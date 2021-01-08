This 23-year-old animal lover opened a studio so people can attend yoga classes with their dogs

Audrey Sin first learnt about animal-themed yoga, where participants enjoy their downward dogs with dogs, goats, horses, bunnies and more, in 2019. She was so taken by the concept that she decided to open her own dog yoga studio.

Puppy Yoga Singapore is one of the few studios in the country where you do yoga next to dogs in a group class.

"As a yoga enthusiast, I was really excited about the idea [of doing yoga with animals]. I thought, since there are a lot of people in Singapore who enjoy both yoga and dogs, such a class would definitely be popular here," Sin told Lianhe Zaobao.

Her market research revealed that there were very few activities that allowed participation from both pets and their owners. And if you don't own a pet, there are few opportunities to mingle with animals of any sort. This led her to take the plunge into entrepreneurship.

Still, starting a business is no small feat. Sin was still in the final (and busiest) semester of her undergraduate studies when she kickstarted the whole project last year.

She had to learn how to register her company, file taxes, handle legal paperwork and accounting and more, all while juggling her school demands.

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Sin previously considered taking the traditional route and looking for a regular full-time job after graduation. However, she felt that she was still young and should pursue her interests.

It's a move that has paid off for her — seeing the dogs wag their tails in excitement and the smiles on her clients' faces makes Sin feel extremely proud. The animal lover has also dedicated a portion of her operating profits to dog shelters in Singapore.

"I absolutely love what I'm doing, I enjoy interacting with dogs and sharing the love with others, and I'm grateful that my classes can contribute to society."

rainercheung@asiaone.com