This 26-year-old is the founder of Kopi Date

Like many Singaporean millennials, Lee Jing Lin once thought online dating would be the solution to finding love in this digital age. But after endless and aimless swiping and texting on the multiple apps available in the market, the 26-year-old learnt that it wasn’t her cup of tea.

“I looked at the landscape and realised it was quite problematic. It just felt like a game. We’re just swiping and judging people based on how they look. While it boosts a user’s self-gratification, it’s an inefficient dating process,” she explains.

“What if you are a bad texter but an awesome person in real life? I believe people need to bond face-to-face over genuine connections and ensure they have the same motivations.”

She also learnt that she had an opportunity to improve the local dating scene, and this fuelled her to start Kopi Date with a partner. Launched in 2018, the dating service matches user profiles and sets up blind dates at unique coffee spots around Singapore. The team also provides the date at a surprise cafe location with a kit of ice-breaker questions.

Full devotion to the venture

To fully devote her time and efforts to Kopi Date, the award-winning creative had to make the painful decision to leave her full-time job at an advertising agency.

“I was stuck in a dilemma. I had great mentors at my previous job but I also saw Kopi Date as a way to stretch beyond my creative environment,” she says.