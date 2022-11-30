25-year-old woman flexes ripped bod, leaves netizens 'gasping for air' and calling her mummy

If you've got it, go ahead and flaunt it.

For fitness influencer Syimah Mac, there's no denying she's got 'it'.

The ripped 25-year-old knows it too as she regularly posts clips of her flexing those muscles.

On Monday (Nov 28), she posted an 11-second clip on her TikTok account Macz3us of her showing off that impressive physique.

At the time of writing, the video garnered roughly 1.2 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@macz3us/video/7170732866324729090

The fitness influencer apologised for not posting "for a while" and mentioned how life has been rather chaotic of late.

Not that it deterred her from hitting the gym.

"Been focusing on my cut and after every training session, I just wanted to go home and sleep," the Temasek Polytechnic alumna said.

Train insane or remain the same, right?

She even added a cheeky line about hoping viewers wouldn't mind her sharing these fitness progression videos.

We're pretty certain there won't be too many complaints about such clips.

In the comments section, netizens shared their sentiments and the general consensus was crystal clear.

"Your physique. I'm gasping for air," a TikTok user wrote.

A few others simply referred to her as mummy.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/TikTok/Macz3us

While the video worked as a fitspo for some viewers, Syimah did not share tips on how she got that ripped.

For now, those keen on emulating her fitness journey can consider applying exercise tips from TikTok-famous SAF encik.

amierul@asiaone.com

