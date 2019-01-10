October is the month for all things spooky and scary!
But that does not mean that you only go for horror-filled activities. So if you are having difficulties to come up with fun things to do, keep calm because we have curated a list of fun and engaging family-friendly activities this October!
26 FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES HAPPENING IN OCTOBER 2019
1. MAKE YOUR MARK
Want to make a doodle masterpiece with your little one?
Kick-off this year's Children's Day festivities with kids based charity Playeum at Make Your Mark!
This celebration of all things creative features many fun-filled family activities such as engaging workshops like Build Your Own Miniature Playground with Food Scraps where kids get to create their own miniature playground out of food waste and Playeum's Hands-On Exhibition I-Opener which features the aesthetic and sensory play-worlds inspired by the artistic designs and creations of four artists with a disability.
The Asian Parent will also have a booth at the event, come and say hi to us!
Date: 4 October - 5 October
Price: $15 per person, $45 for a family of 4
Location: Playeum, Block 47 Malan Rd#01-23 Gillman Barracks, Singapore 109444
For more information, check out their website.
2. SENTOSA MERLION
Catch Singapore's biggest Merlion at Sentosa with your loved ones before it makes way for the new Sentosa Sensoryscape that will link RWS in the north to beaches in the south!
In its last month of operations, families visiting the Sentosa Merlion can look forward to a series of fun-filled activities and programmes at the precinct such as a special edition of the Sentosa Merlion Magic Lights as well as interactive games, "Instagrammable" photo points and more.
Don't forget to also watch the ever-classic Sentosa Merlion Magic Lights show which will take place four times nightly at 7:45 pm, 8:20 pm, 8:55 pm and 9.30 pm at Merlion Plaza.
On this occasion, Singaporeans and Permanent Residents will enjoy admission to the Sentosa Merlion at half the price by simply flashing their NRIC at the entrance.
This offer is only available through advanced purchase on One Faber Group's online store.
Additionally, MasterCard cardholders get to enjoy a second Singapore Cable Car Sky Pass (Round Trip) at an attractive rate of just $4.50 (U.P. $35)!
To enjoy the promotion, please purchase your ticket from One Faber Group's online store, and the first ticket has to be purchased at full price.
Date: until 20 October
Price:
Adult: $7.50 (U.P$15)
Child (4 - 12 years): $6.20 (U.P $12.50)
Location: Sentosa Island
For more information, check out their website.
3. KLOOK TRAVEL FESTIVAL
Making travel plans for the November-December Holidays?
Build the perfect holiday for the whole family with Klook's first-ever travel festival, a one-of-a-kind experiential travel fair that celebrates travel, fun, and community under one roof.
The event space will comprise eight photogenic experiential travel zones, featuring Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia, and the USA.
Each zone is decorated with mini replicas of iconic photo spots in these destinations such as the Bali Swing, the iconic Stylenanda bathtub and even the Trevi fountain of Rome.
There will also be Klook promo codes for attendees who book on the day and 1-1 flash deals on stage.
Register now for The Klook Travel Festival, walk-ins are not allowed.
Date: 5 October & 6 October
Price: Free
Location: Suntec City Convention Centre
4. BANDALOOP
Want to see something gravity-defying?
Head down to ION Orchard to catch performers from BANDALOOP, an American dance company that is a pioneer in vertical dance will showcase exhilarating performances on the mall's iconic media façade.
Families will be in for a powerful, perspective-changing experience as they witness BANDALOOP's dynamic physicality and intricate choreography to turn the dance floor on its side.
ION Orchard will transform into a black-canvas backdrop for BANDALOOP's exhilarating performances, which includes specially designed interactive light and music on display - set to be an outdoor spectacle for all visitors to Orchard Road.
Don't miss this extraordinary performance!
Date: until 6 October
Timings: Friday, Saturday & Sunday - 7pm, 7.45pm & 8.30pm
Price: Free
Location: ION Orchard
For more information, check out their website.
5. OCTOBURST!
Esplanade is back again with its 17th edition of Octoburst! A fun-festival for the young (and young at heart)!
Your little ones can look forward to interactive performances such as Cerita Anak or Child's Story where kids will go on a journey of the senses from two different perspectives.
From going on a ride through a ghost-filled valley, or playing as a zombie buster trying to survive the apocalypse, Head Rock VR gives families a unique Halloween experience. What's more, families can also look forward to loads of free rides, sweets, bubble tea, photos at our spooky and fun photo booth! Parents, please note, Head Rock VR rides are only for children age 6 and above or minimum height of 110 cm and above. Promotions: From 1 Oct 2019 to 31 Oct 2019 Halloween Fun "Trick or Treat" *15 per cent - 30 per cent OFF* 15 per cent OFF all individual packages Price: $35 - $65 Location: 26 Sentosa Gateway #01-38-39 For more information, check out their website. 9. SKY HIGH CIRCUS Enjoy a relaxed Sunday morning brunch with the kids at Singapore's iconic Restaurant CÉ LA VI’s Sky High Circus, a whimsical themed brunch where families can enjoy themed performances and games while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Singapore Strait and Bay coupled with exceptional cuisine and drinks. For this edition of Sky High Circus, children will be taken through an exciting Superheroes themed journey led by a talented group from Evolve Arts. As for the curated menu, families can enjoy a vast brunch spread showcasing Group Executive Chef Joey Sergentakis's flair for innovative cuisine that appeals to both parents and kids. For instance, parents attending the October event can look forward to the Crispy Prawn Tempura Roll served with puffed Japanese rice, wasabi aioli, and bonito flakes and Pan-Seared Snapper with green mango, kalamansi, and a refreshing lemongrass salad. While kids can choose from the juicy Beef Burger Sliders, French Fries,and finish their meal with mouth-watering dessert Whipped Chocolate Pudding. Parents, do note, reservations are recommended and can be made at +65 6508 2188 or via email at reservation-sg @celavi.com Date: 13 October - November Price: $98++ for adults $30++ for kids Location: Ce La Vi, Marina Bay Sands For more information, check out their Facebook page. 10. COLUMBIA JUNGLE RUN Get your blood pumping and bond with your family with Columbia's 5km Jungle Run. Happening in the heart of Bukit Timah, the trail twists over untamed tracks and encounters various manmade and natural obstacles en route. Families can opt for the family-run which is $40 per person for a group between 2 to 8 members. To be eligible to participate in this category, children must be above 6 years old and be accompanied by an adult at all times if they are younger than 13 years old. Date: 6 October Price: $35 - $40 Location: Centaurs Sports Park, Turf City, 200 Turf Club Road Singapore, Singapore 2879948 For more information, check out their website. 11. ARCHIFEST 2019 Craft something exciting in this year's Archifest with your family! Organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA), the festival has 15 workshops organised to give guests the chance to experience the crafting process first-hand and understand the skill and handiwork needed in the production of traditional and non-traditional forms of craft such as wood-working, glass-making and even the process of dyeing with indigo with techniques gleaned from Tokushima, Japan . For instance parents with children aged 7 to 12 years old can attend the BEEP Craft-A-Toy workshop where kids will build a cardboard toy that links to each of the six themes - Food, Fashion, building, Mobility, Education and Game Play. As you and your kids journey through each activity, you will gain a better understanding of the architectural field and their commonly used terms. At the end of the day, each participant will take home a Craft-A-Toy (C.A.T) kit and their own craft-cardboard toy! Date: until 9 October BEEP Craft-A-Toy workshop: 1 October & 5 October Price: *$40 ++ Location: The URA Centre For more information, check out their website. 12. GOT TO MOVE DANCE FESTIVAL Get your Move on with Singapore's nationwide dance movement which aims to celebrate the diversity of dance in Singapore! This initiative by the National Arts Council explores novel ways of reaching out to audiences to show the inclusivity of dance through programmes that cater to everyone including under-served communities, youths, and families with children. Families, be prepared to dance your heart out all the way from Orchard to Tampines, you are cordially invited to try out the exciting range of ground-up dance programmes. For instance, try out the parent-led ballet dance workshop conducted by the Singapore Ballet Academy. The workshop welcomes all daddies, mummies with their children (aged 4 and up) to join in on a fun-filled Sunday of dance and art-making! There will be lessons on basic ballet movements and dance-partnering, costume-making, as well as short ballet performances presented by SBA's students. Date: 4 October - 27 October Price: Free Location: Various venues, please check website for more details. For more information, check out their website. 13. THE BUBBLE TEA FACTORY Calling all Bubble Tea fans! Enjoy some good old bubble tea and take fabulous Insta-worthy selfies at The Bubble Tea Factory, a multi-sensory exhibition right here in Singapore! Running for just two months, come and delight in a feast for the senses as you step into an enchanting world inspired by Singapore's favourite drink. From upside-down bubble tea trees and visually stunning installations to creative and delicious bubble tea-inspired treats, an immersive and unforgettable experience awaits all bubble tea lovers. Parents, do note that children below 12 must be accompanied by adults at all times and strollers are not permitted in the exhibit due to the intimate layout of the exhibition area. Date: 19 October - 18 December Timing: Weekdays - 4pm to 10pm; Weekends - 10am to 10pm Price: $24 on weekdays, $28 on weekends/PH/eve of PH Location: *SCAPE (2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978) For more information, check out their website. 14. RHODODENDRON RADIANCE Gardens By The Bay is back with another gorgeous exhibit of flora for the whole family. Showcasing for the first time, rhododendrons are among the showiest flowering shrubs admired for their big, beautiful and bright blooms. Families can feast their eyes on the lush and vibrant landscape of the Flower Dome which will be filled with over 80 varieties of rhododendrons in white, yellow, orange and red. Apart from the display, families can also watch the bear mascots take part in activities like camping, fishing, zip-lining and hot air ballooning! Date: until 28 October Price: $8 Location: Flower Dome, Gardens By the Bay For more information, check out their website. 15. SUPER HALLOWEEN Enjoy Halloween with your whole family at SuperPark's Halloween special. This largest all-in-one indoor playground in Singapore has planned many exciting spooky activities for families and their little ones. For instance, come dress in your best Halloween costume for judgement by the council of witches, participate in the SuperDressed Instagram contest by posting a picture of yourself in your spookiest Halloween costume. Muster up your courage and face your fears as Supernatural Beings wander around the park in search of lost souls in the Supernatural Challenge. And finally what's Halloween without trick or treating? Win some SuperTreats after 6 pm at the Halloween Zone where the Grim Reaper lies. Date: 24 September Price: $22 - $48 Location: Suntec City For more information, check out their website. 16. KIDS' SET MENU AT COFFEE LOUNGE, GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL Take your family out on a sumptuous meal at Goodwood Park Hotel's Coffee Lounge which is introducing a selection of four new kids' set menus featuring delicious favourites for every fancy with Western options to choose from. Served with colourful kid-friendly tableware, the kids can take their pick from the Starry Space Set, Kung Fu Delights Set, Old Macdonald Farmhouse Set and Volcano Island Set. Each includes a main, two sides, refreshing Ribena beverage and dessert, leaving your little one happily satisfied. Price: $12.80++ Location: Goodwood Park Hotel For more information, check out their website. 17. SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE Kids put on your headsets and get ready to explore KidsStop, Science Centre's very own children based centre on a rocket, train and even dinosaurs! Embark on a rescue mission with KidsStop characters Jo & Win as they learn more about their feelings through this first-ever STEAM-themed promenade theatre performance. After the show, kids will also have the opportunity to try out science experiments at the Splashes of Emotions workshop where they get to explore how liquids of various colours can be associated with different emotions. Date: until 10 October Price: $25 Location: Science Centre Singapore For more information, check out their website. 18. CHANGI LOVES KIDS PROGRAMME Changi Airport is getting a lot more fun this September Holidays as they unveil their Changi Loves Kids programme across Terminal 3. The programme invites families to dive straight into a world of fun with brand-new installations set to entertain and inspire people of all ages! These activities include an exclusive video-gaming extravaganza at the Family Lounge presented by PlayStation®, contemporary art installation inspired by the cities of China, and the Flavours of China playground that will have your kids riding down a noodle slide straight into a pit full of your favourite Chinese Mala hotpot ingredients! Date: until 13 October Price: Free, please check the website for more info. Location: Changi Airport, T3 For more information, check out their website. 19. UNIVERSAL STUDIOS SINGAPORE – DAYTIME HALLOWEEN Celebrate this Halloween with Universals Studios at their first-ever Day Time Halloween event! Families can look forward to seeing their favourite characters decked out in Halloween costumes in various events throughout the event. Introduced just in time for the September school holidays, join the Minion Monsters in their goodie-filled procession at Minion Monsters Tricky Treats or take part in interactive games at the brand new Halloween Carnival. Singapore Residents can enjoy online discounts for Adult One-Day admission at $69 (U.P. $79). Ticket holders will receive a 50 per cent discount on a Minion Monsters mug as well as a 10 per cent discount voucher valid for all retail merchandise. Date: until 31 October Price: From $69 Location: Universal Studios Singapore For more information, check out their website. 20. DISNEY: MAGIC OF ANIMATION EXHIBITION From its memorable characters to its catchy songs, Disney has undoubtedly won the hearts of the young and the young at heart. But besides being well-loved, Disney is also unrivalled for its craftsmanship and creativity. This October 2019, uncover this very expertise and technological innovation at Disney: Magic of Animation exhibition at the ArtScience Museum. Showing for the first time in Southeast Asia, the exhibition will give families a chance to see exceptional art pieces, drawings, and sketches. Moreover, the show will also have interactive exhibitions and projections to transport visitors into the magical world of Disney. Original artworks from "Frozen 2" are also set to make their exhibition debut at ArtScience Museum. Date: 26 October 2019 - 29 March 2020 Price: $69 Location: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave For more information, check out their website. 21. SAFRA NERF ACTION XPERIENCE CHALLENGE 2019 Get into the spirit of competition at Singapore's all-new NERF experiential centre at Marina Square by competing in the SAFRA NERF Action Xperience Challenge! Families can form a team of 2 to compete and navigate through the immersive landscape. Conquer your fears, and focus-aim-blast to emerge as the overall Challenge Team Champion! Date: 12 October Price: $30 - $50 per team Location: 6 Raffles Boulevard, #01-208, Marina Square, Singapore 039594 For more information, check out their website. 22. ACM AFTER DARK Celebrate Halloween with the Asian Civilisation Museum's After Dark event. Inspired by the famous 18th-century Chinese book Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio, ACM has created a fantastical world full of creatures in this one-night-only Halloween special. Get spooked by chilling performances and paranormal panellist talks or get dressed in your favourite Halloween costumes with your family! Date: 26 October Price: Free Location: 1 Empress Place, Singapore 179555 For more information, check out their website. 23. ISLAND JAMBOREE The island of fun Sentosa is celebrating its 47th birthday! During this festive occasion, families will get to attend a wide variety of events from 1 September to 20 October. For instance, the Merlion Plaza and Merlion Walk will be transformed into a mini carnival complete with arcade game booths where you can win limited edition Sentosa merchandise, interactive photo points, and roving musicians. Also, don't forget to catch a very special edition of Merlion Magic Lights! Date: until 20 October 2019 Price: Free Location: Merlion Park, Sentosa For more information, check out their website. 24. MOONLIGHT CINEMA Want to bring your family to a kampong style movie night? Head down to Gardens By The Bay for their very own Moonlight Cinema with three films that promise to delight: American comedy-drama Empire Records (1995), French drama film The Chorus (2004), and award-winning Indian musical drama Secret Superstar (2017). Come for a night out under the stars and make some magical memories with your family over these stories of dreams-chasing journeys and musical treats. Date: 25 October - 27 October Price: Free Location: Gardens By The Bay, Supertree Grove Lawn For more information, check out their website. 25. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE – AN OLD NEW WORLD Discover fascinating stories about Singapore with your family at the National Museum of Singapore's latest exhibition Old New World: From the East Indies to the Founding of Singapore, 1600s-1819. Explore the colonial interests and the local perspective of events that took place in the 200 years leading up to the establishment of the British East India Company trading settlement in Singapore, in 1819. Beyond the galleries, families can also take part in special accompanying programmes catered to various audiences such as craft activities inspired by nautical aspects, spices, flaura and fauna of the Old World. Date: Until 27 March 2020 Price: Free Location: 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897 For more information, check out their website. 26. SPOOKYTOWN 2 KidZania is back again with its Halloween spectacular - Spooky Town 2. Families can look forward to a night of family-friendly adventure that will involve gathering clues and embarking on The Masquerade Hunt after last year's successful debut of KidZania Singapore's Halloween night event SpookyTown. This Halloween, the sequel titled SpookyTown 2: The Masquerade Hunt is built upon a series of bizarre events that surround the fictitious town and its citizens. Families expect a different tale unfolding each year. Suitable for families with kids aged 3 and above, there will be a range of activities such as engaging sensory walkthroughs, musical performances, masquerade mask-making, carnival booths, themed role-play and more! Date: 25 October - 9 November Price: $43 - $48 Location: KidZania Singapore, Palawan Kidz City For more information, check out their website. We hope you make many wonderful memories with your family this October! This article was first published in theAsianparent.
They can also delve further into the world of creative storytelling through puppetry and imagination with Tailor Made by Train Theatre (Israel) and uncover the importance of dreams and friendship in A Ladder to the Stars by Visible Fictions (UK) through a symphony of light and sound.
Popular resort Club Med will also be putting up a booth at Octorburst!
Families looking for some arts and crafts activity can try their hand out at Club Med's tote bag colouring corner where kids between the age of 5-12 yrs old will create one-of-a-kind Club Med tote bag, perfect for holding their holiday essentials for upcoming vacations.
Date: 4 October - 6 October
Price: *Free and ticketed
Location: Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981
For more information, check out their website.
*Please check the website for tickets for each of the activities.
6. THE DESSERT MUSEUM
Want to experience your ultimate candy fantasy?
Head down to Plaza Singapura to celebrate their 45th birthday with one of Philippines' most popular tourist attraction - The Dessert Museum.
The pop-up museum featuring five mouth-watering rooms of sugar-filled happiness decked out with larger-than-life, quirky dessert-inspired elements is a must-see for any candy fanatic.
Besides the gorgeous installations, families can also take part in The Dessert Carnival which gives a dessert twist to popular game stalls such as Ring Toss, Lobster Pot, Basketball and many more.
Other fun family activities include The Dessert Marketplace - a specially curated selection of whimsical delights - and Sweet Treats, workshops packed with various hands-on activities such as baking and candy making to keep the little ones engaged.
Date: 4 October - 27 October
Price: *spend a minimum of $45 at Plaza Singapura in a single receipt
Location: Plaza Singapura
For more information on The Dessert Museum, check out their website.
7. BEETHOVEN IM GARTEN
What's better than a beautiful evening spent with music and family?
Singapore's wunderkind conductor Kahchun Wong returns with principal musicians of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra to lead the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Orchestra of his alma mater in this second Beethoven im Garten concert.
Bring your picnic mats and let Wong take you on a country walk with Beethoven and experience music and nature on a high note!
Besides the delightful music, families can also enjoy scrumptious bites and shop for plants at the Market Square in the Orchid Plaza as part of your weekend outing.
Date: 5 October
Price: Free
Location: Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage
For more information, check out their website.
8. HEADROCK VR – HALLOWEEN FUN
Want to experience Halloween, in a hi-tech way? Head down to HeadRock VR's Halloween Fun "Trick or Treat"! for an unbeatable and thrilling experience! From going on a ride through a ghost-filled valley, or playing as a zombie buster trying to survive the apocalypse, Head Rock VR gives families a unique Halloween experience. What's more, families can also look forward to loads of free rides, sweets, bubble tea, photos at our spooky and fun photo booth!
Parents, please note, Head Rock VR rides are only for children age 6 and above or minimum height of 110 cm and above.
Promotions:
From 1 Oct 2019 to 31 Oct 2019 Halloween Fun "Trick or Treat"
*15 per cent - 30 per cent OFF*
15 per cent OFF all individual packages
Price: $35 - $65
Location: 26 Sentosa Gateway #01-38-39
For more information, check out their website.
9. SKY HIGH CIRCUS
Enjoy a relaxed Sunday morning brunch with the kids at Singapore's iconic Restaurant CÉ LA VI’s Sky High Circus, a whimsical themed brunch where families can enjoy themed performances and games while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Singapore Strait and Bay coupled with exceptional cuisine and drinks. For this edition of Sky High Circus, children will be taken through an exciting Superheroes themed journey led by a talented group from Evolve Arts.
As for the curated menu, families can enjoy a vast brunch spread showcasing Group Executive Chef Joey Sergentakis's flair for innovative cuisine that appeals to both parents and kids.
For instance, parents attending the October event can look forward to the Crispy Prawn Tempura Roll served with puffed Japanese rice, wasabi aioli, and bonito flakes and Pan-Seared Snapper with green mango, kalamansi, and a refreshing lemongrass salad.
While kids can choose from the juicy Beef Burger Sliders, French Fries,and finish their meal with mouth-watering dessert Whipped Chocolate Pudding.
Parents, do note, reservations are recommended and can be made at +65 6508 2188 or via email at reservation-sg @celavi.com
Date: 13 October - November
Price:
$98++ for adults
$30++ for kids
Location: Ce La Vi, Marina Bay Sands
For more information, check out their Facebook page.
10. COLUMBIA JUNGLE RUN
Get your blood pumping and bond with your family with Columbia's 5km Jungle Run.
Happening in the heart of Bukit Timah, the trail twists over untamed tracks and encounters various manmade and natural obstacles en route.
Families can opt for the family-run which is $40 per person for a group between 2 to 8 members.
To be eligible to participate in this category, children must be above 6 years old and be accompanied by an adult at all times if they are younger than 13 years old.
Date: 6 October
Price: $35 - $40
Location: Centaurs Sports Park, Turf City, 200 Turf Club Road Singapore, Singapore 2879948
For more information, check out their website.
11. ARCHIFEST 2019
Craft something exciting in this year's Archifest with your family!
Organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA), the festival has 15 workshops organised to give guests the chance to experience the crafting process first-hand and understand the skill and handiwork needed in the production of traditional and non-traditional forms of craft such as wood-working, glass-making and even the process of dyeing with indigo with techniques gleaned from Tokushima, Japan
. For instance parents with children aged 7 to 12 years old can attend the BEEP Craft-A-Toy workshop where kids will build a cardboard toy that links to each of the six themes - Food, Fashion, building, Mobility, Education and Game Play.
As you and your kids journey through each activity, you will gain a better understanding of the architectural field and their commonly used terms. At the end of the day, each participant will take home a Craft-A-Toy (C.A.T) kit and their own craft-cardboard toy!
Date: until 9 October
BEEP Craft-A-Toy workshop: 1 October & 5 October
Price: *$40 ++
Location: The URA Centre
For more information, check out their website.
12. GOT TO MOVE DANCE FESTIVAL
Get your Move on with Singapore's nationwide dance movement which aims to celebrate the diversity of dance in Singapore!
This initiative by the National Arts Council explores novel ways of reaching out to audiences to show the inclusivity of dance through programmes that cater to everyone including under-served communities, youths, and families with children.
Families, be prepared to dance your heart out all the way from Orchard to Tampines, you are cordially invited to try out the exciting range of ground-up dance programmes.
For instance, try out the parent-led ballet dance workshop conducted by the Singapore Ballet Academy.
The workshop welcomes all daddies, mummies with their children (aged 4 and up) to join in on a fun-filled Sunday of dance and art-making!
There will be lessons on basic ballet movements and dance-partnering, costume-making, as well as short ballet performances presented by SBA's students.
Date: 4 October - 27 October
Price: Free
Location: Various venues, please check website for more details.
For more information, check out their website.
13. THE BUBBLE TEA FACTORY
Calling all Bubble Tea fans!
Enjoy some good old bubble tea and take fabulous Insta-worthy selfies at The Bubble Tea Factory, a multi-sensory exhibition right here in Singapore!
Running for just two months, come and delight in a feast for the senses as you step into an enchanting world inspired by Singapore's favourite drink.
From upside-down bubble tea trees and visually stunning installations to creative and delicious bubble tea-inspired treats, an immersive and unforgettable experience awaits all bubble tea lovers.
Parents, do note that children below 12 must be accompanied by adults at all times and strollers are not permitted in the exhibit due to the intimate layout of the exhibition area.
Date: 19 October - 18 December
Timing: Weekdays - 4pm to 10pm; Weekends - 10am to 10pm
Price: $24 on weekdays, $28 on weekends/PH/eve of PH
Location: *SCAPE (2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978)
For more information, check out their website.
14. RHODODENDRON RADIANCE
Gardens By The Bay is back with another gorgeous exhibit of flora for the whole family.
Showcasing for the first time, rhododendrons are among the showiest flowering shrubs admired for their big, beautiful and bright blooms.
Families can feast their eyes on the lush and vibrant landscape of the Flower Dome which will be filled with over 80 varieties of rhododendrons in white, yellow, orange and red.
Apart from the display, families can also watch the bear mascots take part in activities like camping, fishing, zip-lining and hot air ballooning!
Date: until 28 October
Price: $8
Location: Flower Dome, Gardens By the Bay
For more information, check out their website.
15. SUPER HALLOWEEN
Enjoy Halloween with your whole family at SuperPark's Halloween special.
This largest all-in-one indoor playground in Singapore has planned many exciting spooky activities for families and their little ones.
For instance, come dress in your best Halloween costume for judgement by the council of witches, participate in the SuperDressed Instagram contest by posting a picture of yourself in your spookiest Halloween costume.
Muster up your courage and face your fears as Supernatural Beings wander around the park in search of lost souls in the Supernatural Challenge.
And finally what's Halloween without trick or treating?
Win some SuperTreats after 6 pm at the Halloween Zone where the Grim Reaper lies.
Date: 24 September
Price: $22 - $48
Location: Suntec City
For more information, check out their website.
16. KIDS' SET MENU AT COFFEE LOUNGE, GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL
Take your family out on a sumptuous meal at Goodwood Park Hotel's Coffee Lounge which is introducing a selection of four new kids' set menus featuring delicious favourites for every fancy with Western options to choose from.
Served with colourful kid-friendly tableware, the kids can take their pick from the Starry Space Set, Kung Fu Delights Set, Old Macdonald Farmhouse Set and Volcano Island Set.
Each includes a main, two sides, refreshing Ribena beverage and dessert, leaving your little one happily satisfied.
Price: $12.80++
Location: Goodwood Park Hotel
For more information, check out their website.
17. SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE
Kids put on your headsets and get ready to explore KidsStop, Science Centre's very own children based centre on a rocket, train and even dinosaurs!
Embark on a rescue mission with KidsStop characters Jo & Win as they learn more about their feelings through this first-ever STEAM-themed promenade theatre performance.
After the show, kids will also have the opportunity to try out science experiments at the Splashes of Emotions workshop where they get to explore how liquids of various colours can be associated with different emotions.
Date: until 10 October
Price: $25
Location: Science Centre Singapore
For more information, check out their website.
18. CHANGI LOVES KIDS PROGRAMME
Changi Airport is getting a lot more fun this September Holidays as they unveil their Changi Loves Kids programme across Terminal 3.
The programme invites families to dive straight into a world of fun with brand-new installations set to entertain and inspire people of all ages!
These activities include an exclusive video-gaming extravaganza at the Family Lounge presented by PlayStation®, contemporary art installation inspired by the cities of China, and the Flavours of China playground that will have your kids riding down a noodle slide straight into a pit full of your favourite Chinese Mala hotpot ingredients!
Date: until 13 October
Price: Free, please check the website for more info.
Location: Changi Airport, T3
For more information, check out their website.
19. UNIVERSAL STUDIOS SINGAPORE – DAYTIME HALLOWEEN
Celebrate this Halloween with Universals Studios at their first-ever Day Time Halloween event!
Families can look forward to seeing their favourite characters decked out in Halloween costumes in various events throughout the event.
Introduced just in time for the September school holidays, join the Minion Monsters in their goodie-filled procession at Minion Monsters Tricky Treats or take part in interactive games at the brand new Halloween Carnival.
Singapore Residents can enjoy online discounts for Adult One-Day admission at $69 (U.P. $79).
Ticket holders will receive a 50 per cent discount on a Minion Monsters mug as well as a 10 per cent discount voucher valid for all retail merchandise.
Date: until 31 October
Price: From $69
Location: Universal Studios Singapore
For more information, check out their website.
20. DISNEY: MAGIC OF ANIMATION EXHIBITION
From its memorable characters to its catchy songs, Disney has undoubtedly won the hearts of the young and the young at heart.
But besides being well-loved, Disney is also unrivalled for its craftsmanship and creativity.
This October 2019, uncover this very expertise and technological innovation at Disney: Magic of Animation exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.
Showing for the first time in Southeast Asia, the exhibition will give families a chance to see exceptional art pieces, drawings, and sketches.
Moreover, the show will also have interactive exhibitions and projections to transport visitors into the magical world of Disney. Original artworks from "Frozen 2" are also set to make their exhibition debut at ArtScience Museum.
Date: 26 October 2019 - 29 March 2020
Price: $69
Location: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave
For more information, check out their website.
21. SAFRA NERF ACTION XPERIENCE CHALLENGE 2019
Get into the spirit of competition at Singapore's all-new NERF experiential centre at Marina Square by competing in the SAFRA NERF Action Xperience Challenge!
Families can form a team of 2 to compete and navigate through the immersive landscape. Conquer your fears, and focus-aim-blast to emerge as the overall Challenge Team Champion!
Date: 12 October
Price: $30 - $50 per team
Location: 6 Raffles Boulevard, #01-208, Marina Square, Singapore 039594
For more information, check out their website.
22. ACM AFTER DARK
Celebrate Halloween with the Asian Civilisation Museum's After Dark event.
Inspired by the famous 18th-century Chinese book Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio, ACM has created a fantastical world full of creatures in this one-night-only Halloween special.
Get spooked by chilling performances and paranormal panellist talks or get dressed in your favourite Halloween costumes with your family!
Date: 26 October
Price: Free
Location: 1 Empress Place, Singapore 179555
For more information, check out their website.
23. ISLAND JAMBOREE
The island of fun Sentosa is celebrating its 47th birthday!
During this festive occasion, families will get to attend a wide variety of events from 1 September to 20 October.
For instance, the Merlion Plaza and Merlion Walk will be transformed into a mini carnival complete with arcade game booths where you can win limited edition Sentosa merchandise, interactive photo points, and roving musicians.
Also, don't forget to catch a very special edition of Merlion Magic Lights!
Date: until 20 October 2019
Price: Free
Location: Merlion Park, Sentosa
For more information, check out their website.
24. MOONLIGHT CINEMA
Want to bring your family to a kampong style movie night?
Head down to Gardens By The Bay for their very own Moonlight Cinema with three films that promise to delight: American comedy-drama Empire Records (1995), French drama film The Chorus (2004), and award-winning Indian musical drama Secret Superstar (2017).
Come for a night out under the stars and make some magical memories with your family over these stories of dreams-chasing journeys and musical treats.
Date: 25 October - 27 October
Price: Free
Location: Gardens By The Bay, Supertree Grove Lawn
For more information, check out their website.
25. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE – AN OLD NEW WORLD
Discover fascinating stories about Singapore with your family at the National Museum of Singapore's latest exhibition Old New World: From the East Indies to the Founding of Singapore, 1600s-1819.
Explore the colonial interests and the local perspective of events that took place in the 200 years leading up to the establishment of the British East India Company trading settlement in Singapore, in 1819.
Beyond the galleries, families can also take part in special accompanying programmes catered to various audiences such as craft activities inspired by nautical aspects, spices, flaura and fauna of the Old World.
Date: Until 27 March 2020
Price: Free
Location: 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897
For more information, check out their website.
26. SPOOKYTOWN 2
KidZania is back again with its Halloween spectacular - Spooky Town 2.
Families can look forward to a night of family-friendly adventure that will involve gathering clues and embarking on The Masquerade Hunt after last year's successful debut of KidZania Singapore's Halloween night event SpookyTown.
This Halloween, the sequel titled SpookyTown 2: The Masquerade Hunt is built upon a series of bizarre events that surround the fictitious town and its citizens.
Families expect a different tale unfolding each year.
Suitable for families with kids aged 3 and above, there will be a range of activities such as engaging sensory walkthroughs, musical performances, masquerade mask-making, carnival booths, themed role-play and more!
Date: 25 October - 9 November
Price: $43 - $48
Location: KidZania Singapore, Palawan Kidz City
For more information, check out their website.
We hope you make many wonderful memories with your family this October!
This article was first published in theAsianparent.