$98 per month, 24/7 global access: Why this new 24-hour gym has a chokehold on us

It's never too late to start working on your new year's resolutions - even if half of the year has already flown by. And if you are still wondering where you can work out without breaking the bank, this new 24-hour gym may just be the perfect match for you.

Enter 24/7 FITNESS, one of Hong Kong's biggest fitness brands, that is known for delivering quality gym experiences at wallet-friendly prices.

Earlier this year, it acquired GYMMBOXX Singapore, bringing 24/7 FITNESS to 11 outlets across the heartlands - from Anchorvale Village, Bishan Community Centre, Margaret Market, Yew Tee and even a brand-new flagship outlet in the heart of Orchard. In fact, the brand has plans to open three more outlets by this year at Elias Mall, The Cathay and The Seletar Mall.

Read on to find out why this new gym has our pick - and how you can register for a membership!

Stay fit at affordable rates

Reaching your fitness goals doesn't have to come at a huge cost to your wallet.

24/7 FITNESS prides itself on transparent pricing. Monthly memberships start from as low as $98 net per month, with no additional joining fees or prepayment required.

Need a bit more guidance at the gym? 24/7 FITNESS also has a team of dedicated personal trainers, with rates ranging from $85 to $105 per session depending on how many sessions you're signing up for.

Plus, members get access 24/7 FITNESS outlets outside of Singapore as well - the brand has over 150 gyms in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Mainland China and beyond - at no additional cost.

Seamless access with facial recognition

Forget about scrambling for your access card when entering the gym - 24/7 FITNESS uses facial recognition technology for seamless entry.

This is perfect for those who hit the gym after work or plan to visit 24/7 FITNESS locations while abroad. You'll never have to worry about forgetting your access card and ruining your workout plans!

Catering to all fitness levels

Whether you are a gym novice or a seasoned athlete, working out at 24/7 FITNESS offers something for everyone.

With top-of-the-line fitness equipment from brands like Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and GYM80, the team at 24/7 FITNESS ensure that there are enough facilities to cater to all fitness levels and workout plans.

Additionally, 24/7 FITNESS is also committed to providing a secure and comfortable environment for all with its neutral colour scheme and brightly lit spaces.

"This ensures that our gyms feel inclusive, inviting, and less intimidating, thereby providing a comfortable and confident workout environment for both men and women," says a 24/7 FITNESS spokesperson.

Sounds like the kind of gym that you'd want to join? Then be sure to head down to 24/7 FITNESS' newest Orchard flagship at Pacific Plaza, that recently opened on Sept 14, and check it out for yourself! Register your interest here for an exclusive one-day trial.

24/7 FITNESS Orchard Flagship

9 Scotts Road, Pacific Plaza

#04-01, Singapore 228210

Nearest MRT:

Orchard

This article is brought to you in partnership with 24/7 FITNESS.

kimberly.foo@asiaone.com