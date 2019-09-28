24 cafes in Singapore with the very best coffee

BARISTART COFFEE

Sure, the quality of coffee beans matters when making a good cup of coffee but did you know that the milk used plays an important role too?

From its original outlet in Hokkaido to its branch here, Baristart Coffee is determined to teach customers about the quality of milk that comes from this Japanese region.

More than half of the milk in Japan is produced in Hokkaido; its cool climate and vast farmland contributes to the uncompromising quality of milk. It’s also home to a variety of cows, in addition to the most common Holstein cows (the ones that are black and white), so the milk produced here includes rarer and richer types too.

Baristart also aims to ‘nurture professional baristas’, which is why its name is a combination of the words ‘barista’ and ‘start’. The high-quality beans staff there use come from roasters in Tokyo and Sapporo, which pair excellently with the refreshing Hokkaido milk.

Apart from the usual coffee drinks, there are other fun coffee options in the form of desserts that are worth a try, such as the Baristart Coffee (with panna cotta, cream cheese mousse and espresso) from their Sweets Jar (a rich, creamy dessert served in a glass jar) list,and Shaved Ice (Shiro Kuma) with coffee-flavoured syrup, served in the shape of a bear. So cute, we (almost) can’t bear to eat it.

At 65 Tras Street, 079004, tel: 6904 3169. Visit www.baristartcoffee.sg