26 tinted lip balms to give you that flushed, natural glow

Unlike their predecessors, the Gen Z crowd tends to keep things simple, pared-down and fuss-free, opting for hybrid makeup that’s packed with skin-loving ingredients.

This probably explains why, instead of the perfectly filled-in lips of millennials, Gen Zs prefer natural-looking lips courtesy of glosses and balms. If you like your lips moisturised but with a hint of colour, here are the hybrid lip balms that will do just the job.

And yes, this message was approved by a Gen Zer.

Stay On Balm Rouge, $15.90, Canmake

PHOTO: Amazon

Wave goodbye to troublesome lip make-up. This item has the moisturising ability of a lip balm, the color of a lipstick, the sheen of a gloss, plus UV protection. No primer needed, you can apply directly, even to chapped lips. And if you buy three or more items (mix & match)in total on Watsons on Amazon, you’ll be able to get a further 33 per cent off!

Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine, $62, Pat McGrath

PHOTO: Pat McGrath

Soleil Lip Blush, $77, Tom Ford

PHOTO: Tom Ford

Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Gloss Balm, $50, Charlotte Tilbury

PHOTO: Charlotte Tilbury

Glow Play Lip Balm, $33, M.A.C Cosmetics

PHOTO: M.A.C Cosmetics

Glow Lip Pop, $35, Glow Recipe

PHOTO: Glow Recipe

PHOTO: Amazon

Tinted Lip Balm, from $10.42, Honest Beauty

PHOTO: Amazon

A sheer-but-buildable tinted balm naturally locks in moisture for 6+ hours, this lip balm is infused with nourishing avocado oil and antioxidant-rich Acai and pomegranate oils, keeping your lips feeling soft and smooth.

Diamond Lip Balm, $42, Huda Beauty

PHOTO: Huda Beauty

A lip balm with high impact pigment, Diamond Balm is a stunning, super nourishing lip balm infused with shimmer that hydrates and moisturizes your lips while leaving a gorgeous sparkle.

Beauty Rouge De Beaute Brillant, $59, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

A cross between a sheer and satin lipstick, this cream hybrid delivers 24 hours of moisture together with long- lasting colour and shine.

With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm, $26, Rare Beauty

PHOTO: Rare Beauty

A lip balm that not only delivers buildable colour – light to medium – but also hydrates lips thanks to the use of shea butter and botanical extracts. In eight shades.

Cle de Peau Beaute Lipstick Shine, $92

PHOTO: Tangs

Aerin Rose Lip Balm, $48

PHOTO: Aerin

The brand’s best- selling magnolia extract and meadow foam seed oil-infused lip conditioner now comes in a solid lipstick form for easy and effortless application.

Available at the Estee Lauder store at Marina Bay Sands, and Aerin counters at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya D.S.

Sea Quench Lip Rescue, $30, Tarte

PHOTO: Tarte

Swipe on this sheer opal-tinted lip balm — that has both antioxidant and vitamin-rich lip quenching properties — for a radiant finish and softer lips.

Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color Blush, $50, Nudestix

PHOTO: Nudestix

For those who want to achieve a simple no-makeup makeup look, Nudestix delivers with this amazing all-in-one stick eyeshadow, lip balm, and a sheer-coloured blusher that comes in four dewy finishes suitable for all skin tones.

Dior Lip Glow Oil, $52, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

If you’re wanting to hop on the glossy lip trend, why not invest in a bottle of Dior‘s latest Lip Glow Oil that will not only get your lips poppin’ but doubles up as a must-have lip-care essential.

Baume De Rose Nutri Couleur, $67, By Terry

PHOTO: By Terry

By Terry‘s coin-sized Baume De Rose Nutri Couleur pot will enhance your lip-care routine with ingredients like essential rose wax, bio-ceramides and Vitamin E that combines rich color with anti-aging protection.

ColorGel LipBalm, $46, Shiseido

PHOTO: Shiseido

Available only in Asia, Shiseido’s Colorgel LipBalm range comes in an array of 15 gorgeous shades that accommodates to every woman’s preference, and is as moisturising as it is pigmented.

Be Adored Anti-aging Lip Balm, $168, Tata Harper

PHOTO: Tata Harper

Just A Touch Lip & Cheek Tint, $29.69, Luma Beauty

PHOTO: Luma Beauty

A must-have essential in your makeup bag, this miniature pot of creamy and buildable tinted goodness by Aussie label Luma Beauty will become your absolute go-to especially if you are a lover of effortless makeup.

Plus, this product has amazing moisturising properties and will give the desired areas of your lips and cheeks a natural flush. What’s not to love?

KissKiss Bee Glow, $55, Guerlain

PHOTO: Guerlain

A tinted lip balm infused with honey and made of 98% naturally-derived ingredient, this lippie is meant to hydrate and plump lips, while the balmy texture leaves lips with a light and delicate look. With shades ranging from charming red to romantic pin shades, have your pick at the colour(s) to dress your puckers in.

Lip Parfait Creamy Colour Balm, $40, Laura Mercier

PHOTO: Laura Mercier

Dior Addict Lip Glow, $52, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

One of Dior’s iconic hero products, the Lip Glow mashes together the comfort of a balm with a natural flush of colour.

The secret lies in the perfect balance between make-up and lip care, which is achieved via the brand’s Color Reviver technology that reacts to the unique chemistry of each individual’s lips to deliver a custom colour that suits their skin tone.

Formulated with luscious mango butter, it claims to provide continual hydration for 24 hours while the lips look radiant and full.

Global Suncare UV Lip Color Splash, $33, Shiseido

PHOTO: Shiseido

Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15, $36, Fresh

PHOTO: Fresh

This lip treatment has a blend of meadowfoam and blackcurrant oils that nourish the lips and maintain hydration levels to keep them looking supple at all times.

Grapeseed oil that’s rich in antioxidants like vitamins C and E provide protection against free radicals that cause wrinkles while SPF shields the lips from harmful UV rays. But the key ingredient here is really sugar. It’s a natural humectant that smoothens chapped lips.

Le Rose Perfecto Lip Balm, $54, Givenchy

PHOTO: Givenchy

This nourishing formula hydrates and plumps the lips at the same time for juicy, pouty-looking lips thanks to shea butter and pink pepper extracts, respectively. Apply this for healthy, chic and glossy lips. It’s also available in beige, pink, plum and red hues.

This article was first published in Her World Online.