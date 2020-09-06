24-hour paediatricians and paediatric clinics in Singapore

Most parents’ lives revolve around their children, and it is very stressful to deal with a sick kid especially if an emergency occurs, or if an illness flares up at night after regular office hours.

However, fret not; we’ve got you covered with our comprehensive list of contact details for paediatric clinics, and 24-hour paediatrician, Singapore boasts of, to help put your mind at ease at being able to get your child the medical help that they need.

24-hour paediatrician Singapore with on-call facilities

Clinics in the North/North-East area Care4Life Medical Clinic Located at 136 Marsiling Road, #01-2170, Singapore 730136 Contact number: 6909 2259 Central 24-HR Clinic (Hougang ) Located at 681 Hougang Avenue 8, #01-831, Singapore 530681 Contact number: 6387 6965 Central 24-HR Clinic (Marsiling ) Located at 303 Woodlands street 31, #01-185, Singapore 730303 Contact number: 6365 2908 Central 24-HR Clinic (Woodlands ) Located at 768 Woodlands Avenue 6, #02-06A, Singapore 730768 Contact number: 6365 4895 Central 24-HR Clinic (Yishun ) Located at 701A, Yishun Avenue 5, #01-04, Singapore 761701 Contact number: 6759 7985 Intemedical 24 Hr Clinic Located at 525 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2407 Cheng San Centre, Singapore 560525 Contact number: 6919 2998

Clinics in the Central area Thomson 24-Hr Family Clinic Located at 339 Thomson Road, Level 1 Thomson Medical Centre, Singapore 307677 Contact number: 6350 8812. Unihealth 24-Hr Clinic Located at 178 Toa Payoh Central, #01-218, Singapore 310178 Contact number: 6203 1639.

Clinics in the East Central 24-HR Clinic (Bedok ) Located at 219 Bedok Central, #01-124 Multi-storey Carpark, Singapore 460219 Contact number: 6247 6122. Central 24-HR Clinic (Pasir Ris ) Located at 446 Pasir Ris Drive 6, #01-122, Singapore 510446 Contact number: 6582 2640. CMY Medical : Located at 37 Chai Chee Avenue, #01-295, Singapore 461037 Contact number: 8388 0902 Raffles Medical @ T3 Located at 65 Airport Boulevard, #B2-01 Changi Airport Terminal 3, Singapore 819663 Contact number: 6241 8818 Tampines 24-Hr Family Clinic Located at 201D Tampines Street 21, #01-1151, Singapore 524201 Contact number: 6968 7001

Clinics in the West Central 24-HR Clinic (Clementi ) Located at 450 Clementi Avenue 3, #01-291, Singapore 120450 Contact number: 6773 2925. Central 24-HR Clinic (Jurong West ) Located at 492 Jurong West Street 41, #01-54, Singapore 640492 Contact number: 6565 7484 ProHealth 24-Hour Medical Clinic Located at 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road, #01-18, Singapore 671259 Contact number: 6765 2115 West Point Surgery Centre Closing hours are in between 12 am and 7 am. Located at 235 Corporation Drive, Singapore 619771 Contact number: 6262 5858.

Emergency and A&E departments with access to 24-hour paediatrician, Singapore

Additionally, here is a list of hospitals that provide specialised walk-in A&E departments for children, that gives you access to 24-hour paediatrician, Singapore KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital : Located at 100 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 229899 Contact number: 6225 5554 Gleneagles Hospital Located at 6A Napier Road, Singapore 258500 Contact number: 6473 7222 . Mount Elizabeth Hospital Located at 3 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228510 Contact number: 6737 2666 . Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital Located at 38 Irrawaddy Road, Singapore 329563 Contact number: 6898 6898 National University Hospital Located at 5 Lower Kent Ridge Road, Singapore 119074 Contact number: 6779 5555 Parkway East Hospital Located at 321 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427990 Contact number: 6377 3737

List of paediatricians

Here is a further list of child specialists connected to clinics and hospitals.

SBCC Baby and Child Clinic (Ang Mo Kio ) : Dr Goh Han Meng Blk 721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, #01-2805, Singapore 560721. Contact number: 6456 8874

SBCC Baby and Child Clinic (Bishan ) Paediatric surgeon Dr Adeline Wong Blk 279 Bishan st 24, #01-50, Singapore 570279 Contact number: 6453 3933.

Aglow Baby & Child Specialist Clinic (United Square ) Dr Ong Woon Hong 101 Thomson Road, United Square, #02-09, Singapore 307591 Contact number: 6259 9554

SBCC Baby and Child Clinic (Rivervale ) Dr Alison Joanne Lee Blk 118 Rivervale Drive, #02-20 Rivervale Plaza, Singapore 540118 Contact number: 6875 3927

Anthony’s Baby and Child Clinic Dr Chee 327 Hougang Avenue 5, #01-160, Singapore 530327 Contact number: 6280 2122

Thomson Paediatric Centre (Serangoon ) Dr Grace Lim CY. 253 Serangoon Central Drive, #01-235, Singapore 550253 Contact number: 6280 1000

Thomson Paediatric Centre (Central ) Dr Eugene Han Thomson Medical Centre, 339 Thomson Road. #06-05, Singapore 307677 Contact number: 6259 7667

Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital Dr Natalie Epton 38 Irrawaddy Road, Singapore 329563 Contact number: 6255 5017

6255 5017 Gleneagles Hospital (Medical Centre ) Dr Ratna Sridjaja 6A Napier Rd, Singapore 258500 Contact number: 6235 6706

6A Napier Rd, Singapore 258500 Kinder Clinic (Paragon ) : Dr Sivasankaran 290 Orchard Road, Paragon, #07-02/03, Singapore 238859 Contact number: 6732 4718

Kinder Clinic (Novena) Neonatologist Dr Pradeep Raut Prakash 38 Irrawaddy Road, #04-23 Mt. Elizabeth Novena, Singapore 329563 Contact number: 6268 5441

Kinder Clinic (Parkway Eas t) Dr Cheng Tai Kin along with Dr Pradeep Parkway East Medical Centre, 319 Joo Chiat Place, #03-04, Singapore 427989 Contact number: 6446 7100

Kinder Clinic (Parkway Parade ) Dr Vasanthi Rajalingam Parkway Parade Shopping Centre, 80 Marine Parade Road, #05-10/11, Singapore 449269 Contact number: 6342 4821

Dr Anita’s Kids Clinic : Dr Anita Menon 691 East Coast Road, Singapore 459057 Contact number: 6636 3460/6636 1825

Thomson Paediatric Centre (West ) Dr Theodric Lee, s pecialising in respiratory issues 50 Jurong Gateway Road, #04-18 JEM, Singapore 608549 Contact number: 6665 1000

s Kinder Clinic (Pandan Valley ) Dr Lee Chien Yee, specialising in rheumatology and dermatology 2 Pandan Valley, #01-212 Acacia Court, Singapore 597626 Contact number: 6465 3050

Kidslink Children’s Clinic Dr Heng Joo Teck 351 Jurong East Street 31, #01-91, Singapore 600351 Contact number: 6567 5600

This article was first published in theAsianparent.