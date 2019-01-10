26 family-friendly activities happening in October 2019

Read also

They can also delve further into the world of creative storytelling through puppetry and imagination with Tailor Made by Train Theatre (Israel) and uncover the importance of dreams and friendship in A Ladder to the Stars by Visible Fictions (UK) through a symphony of light and sound.

Popular resort Club Med will also be putting up a booth at Octorburst!

Families looking for some arts and crafts activity can try their hand out at Club Med's tote bag colouring corner where kids between the age of 5-12 yrs old will create one-of-a-kind Club Med tote bag, perfect for holding their holiday essentials for upcoming vacations.

Date: 4 October - 6 October

Price: *Free and ticketed

Location: Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981

For more information, check out their website.

*Please check the website for tickets for each of the activities.

6. THE DESSERT MUSEUM

Want to experience your ultimate candy fantasy?

Head down to Plaza Singapura to celebrate their 45th birthday with one of Philippines' most popular tourist attraction - The Dessert Museum.

The pop-up museum featuring five mouth-watering rooms of sugar-filled happiness decked out with larger-than-life, quirky dessert-inspired elements is a must-see for any candy fanatic.

Besides the gorgeous installations, families can also take part in The Dessert Carnival which gives a dessert twist to popular game stalls such as Ring Toss, Lobster Pot, Basketball and many more.

Other fun family activities include The Dessert Marketplace - a specially curated selection of whimsical delights - and Sweet Treats, workshops packed with various hands-on activities such as baking and candy making to keep the little ones engaged.

Date: 4 October - 27 October

Price: *spend a minimum of $45 at Plaza Singapura in a single receipt

Location: Plaza Singapura

For more information on The Dessert Museum, check out their website.

7. BEETHOVEN IM GARTEN

What's better than a beautiful evening spent with music and family?

Singapore's wunderkind conductor Kahchun Wong returns with principal musicians of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra to lead the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Orchestra of his alma mater in this second Beethoven im Garten concert.

Bring your picnic mats and let Wong take you on a country walk with Beethoven and experience music and nature on a high note!

Besides the delightful music, families can also enjoy scrumptious bites and shop for plants at the Market Square in the Orchid Plaza as part of your weekend outing.

Date: 5 October

Price: Free

Location: Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

For more information, check out their website.

8. HEADROCK VR – HALLOWEEN FUN

Want to experience Halloween, in a hi-tech way? Head down to HeadRock VR's Halloween Fun "Trick or Treat"! for an unbeatable and thrilling experience! From going on a ride through a ghost-filled valley, or playing as a zombie buster trying to survive the apocalypse, Head Rock VR gives families a unique Halloween experience. What's more, families can also look forward to loads of free rides, sweets, bubble tea, photos at our spooky and fun photo booth!

Parents, please note, Head Rock VR rides are only for children age 6 and above or minimum height of 110 cm and above.

Promotions:

From 1 Oct 2019 to 31 Oct 2019 Halloween Fun "Trick or Treat"

*15 per cent - 30 per cent OFF*

15 per cent OFF all individual packages

Price: $35 - $65

Location: 26 Sentosa Gateway #01-38-39

For more information, check out their website.

9. SKY HIGH CIRCUS

Enjoy a relaxed Sunday morning brunch with the kids at Singapore's iconic Restaurant CÉ LA VI’s Sky High Circus, a whimsical themed brunch where families can enjoy themed performances and games while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Singapore Strait and Bay coupled with exceptional cuisine and drinks. For this edition of Sky High Circus, children will be taken through an exciting Superheroes themed journey led by a talented group from Evolve Arts.

As for the curated menu, families can enjoy a vast brunch spread showcasing Group Executive Chef Joey Sergentakis's flair for innovative cuisine that appeals to both parents and kids.

For instance, parents attending the October event can look forward to the Crispy Prawn Tempura Roll served with puffed Japanese rice, wasabi aioli, and bonito flakes and Pan-Seared Snapper with green mango, kalamansi, and a refreshing lemongrass salad.

While kids can choose from the juicy Beef Burger Sliders, French Fries,and finish their meal with mouth-watering dessert Whipped Chocolate Pudding.

Parents, do note, reservations are recommended and can be made at +65 6508 2188 or via email at reservation-sg @celavi.com

Date: 13 October - November

Price:

$98++ for adults

$30++ for kids

Location: Ce La Vi, Marina Bay Sands

For more information, check out their Facebook page.

10. COLUMBIA JUNGLE RUN

Get your blood pumping and bond with your family with Columbia's 5km Jungle Run.

Happening in the heart of Bukit Timah, the trail twists over untamed tracks and encounters various manmade and natural obstacles en route.

Families can opt for the family-run which is $40 per person for a group between 2 to 8 members.

To be eligible to participate in this category, children must be above 6 years old and be accompanied by an adult at all times if they are younger than 13 years old.

Date: 6 October

Price: $35 - $40

Location: Centaurs Sports Park, Turf City, 200 Turf Club Road Singapore, Singapore 2879948

For more information, check out their website.

11. ARCHIFEST 2019

Craft something exciting in this year's Archifest with your family!

Organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA), the festival has 15 workshops organised to give guests the chance to experience the crafting process first-hand and understand the skill and handiwork needed in the production of traditional and non-traditional forms of craft such as wood-working, glass-making and even the process of dyeing with indigo with techniques gleaned from Tokushima, Japan

. For instance parents with children aged 7 to 12 years old can attend the BEEP Craft-A-Toy workshop where kids will build a cardboard toy that links to each of the six themes - Food, Fashion, building, Mobility, Education and Game Play.

As you and your kids journey through each activity, you will gain a better understanding of the architectural field and their commonly used terms. At the end of the day, each participant will take home a Craft-A-Toy (C.A.T) kit and their own craft-cardboard toy!

Date: until 9 October

BEEP Craft-A-Toy workshop: 1 October & 5 October

Price: *$40 ++

Location: The URA Centre

For more information, check out their website.

12. GOT TO MOVE DANCE FESTIVAL

Get your Move on with Singapore's nationwide dance movement which aims to celebrate the diversity of dance in Singapore!