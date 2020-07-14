25% off second night for weekend stay at W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel

Customers who book a weekend stay between Friday to Monday in W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel can enjoy 25 per cent off their second night.
The stay includes daily breakfast, complimentary access to the spa and overnight parking. Rates start from $350 per room per night, with a limited number of rooms available for the promotion.
The offer is not valid for groups of 10 or more and cannot be combined with any other promotions. Advance reservations are required.
Deal ends: Dec 31
