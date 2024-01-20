24-hour clinics in Singapore (2024): A guide to consultation fees and surcharges

You or your family member is suddenly sick in the wee hours of the night and there’s nothing in your medicine cabinet that might help. Clinics are all shut as well, so what can you do?

While your first thought might be to head to the nearest hospital, it could be hours of waiting in the A&E (Accident & Emergency) department before you get medical aid. Besides, if your condition is not life-threatening, it’s also better to go to a GP than to the hospital so that you add to the waiting time of those who are facing life-or-death situations.

If you’re wondering where you can find a 24-hour clinic near you, fret not, there are clinics across Singapore open 24 hours where you can go for help. Here’s a round-up of 24-hour clinics by area.

24-hour clinics in Singapore (2024)

Area 24-hour clinic Address Consultation fee* Central Unihealth 24-Hr Clinic 178 Toa Payoh Central, #01-218, S310178 $85 Central Thomson Medical Centre 339 Thomson Road, Level 1, Thomson Medical Centre, S307677 $105 East Raffles Medical at Changi Airport Terminal 3 Singapore Changi Airport 65 Airport Boulevard B2-01 S819663 From $69.55 East Central 24-HR Clinic 446 Pasir Ris Drive 6 #01-122 S510446 $110 East Central 24-HR Clinic 219 Bedok Central #01-124 S460219 $115 East Central 24-HR Clinic 201D Tampines Street 21 #01-1151 S524201 $115 West Prohealth 24-Hour Medical Clinic Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road #01-18, S670259 $82 – $86 West Minmed 24-Hr Clinic 1 Jurong West Central 2, #01-17E/F/G/H Jurong Point S648886 $70 West Unihealth 24-Hr Clinic 135 Jurong Gateway Road #01-317 S600135 $85 West Central 24-HR Clinic 450 Clementi Ave 3, #01-291, S120450 $120 West Central 24-HR Clinic 492 Jurong West Street 41, #01-54, Singapore 640492 $110 West Central 24-HR Clinic 959 Jurong West Street 92, #01-160, S640959 $115 North Unihealth 24-Hr Clinic 103 Yishun Ring Road, #01-99 S760103 $85 North Central 24-HR Clinic 304 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, #01-651, S680304 $110 North Central 24-HR Clinic Blk 701A Yishun Avenue 5 #01-04 S761701 $115 North Central 24-HR Clinic 303 Woodlands Street 31, #01-185, Singapore 730303 $110 North Central 24-HR Clinic 768 Woodlands Ave 6, #02-06A, S730768 $115 North DA Clinic @ Ang Mo Kio 525 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2407, S560525 $80 North East Central 24-HR Clinic 681 Hougang Ave 8, #01-829, S530681 $115

* Consultation fees listed are for after 12 am.

24-Hour Clinics in Central Singapore

Unihealth 24 Hour Clinic

Address:

#01-218, 178 Toa Payoh Central

Singapore 310178

Tel: 6203 1639

Consultation:

$28 to $55 (before midnight)

$90 (after midnight)

Thomson Medical Centre

Address:

339 Thomson Rd

Singapore 307677

Tel: 6350 8812 (24-hour clinic)

Consultation:

$79 (8am to 8.59pm)

$89 (9pm to midnight)

$105 (midnight to 7.59am)

24 hour clinics in East Singapore

Raffles Medical at Changi Airport Terminal 3

Address:

65 Airport Boulevard

Changi Airport Terminal 3 #B2-01

Singapore 819663

Tel: 6241 8818

Consultation:

From $27.82 (weekdays, 8am to 5.59pm)

From $40.66 (weekdays, 6pm to 11.59pm)

From $40.66 (weekends, 8am to 11.59pm)

From $69.55 (12mn to 7.59am)

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Pasir Ris)

Address:

Blk 446 Pasir Ris Drive 6 #01-122

Singapore 510446

Tel: 6582 2640

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$75 (10pm – 12mn)

$110 (after midnight)

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Bedok)

Address:

Blk 219 Bedok Central #01-124

Singapore 460219

Tel: 6247 6122

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$75 (10pm – 12mn)

$115 (after midnight)

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Tampines)

Address:

Blk 201D Tampines Street 21 #01-1151

Singapore 524201

Tel: 6968 7001

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$75 (10pm – 12mn)

$115 (after midnight)

24 hour clinics in West Singapore

Prohealth 24-Hour Medical Clinic

Address:

Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road #01-18

Singapore 671259

Tel: 6765 2115

Consultation:

$16 – $28 (normal)

$33 – $36 (after 9.30pm)

$34 – $44 (10pm to 11pm)

$38 – $44 (11pm to midnight)

$82 – $86 (after midnight)

Minmed 24-Hr Clinic

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, #01-17E/F/G/H

Jurong Point S648886

Tel: 6337 0123

Consultation:

$34 (7am – 8.59pm)

$36 (9pm – 11.59pm)

$70 (after midnight)

*Clinic hours on public holidays are 9am-5pm

Unihealth 24 Hour Clinic

Address:

135 Jurong Gateway Road #01-317 S600135

Tel: 6203 1639

Consultation:

$28 to $55 (before midnight)

$90 (after midnight)

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Clementi)

Address:

Blk 450 Clementi Avenue 3 #01-291

Singapore 120450

Tel: 6773 2925

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$80 (10pm – 12mn)

$120 (after midnight)

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Jurong West)

Address:

Blk 492 Jurong West Street 41 #01-54

Singapore 640492

Tel: 6565 7484

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$75 (10pm – 12mn)

$115 (after midnight)

24 Hour Clinics in North Singapore

Unihealth 24 Hour Clinic

Address:

103 Yishun Ring Road #01-99 S760103

Tel: 66517 9598

Consultation:

$28 to $55 (before midnight)

$90 (after midnight)

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Choa Chu Kang)

Address:

304 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, #01-651, Singapore 680304

Tel: 6277 9261

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$75 (10pm – 12mn)

$115 (after midnight)

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Yishun)

Address:

Blk 701A Yishun Avenue 5 #01-04

Singapore 761701

Tel: 6759 7985

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$75 (10pm – 12mn)

$115 (after midnight)

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Marsiling)

Address:

Blk 303 Woodlands Street 31

#01-185 Singapore 730303

Tel: 6365 2908

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$75 (10pm – 12mn)

$115 (midnight – 7am)

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Woodlands)

Address:

Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6

Woodlands Mart, #02-06A

Singapore 730768

Tel: 6365 4895

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$75 (10pm – midnight)

$115 (midnight – 7am)

DA Clinic @ Ang Mo Kio

Address:

525 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2407, S560525

Tel: 3165 0147

Consultation:

$21.80 (7am -8.59pm)

$80 (9pm-6.59am)

24 hour clinics in Northeast Singapore

Central 24-HR Clinic Group (Hougang)

Address:

Blk 681 Hougang Avenue 8 #01-831

Singapore 530681

Tel: 6387 6965

Consultation:

$30 (7am – 10pm)

$85 (10pm – 12mn)

$115 (midnight – 7am)

Should you go to the hospital instead?

If you’re feeling unwell and worried that it might be serious, most hospitals have a 24/7 emergency room that you can head to at any time. But hospitals have to prioritise critical life or death situations, so you may have to wait longer.

Plus, prices tend to be steeper than a clinic. So if you’re in pain but not absolutely dying, a 24-hour clinic may be a better choice in terms of cost and time savings.

In case you need it, here’s a useful list of public and private hospitals with 24-hour A&E departments and their fees. Some hospitals also have urgent care centres where they can treat non-life-threatening conditions.

Don’t forget, some places may have GST charges on top of the fee!

Area Hospital Consultation fee* Central KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital $120 Central Tan Tock Seng Hospital $140 Central Mount Alvernia Hospital $102.46 – $114.45 Central Singapore General Hospital $140 Central Farrer Park Hospital $156 Central Raffles Hospital Raffles24 Acute & Critical Care $100 – $150 Central Gleneagles Hospital $160 Central Mount Elizabeth Hospital $162 Central Mount Elizabeth Novena $116 – $167 East Changi General Hospital $150 East Parkway East Hospital $156 West Ng Teng Fong General Hospital $141 West National University Hospital $140 West Alexandra Hospital $125 North Khoo Teck Puat Hospital $122 North East Sengkang General Hospital $148

*Consultation fees listed here are for after 12 am and do not include additional services such as X-rays, medications, etc.

ALSO READ: Donating blood in Singapore: Where to go, what to do and what to avoid

This article was first published in MoneySmart.