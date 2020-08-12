25,000 free stays at Pan Pacific hotels for healthcare workers in Singapore

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is offering 25,000 free stays to honour healthcare workers in Singapore for their efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff from public healthcare groups such as SingHealth, National Healthcare Group and National University Health System, are able to enjoy a restful time with family and friends at six of the Group's hotels from Dec 1 to March 31, 2021.

The participating hotels are:

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

PARKROYAL on Beach Road

PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road

Pan Pacific Singapore

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road

Each complimentary stay will include an a la carte buffet breakfast, 50 per cent off dining at hotel restaurants and 30 per cent off spa services at St. Gregory.

In addition, all healthcare workers in Singapore are able to enjoy preferential room rates at the Group's properties across the world and 30 per cent savings at any of the Group's restaurants in Singapore from Dec 1 to March 31, 2021.

Deal ends: March 31, 2021

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com