24-hour clinics in Singapore (2024): A guide to consultation fees and surcharges

You or your family member is suddenly sick in the wee hours of the night and there’s nothing in your medicine cabinet that might help. Clinics are all shut as well, so what can you do?
While your first thought might be to head to the nearest hospital, it could be hours of waiting in the A&E (Accident & Emergency) department before you get medical aid. Besides, if your condition is not life-threatening, it’s also better to go to a GP than to the hospital so that you add to the waiting time of those who are facing life-or-death situations.
If you’re wondering where you can find a 24-hour clinic near you, fret not, there are clinics across Singapore open 24 hours where you can go for help. Here’s a round-up of 24-hour clinics by area.
24-hour clinics in Singapore (2024)
|Area
|24-hour clinic
|Address
|Consultation fee*
|Central
|Unihealth 24-Hr Clinic
|178 Toa Payoh Central, #01-218, S310178
|$85
|Central
|Thomson Medical Centre
|339 Thomson Road, Level 1, Thomson Medical Centre, S307677
|$105
|East
|Raffles Medical at Changi Airport Terminal 3
|Singapore Changi Airport
65 Airport Boulevard B2-01
S819663
|From $69.55
|East
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|446 Pasir Ris Drive 6 #01-122 S510446
|$110
|East
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|219 Bedok Central #01-124 S460219
|$115
|East
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|201D Tampines Street 21 #01-1151 S524201
|$115
|West
|Prohealth 24-Hour Medical Clinic
|Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road #01-18, S670259
|$82 – $86
|West
|Minmed 24-Hr Clinic
|1 Jurong West Central 2, #01-17E/F/G/H
Jurong Point S648886
|$70
|West
|Unihealth 24-Hr Clinic
|135 Jurong Gateway Road #01-317 S600135
|$85
|West
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|450 Clementi Ave 3, #01-291, S120450
|$120
|West
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|492 Jurong West Street 41, #01-54, Singapore 640492
|$110
|West
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|959 Jurong West Street 92, #01-160, S640959
|$115
|North
|Unihealth 24-Hr Clinic
|103 Yishun Ring Road, #01-99 S760103
|$85
|North
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|304 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, #01-651, S680304
|$110
|North
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|Blk 701A Yishun Avenue 5 #01-04 S761701
|$115
|North
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|303 Woodlands Street 31, #01-185, Singapore 730303
|$110
|North
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|768 Woodlands Ave 6, #02-06A, S730768
|$115
|North
|DA Clinic @ Ang Mo Kio
|525 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2407, S560525
|$80
|North East
|Central 24-HR Clinic
|681 Hougang Ave 8, #01-829, S530681
|$115
* Consultation fees listed are for after 12 am.
24-Hour Clinics in Central Singapore
Unihealth 24 Hour Clinic
Address:
#01-218, 178 Toa Payoh Central
Singapore 310178
Tel: 6203 1639
Consultation:
$28 to $55 (before midnight)
$90 (after midnight)
Thomson Medical Centre
Address:
339 Thomson Rd
Singapore 307677
Tel: 6350 8812 (24-hour clinic)
Consultation:
$79 (8am to 8.59pm)
$89 (9pm to midnight)
$105 (midnight to 7.59am)
24 hour clinics in East Singapore
Raffles Medical at Changi Airport Terminal 3
Address:
65 Airport Boulevard
Changi Airport Terminal 3 #B2-01
Singapore 819663
Tel: 6241 8818
Consultation:
From $27.82 (weekdays, 8am to 5.59pm)
From $40.66 (weekdays, 6pm to 11.59pm)
From $40.66 (weekends, 8am to 11.59pm)
From $69.55 (12mn to 7.59am)
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Pasir Ris)
Address:
Blk 446 Pasir Ris Drive 6 #01-122
Singapore 510446
Tel: 6582 2640
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$75 (10pm – 12mn)
$110 (after midnight)
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Bedok)
Address:
Blk 219 Bedok Central #01-124
Singapore 460219
Tel: 6247 6122
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$75 (10pm – 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Tampines)
Address:
Blk 201D Tampines Street 21 #01-1151
Singapore 524201
Tel: 6968 7001
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$75 (10pm – 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)
24 hour clinics in West Singapore
Prohealth 24-Hour Medical Clinic
Address:
Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road #01-18
Singapore 671259
Tel: 6765 2115
Consultation:
$16 – $28 (normal)
$33 – $36 (after 9.30pm)
$34 – $44 (10pm to 11pm)
$38 – $44 (11pm to midnight)
$82 – $86 (after midnight)
Minmed 24-Hr Clinic
Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, #01-17E/F/G/H
Jurong Point S648886
Tel: 6337 0123
Consultation:
$34 (7am – 8.59pm)
$36 (9pm – 11.59pm)
$70 (after midnight)
*Clinic hours on public holidays are 9am-5pm
Unihealth 24 Hour Clinic
Address:
135 Jurong Gateway Road #01-317 S600135
Tel: 6203 1639
Consultation:
$28 to $55 (before midnight)
$90 (after midnight)
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Clementi)
Address:
Blk 450 Clementi Avenue 3 #01-291
Singapore 120450
Tel: 6773 2925
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$80 (10pm – 12mn)
$120 (after midnight)
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Jurong West)
Address:
Blk 492 Jurong West Street 41 #01-54
Singapore 640492
Tel: 6565 7484
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$75 (10pm – 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)
24 Hour Clinics in North Singapore
Unihealth 24 Hour Clinic
Address:
103 Yishun Ring Road #01-99 S760103
Tel: 66517 9598
Consultation:
$28 to $55 (before midnight)
$90 (after midnight)
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Choa Chu Kang)
Address:
304 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, #01-651, Singapore 680304
Tel: 6277 9261
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$75 (10pm – 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Yishun)
Address:
Blk 701A Yishun Avenue 5 #01-04
Singapore 761701
Tel: 6759 7985
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$75 (10pm – 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Marsiling)
Address:
Blk 303 Woodlands Street 31
#01-185 Singapore 730303
Tel: 6365 2908
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$75 (10pm – 12mn)
$115 (midnight – 7am)
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Woodlands)
Address:
Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6
Woodlands Mart, #02-06A
Singapore 730768
Tel: 6365 4895
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$75 (10pm – midnight)
$115 (midnight – 7am)
DA Clinic @ Ang Mo Kio
Address:
525 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2407, S560525
Tel: 3165 0147
Consultation:
$21.80 (7am -8.59pm)
$80 (9pm-6.59am)
24 hour clinics in Northeast Singapore
Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Hougang)
Address:
Blk 681 Hougang Avenue 8 #01-831
Singapore 530681
Tel: 6387 6965
Consultation:
$30 (7am – 10pm)
$85 (10pm – 12mn)
$115 (midnight – 7am)
Should you go to the hospital instead?
If you’re feeling unwell and worried that it might be serious, most hospitals have a 24/7 emergency room that you can head to at any time. But hospitals have to prioritise critical life or death situations, so you may have to wait longer.
Plus, prices tend to be steeper than a clinic. So if you’re in pain but not absolutely dying, a 24-hour clinic may be a better choice in terms of cost and time savings.
In case you need it, here’s a useful list of public and private hospitals with 24-hour A&E departments and their fees. Some hospitals also have urgent care centres where they can treat non-life-threatening conditions.
Don’t forget, some places may have GST charges on top of the fee!
|Area
|Hospital
|Consultation fee*
|Central
|KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital
|$120
|Central
|Tan Tock Seng Hospital
|$140
|Central
|Mount Alvernia Hospital
|$102.46 – $114.45
|Central
|Singapore General Hospital
|$140
|Central
|Farrer Park Hospital
|$156
|Central
|Raffles Hospital Raffles24 Acute & Critical Care
|$100 – $150
|Central
|Gleneagles Hospital
|$160
|Central
|Mount Elizabeth Hospital
|$162
|Central
|Mount Elizabeth Novena
|$116 – $167
|East
|Changi General Hospital
|$150
|East
|Parkway East Hospital
|$156
|West
|Ng Teng Fong General Hospital
|$141
|West
|National University Hospital
|$140
|West
|Alexandra Hospital
|$125
|North
|Khoo Teck Puat Hospital
|$122
|North East
|Sengkang General Hospital
|$148
*Consultation fees listed here are for after 12 am and do not include additional services such as X-rays, medications, etc.
