support from family, friends, volunteers and the wider community, and a normal life for her.

Be a befriender to these teens, provide pre- or post-natal care and advice, conduct programmes and workshops or even help with publicity for the organisation. They also hold Charity Sales to raise funds for needy beneficiaries on their Facebook page. Visit the website to find out more about volunteering or visit their Facebook page to learn more about how you can get involved.

Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support Limited, 26 Jalan Klinik, #01-42/52, 160026; 6664 8591

4. Beyond Social Services

During the IDEP webinar on 17th Oct 2020, the questions asked and sentiments felt around the subject of poverty were too... Posted by Beyond Social Services on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Beyond Social Services‘ main aim is to help children and youths from less privileged backgrounds break out of the poverty cycle.

Their aim That every child and youth in Singapore has the opportunity to refuse a lifestyle of delinquency and welfare dependency despite coming from a disadvantaged background. Since Covid-19 hit our shores, this organisation has been providing food, financial, internet and employment assistance as part of their pandemic response.

Check out their event calendar and sign up for any volunteering opportunities that interest you. Register online as a volunteer to participate in its events and activities.

Beyond Social Services, 26 Jalan Klinik, #01-42/52, 160026; 6375 2940

5. Bright Vision Hospital

Have you ever thought of owning a 55 inch Phillips TV? Register now and stand to win! Get healthy, do charity! Philips TV Posted by Bright Vision Hospital on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Bright Vision Hospital serves needy patients who require immediate and long-term medical care and volunteers are considered an important part of their journey to recovery.

Regular volunteering activities include being a befriender, helping with patients’ physical activities, patient group activities, taking patients on sponsored outings and taking part in patients’ birthday celebrations.

*Covid update: All physical volunteering activities have been put on hold till further notice. However, when the situation gets better, even the smallest help goes a long way. Alternatively, you may wish to make a donation to help the sick, elderly and needy patients.

Bright Vision Hospital, 5 Lorong Napiri, 547530; 6248 5755

6. Singapore Children’s Society

We have about 2 weeks left to the end of #walkforourchildren2020. Thank you all for your active participation in our... Posted by Singapore Children's Society on Monday, November 16, 2020

Make a difference in the lives of children, youth and families in need with the Singapore Children’s Society, which lists specific volunteering opportunities, including duties such as giving tuition and helping out at fundraising events on its website.

*COVID Update: All physical volunteering opportunities have been put on hold till further notice. However, you may choose to support their latest virtual event, Walk For Our Children 2020, that lasts till 30 November 2020 or donate to their Virtual Flag Day 2020.

Singapore Children’s Society, 298 Tiong Bahru Rd., #09-05, Central Plaza, 168730*

*Note that their corporate office will be moving to 210 Middle Rd., #05-03, 188994 on Nov 30, 2020. Additionally, visits to their Corporate Office are via appointment only. Please call 6273 2010 between 9am and 5pm from Mondays to Fridays (excluding public holidays), or drop them an email at info@childrensociety.org.sg to make an appointment.

7. Food from the Heart

Here, our hardy logistic team member Uncle Toh receives non-retailable food donations from NTUC FairPrice as part of our... Posted by Food from the Heart (Singapore) on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Food from the Heart is a Singapore food charity that supported 40,300 beneficiaries with S$5.9 million worth of food on a consistent, sustainable basis in 2018. Founded from the inspiration to channel surplus food to the needy, Food from the Heart has also made the most of our unique position to reduce food waste.

You might’ve heard of them: They’ve had several notable projects this year that appeared in mainstream media, such as Project Belanja! (QR code redeems free hot meals) and a couple of Pop-Up Fresh Produce Markets (free fresh groceries).

The charity has quite a few projects in store, with everything is geared towards giving better to our beneficiaries, and helping more people out there. From running food drives and packing services to food deliveries, find out how you can make a difference in the fight against hunger and food wastage help here.

Food from the Heart, 130 Joo Seng Rd., #03-01, 368357; 6280 4483

8. Institute of Mental Health

Because of the stigma surrounding mental illness, patients at this psychiatric hospital often feel lonely as they don’t have contact with people apart from medical professionals. Volunteers help to normalise their lives, by making them feel that they are not forgotten by society.

If you choose to volunteer here, you’ll be taken through an orientation programme to prepare you for your activities. You can plan outdoor activities, take them on outings, help in rehabilitative activities or simply keep them company and lend them a listening ear.

Please note that individuals who can commit to at least 50% attendance over 6 months is preferred! The residents form very close bonds with the volunteers so if you’re unable to volunteer long-term, this volunteer opportunity may not be suitable.

*Covid update: Pre-Covid, volunteers may sign up here to volunteer monthly. (All volunteers have to go through a three-month-long orientation before they commence!) However, all physical volunteer opportunities have been halted till further notice.

Institute of Mental Health, Buangkok Green Medical Park, 10 Buangkok View, 539747; 6389 2000

9. Lions Befrienders

#LBThrowBack25 More than 6,000 volunteers and 70 charitable organisations came together for the augural International... Posted by Lions Befrienders on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

If you’ve always felt comfortable with elderly folk, Lions Befrienders is where you should volunteer. A befriender conducts weekly home visits, to help relieve the loneliness and isolation felt by seniors.

Or volunteer to teach skills to seniors at the centres – baking, simple exercise or crafts are just a few examples.

And if you really have time to spare, be a CAN (Caring Assistance from Neighbours) carer, where you’ll visit vulnerable seniors at their homes (up to three times a week) and work with staff to promote the overall well-being of seniors.

*Covid update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about how you can contribute here.

Lions Befrienders, Block 130 Bukit Merah View, #01-358, 150130; 1800 375 8600

10. Make A Wish Foundation

When it comes to a wish come true, there's more than meets the eye! Swipe left to find out 3 surprising facts about a wish's true and lasting impact. What do we call this? #thewisheffect #MAWSG Posted by Make-A-Wish Foundation® Singapore on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Make A Wish Foundation is the only wish-granting foundation in Singapore, it helps children who are battling life-threatening medical conditions.

Wish-granting volunteering opportunities are based on word-of-mouth recommendations but you can get involved in other ways – administrative support (during office hours) or help with transportation if you have a big car or van.

If you’re good at graphic design, you can also help with their publications and marketing collaterals. Like a bit more of a hands-on approach? Become an events volunteer! Find out more about how you can get involved here.

*Covid update: Their annual fundraising event, Santa Run for Wishes, is now virtual until 19 December 2020. Sign up for a distance-running event and track your mileage using the approved apps to take part!

Make A Wish Foundation, 1 Coleman Street,#04-18 The Adelphi, 179803; 6334 WISH(9474)

11. Movement For The Intellectually Disabled Of Singapore (MINDS)

Cycling Without Age Singapore is an organisation with a mission to build an inclusive, supportive community through... Posted by MINDS on Monday, November 16, 2020

The Movement For The Intellectually Disabled Of Singapore (MINDS) provides services to people with intellectual disabilities and works very closely with volunteers. They aim to bring out the best in every individual with special needs by providing education, training, care, and sustainable job creation.

You can sign up as a regular or ad hoc volunteer and opportunities include teaching, training and administrative work. They also need professionals to donate their skills in areas such as photography, food and nutrition, medicine and wellness therapies.

*COVID Update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about the ways you can help here.

Movement For The Intellectually Disabled Of Singapore (MINDS), 800 Margaret Dr., 149310; 6479 5655

12. National Library Board

The school holidays are kicking off next weekend! This is a good time for your little ones to get caught up on their... Posted by National Library Board, Singapore on Monday, November 16, 2020

A perfect volunteering opportunity for bookworms, you’ll get to spread your love for books with children with the National Library Board.

Become a Friend of the Library and you’ll get to organise enriching programmes for the community or deliver books to those who are unable to visit libraries. Or be a kidsREAD volunteer and get involved in reading sessions for underprivileged children.

*Covid update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about the ways you can help here.

National Library Board, located islandwide.

13. Singapore Red Cross Society

Our volunteers and employees were out and about spreading cheer this Deepavali! From 9 to 14 November, we distributed... Posted by Singapore Red Cross on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Apart from blood donation drives and humanitarian relief, the Singapore Red Cross Society organises a lot of meaningful activities throughout the year and volunteers are always needed to provide support during these busy times.

You can assist in administrative or logistical duties, or at events such as blood donation drives and flag days.

*Covid update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about the ways you can help here.

Singapore Red Cross Society,15 Penang Lane, 238486; 6664 0500

14. Singapore After-Care Association

Grateful for our volunteers and all who pitch in to help! 🙏😀 Posted by Singapore After-Care Association on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

A voluntary welfare organisation that helps offenders, ex-offenders and their families to get back on their feet.

Activities under their Volunteer After-Care Programme include befriending, as a support to help ex-offenders reintegrate into society successfully. Note that you’ll have to go through an interview and training before you can get involved in their volunteer programme.

*Covid update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about the ways you can help here.

Singapore After-Care Association, 81 Dunlop St., 209408; 6294 2350 / 6294 2763

15. The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Prison Support Services - Kids In Play provides professional support to families of incarcerated... Posted by The Salvation Army Singapore on Monday, November 9, 2020

Having been in Singapore since 1935, The Salvation Army reaches out to the needy in our society, such as children who need care, aged residents who need nursing care and families who need basic material things.

Even though it’s a Christian organisation, it helps people regardless of race or religion. As a volunteer, you can support one of their existing programmes or initiate a project that will benefit those under their care. Opportunities include academic volunteering for children and raising funds or organising collection drives.

*Covid update: Some of their on-site volunteer activities have been suspended until Phase 3 of the post-circuit breaker period, or until further notice.

Limited remote volunteering and on-site activities are available, in the area of academic mentoring, child fostering, virtual befriending and the packing and sorting of donated items. Learn more about how you can help and apply to volunteer here.

The Salvation Army, centres located islandwide; 6555 0188

16. Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association

THROWBACK THURSDAY ‍ Due to COVID-19, SANA will not be organising large-scale physical events this year, including... Posted by Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Singapore Anti Narcotics Association has been fighting for the cause of preventing drug abuse since 1972 and you can join its journey to ensuring a drug-free Singapore. Volunteering opportunities include becoming para-counsellors, community outreach drives and event helpers.

*Covid update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about the ways you can help here. Or visit their Facebook page for more updates.

Singapore Anti Narcotics Association, 2 Sengkang Square, Sengkang Community Hub, #05-01, 545025

17. Silver Ribbon Singapore

Come join us for the Silver Ribbon Mental Health Awards Ceremony 2020 (For Schools) on 11 Dec 2020 (Fri), 10am SGT as we congratulate the winning schools that have been actively promoting mental health in Singapore! For more info, pls refer to the flyer.https://t.co/ZaH3pTlyv5 pic.twitter.com/URR3AQhiBs — Silver Ribbon (SG) (@SilverRibbonSG) November 20, 2020

The mission at Silver Ribbon Singapore is to instill a positive attitude towards mental health among the community. Sign up as a volunteer if you want to be involved as a photographer, event coordinator, speaker, graphic designer, administrative assistant or IT technician. An application form can be found online.

Silver Ribbon Singapore, Block 208 Serangoon Central, #01-238, 550208; 6386 1928

18. SPCA Singapore

HILL’S PET NUTRITION IS COVERING ALL OUR KIBBLE MEALS 💙 @hillspetsg is generously supporting SPCA with dry food... Posted by SPCA Singapore on Monday, November 16, 2020

If you want to do your bit for furry friends instead, become a volunteer at SPCA Singapore. Do note that volunteers have to commit for at least four consecutive months, on a weekly or fortnightly basis. Clean the animal shelters, man the animal shelter office or simply walk the dogs – there are loads of duties to choose from here.

*Covid update: Please note that their volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended until further notice. However, donation drives and sponsorships are highly encouraged during these tough times. Follow their Facebook page for such postings. Visit their website for more updates on future plans.

SPCA Singapore, 50 Sungei Tengah Rd., 699012; 6287 5355

19. Touch Community Services

Did you know that 1 in 3 Singaporeans has a lifetime risk of getting diabetes? As part of our Ydiabetes programme with... Posted by TOUCH Community Services on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Serving the needy and disadvantaged, Touch invites volunteers to see what a difference you can make to the community – and to yourself too. Sign up and you could soon be involved in their Meals-on-Wheels food delivery programme or accompanying the elderly to hospital check-ups.

*Covid update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about the ways you can help here.

Touch, Block 162 Bukit Merah Central, #05-3545, 150162; 6377 0122

20. Transient Workers Count Too

COVID-19 has left migrant workers anxious and lonely. With their lives and livelihoods endangered like never before,... Posted by Transient Workers Count Too - TWC2 on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) promotes fair treatment for migrant workers. They envision a society that recognizes and values the important contribution they make to our households, economy and country. This is a non-profit organisation and you can make a difference in the lives of migrant workers by volunteering here.

Help with outreach by distributing flyers and surveys to foreign workers where they congregate on their days off, accompany injured and unpaid workers on fun days out or provide a friendly smile and a listening ear to injured workers and workers in salary disputes with their employers.

Or help with research, casework or public engagements to bring more awareness to the organisation.

*Covid update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about the ways you can help here.

Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2), 5001 Beach Rd., #09-86, Golden Mile Complex, 199588; 6247 7001

21. Willing Hearts

Since 2003, Willing Hearts has grown to an organisation that operates 365 days a year. The number of meals served has... Posted by Willing Hearts on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Operating a soup kitchen 365 days a year, Willing Hearts prepares, cooks and distributes about 5,000 meals to the needy every day. Help them with the preparation of meals or with food collection or delivery duties.

*Covid update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about the ways you can help here.

Willing Hearts, 11 Jalan Ubi Blok 6, #01-51 Kembangan, Chai Chee Community Hub, 409074; 6743 0725

22. Sanrakshan

Sanrakshan supports this beautiful initiative On Sunday some amazing poets are sharing about colors of life. A poetry... Posted by Sanrakshan Pte Ltd on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Sanrakshan is a social enterprise dedicated towards protecting the sexual safety of children and adolescents. With the goal of creating “25 million safer children globally by 2025”, its founder and team travel the world to teach children how to talk about and prevent abuse.

It welcomes collaborations with organisations and individuals, including long-term volunteering opportunities. Submit a query on its site or visit here to learn about how to get involved.

Sanrakshan, 2021 Bukit Batok St. 23, #03-206, 659526; 828 07445

23. Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME)

Our friends at MaidForMore have made the following observations and recommendations as part of their response to news... Posted by HOME: Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) is dedicated to the empowerment and support of migrant workers who find themselves victims of human rights violations, abuse and exploitation.

They provide immediate crisis intervention as well as long-term support to enhance the wellbeing and future economic prospects of migrant workers. HOME also seeks to promote the diverse voices of migrant workers in Singapore through outreach projects, and public education on issues affecting them.

*Covid update: Physical volunteer opportunities are still ongoing, however with strict safety measures in place. Learn more about the ways you can help here.

Do note that the organisation pours a good amount of time and resources into planning and training their volunteers, hence, a minimum commitment of 6-months (at least twice a week) is preferred for casework and befriending volunteers.

This article was first published in Shape.