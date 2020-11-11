27 of the best 11.11 deals in Singapore to score now

By now, you should know that the Singles’ Day sale is a big deal, especially in China. In fact, the one-day shopping marathon is so popular that in 2019, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba hit $52 billion in sales, setting a new record for its 11.11 event.

In recent years, Singapore has caught on to the trend too. And with the ongoing pandemic, there’s no better way to practice safe distancing by shopping in the comfort of your own home.

A lot of brands are pulling out all the stops to give us the best 11.11 deals online so all the good deals are just a few clicks away.

Can’t wait to shop? Check out some of the best promotions below, and don’t forget to forward this link to your family, friends and fellow shopaholics. They’ll thank you for it.

Taobao / Tmall

Love shopping on Taobao? You’ll be glad to know that with the upcoming 11.11, there are more reasons to love the lifestyle shopping site.

Aside from the 1+1 deals on selected items, Taobao fans can also visit the site from now till Nov 11, 2020 for its second wave of sales, featuring more merchants and exciting new brands.

Skin Inc

Homegrown skincare label Skin Inc has partnered e-retailer Lazada for a series of 11.11 beauty goodies. Besides massive savings of up to 55 per cent off selected skincare sets, there are also gifts with purchase, follower voucher, and extra discount when you mix and match two items.

BHG

It's time to refresh your wardrobe with these special deals happening in-store and online! A wide variety of men's and... Posted by BHG Singapore on Monday, November 9, 2020

Score bargains and savings when you shop at BHG, both online and at the stores, from now till Nov 15, 2020. Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty products, buy homeware and electronics for your new home, or new clothes for work, BHG has everything you need. Some of the deals to look out for:

Purchase Lancôme Absolute Soft Cream ($450) and receive a 4pcs gift set worth $45

Purchase any YSL Cushion and get a free cuhsion refill

Buy Zojirushi 5 Cups Coffee Maker at just $68 (U.P. $93)

Here are more deals to keep in your radar:

$11 off with min. $110 nett spend

$25 off with min. $200 nett spend

From now to 11 Nov, buy now and pay later with Hoolah! For online and in-store purchases, get up to 11per cent cashback, capped at $20.

There are also online specials, such as this YSL deal: Receive 1 Rouge Volupte Shine, worth $52, with any lipstick purchase on BHG Online.

Mandarin Oriental

Want a staycay? Why not go a step further to stay in a suite? Mandarin Oriental Singapore is having a 11.11 sale, Live the Suite Life, and it includes up to 50 per cent savings on suites, complete with limo arrival transfer, welcome cocktails, in-room dining and late check-out at 6pm.

You can even have a bespoke butler service when you book the Mandarin Suite or Oriental Suite.

These offers are available only between Nov 11 and 22, 2020, and valid for stays from Nov 12 to March 31, 2020. Prices start from $1,200++ per night in our two-bedroom suites for four guests.

Pomelo

Do you get enough discounts? Here are the super deals!!🔥🔥🔥 Get ready for non-stop deals and prizes at your 🌟#1 fashion... Posted by Pomelo on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Fashion lovers, Pomelo has something exciting lined up for you, and it’s the label’s biggest sale event of the year — the 11.11 Mega Fashion Sale. Just like its name suggests, there are discounts up to a whopping 90 per cent off on thousands of Pomelo designs as well as an extra 30 per cent off promo code when you spend more.

That’s not all. Prizes, such as the latest iPhone 12 and exclusive trips, are waiting to be won by lucky shoppers. To top it off, there are also flash sales happening at 11am and 11pm on Singles’ Day so remember to set reminders on your phone, and shop to your heart’s content!

Shopback

There are lots for Shopback users to look forward to from now till Nov 11, 2020. Apart from Singles’ Day in-app themed challenges and, of course, higher cashbacks — including up to 60 per cent cashback from over 600 participating brands on Nov 11, 2020 — the rewards platform has also prepared more than $11,000 worth of prizes!

Want a chance to win a staycation, Lenovo tablet and mystery brand boxes? Then you’ll have to keep a lookout for Shopback’s Magical Livestream on its Facebook, happening on November 10, 2020 at 9pm.

Dyson

Perhaps you’ve heard many good things about Dyson’s hairdryers. Or maybe you’re a new homeowner looking for a sleek and powerful vacuum cleaner, which Dyson is also famous for.

Look no further than the electronic brand’s promotions on Nov 11, 2020, where you can expect gift with purchases for its Supersonic hair dryer, Airwrap styler, Corrale straightener, and more.

For more information, click here.

Fossil

From wallets and bags to watches and accessories, Fossil’s online store on Shopee is offering slashed prices of up to 55 per cent off its entire collection (psst, the sale has started!).

So, whether you’ve been saving up for their smartwatches or eyeing their office-appropriate totes, now’s the best time to add them to your shopping cart.

Shopee

Household products, laptops, skincare, video games… you name it, Shopee is likely to sell it. Which is why it’s one of our go-tos when it comes to online shopping.

Its 11.11 Big Sale 2020 packs lots of good stuff for shoppers, ranging from daily promotions to exclusive to Shopee deals.

And while you’re shopping on Shopee, why not do good by joining the website’s 11.11 Big Charity event? Make a donation to KidSTART which helps low-income families, and you might even win prizes in the lucky draw.

For more information, click here.

Innisfree

Calling all Innisfree fans, it’s time to stock up on all your favourite skincare and makeup products from the K-beauty brand. Why?

The brand is having a big sale on Lazada with discounts that are up to 71 per cent off, from Nov 11 to 15, 2020. And from 12am to 2am on Singles’ Day, there’ll be a 30 per cent off storewide (exclusions apply).

Bargain hunters can also look forward to the Innisfree x Lazada 11.11 Surprise Boxes that are priced at $29 (worth $100) and $49 (worth $150).

Zalora

We're too excited about 11.11 that we're sharing the fun early with YOU! Start loading your carts now and see you at 12... Posted by ZALORA on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

From stylish sportswear to branded bags, Zalora’s 11.11 sale is packed with lots of fabulous deals, offering discounts that are up to 80 per cent off. Happening from now to Nov 15, 2020, you can expect flash deals, more items added to the sales section as well as upsized vouchers and cashback.

Sift & Pick

Happening from now till Nov 15, 2020, Sift & Pick’s Singles’ Day Sale will feature discounts up to 75 per cent off fashion labels Marhen.J, Oryany and Studio Mu Yu.

The online marketplace, which sources for independent brands worldwide, will also be having flash sales, buy-one-get-one-free promotion as well as gift with purchases to sweeten your day.

Ksisters

❗️11.11 Sale⁠❗️⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 🤩All you have been waiting for! This sale is coming to you soon this Wednesday at 12pm!... Posted by Ksisters on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Started by Lee Jungmin, a South Korean who is currently living in Singapore, Ksisters brings together a selection of beauty, fashion and lifestyle products that are handpicked by Lee.

From Nov11 to 15, 2020, Ksisters is running discounts of up to 40per cent off on selected brands such as Phytopecia, Jung Beauty, Lavien and more.

Skechers

Come 11.11, Skechers will offer discounts up to 75 per cent off on selected styles at its Lazada store. And if you shop between 12am and 2am on the same day, you’ll get an extra 10 per cent off.

Not a fan of staying up late? No worries, just buy two pairs of shoes to enjoy the extra 10 per cent off.

Alternatively, hop over to Skechers’ Shopee store between now and Nov 14, 2020 and look out for the sale items. Make sure to claim and use the store vouchers that give you 8 per cent off with no minimum spend, and 15 per cent off when you spend $80 and above.

KrisShop

Our 11.11 Sale is now on with over 500 deals at up to 75% off! Look forward to new deals being added every 72... Posted by KrisShop on Thursday, October 29, 2020

One of the most enjoyable things to do at Changi Airport is, of course, shopping for duty-free items. While it may be some time before we can finally walk down the departure halls again and travel to our favourite destinations, KrisShop is beating the travel bug with its 11.11 sale.

Even better news? The sale has already started on Oct 30, 2020, and it will run till Nov 15, 2020, with items going for up to 75 per cent off their regular prices.

Don’t forget to bookmark KrisShop’s website because every 72 hours, new deals will be added to the website. Don’t see your favourite items on sale? There’s still reason to smile as you can enjoy 11per cent off when you purchase two regular-priced items.

Sephora

From Nov 8 to 11, 2020, all shoppers on Sephora.sg will receive five samples and six deluxe samples (that’s a total of 11 gifts!) when you spend a minimum of $120.

And if you happen to be in one of Sephora’s stores, you’ll also get $11 off with a minimum spend of $120.

13rushes

Need to replace your makeup brushes? Why not #supportlocal while you’re at it? 13rushes is having an 11.11 sale, which entitles you to 20 per cent off storewide and a free makeup sponge with any purchase.

Also keep an eye out for further markdowns on selected products, including Brea’s Adventure 12-piece Kit, the Contour and Highlight Duo brush and ESQA x 13rushes Cheek Bundle.

Hush Candle

From now to Nov 11, Hush Candle is putting out daily deals for 11.11, from new product promos to flash deals. If you’re looking to stock up on scents and candles to make your house smell like home, look out fo these deals.

Nov 9: Ala carte flash deals

Nov 10: Gift sets specials

Nov 11: 11.11 Mega sale

Nike

You were made to move. Now move the way you were meant to. #justdoit The newest members of the Nike Free family have arrived: www.gonike.me/Free Posted by Nike on Thursday, April 3, 2014

In the market for fitness gears and apparels? Shop your favourite Nike styles from now till Nov 11, 2020. Enjoy up to 70 per cent discount on products in the link.

Klook

Want to go on staycay since you can’t leave Singapore now? Good news: Klook is having 11.11 deals! Enjoy up to $160 off staycations, and 1-for-1 exclusive deals on staycations, attractions, tours, and experiences during their 11.11 promos!

Selected bank deals have already started since Nov 6. Expect more deals and giveaways during the Klook Live, which is happening on Nov 11, at 8pm.

Looking for home appliances to buy for your new home? Or beauty devices to pamper your skin with? Then you need to keep an eye out for the LG 11.11 Singles’ Day sale. Enjoy up to 50 per cent off selected LG products on Nov 11, 2020, on top of flash deals and storewide vouchers.

Receive a $30 voucher with a minimum spend of $800, $50 voucher with minimum spend of $1,000 or $100 voucher with a minimum spend of $1,500.

Not only that, if you’ve been thinking of investing in beauty devices, get the full set of LG Pra.L at $2,046 (RRP $3,206) and receive a complimentary LG Pra.L Galvanic Ion Booster (worth $529) only on November 11!

Available on LG’s Lazada and Shopee stores.

Clarins

It’s the last day to grab our amazing 11.11 Deals! You deserve to have all your beauty wishes come true – that is why we... Posted by Clarins on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Want to try the highly-raved products from Clarins? There’s no better time than now because from now till Nov 11, 2020, you can enjoy 10 per cent off with a minimum spend of $100 and receive a surprise gift from Clarins for first orders on Clarins.com.sg.

If you spend more than $180, you’ll receive 11 magical beauty treats of Clarins iconic products worth up to $234.

The first 300 purchases will also receive a curated Clarins gift set including the V Shaping Facial Lift, Double Serum, and Total Eye Lift worth S$87 with a minimum spend of $150 with the promotional code ‘SHANEXKIMD11’.

Not a first-time customer? Fret not, for you can stock up on your favourite products by scoring the beauty sets: the Double Serum Duo, the Double

Serum & Extra-Firming Collection, the V Shaping Facial Lift Holiday Collection including the coveted V Shaping Facial Lift Massage Tool, and the 24-Day Christmas Advent Calendar.

Pazzion

Need new shoes and bags for work? Head to PAZZION’s brick-and-mortar stores or website to enjoy 11 per cent discount on regular-priced shoes and bags on Nov 11, 2020.

PAZZION VIP members will enjoy 15 per cent off regular-priced shoes and bags.

What’s more, the brand will also have flash sales and futher mark-downs during selected hours on Nov 11 on their website! Every online shopper will receive a free pair of PAZZION socks with a minimum $200 NETT purchase, while stocks last.

Vestiaire Collective

OK, this is not exactly a 11.11 sale, but their birthday sale, but honestly, does it matter? The fact is, you’re getting things on discount. Periodt.

For their 11th birthday, the online shopping platform will have exclusive deals on shoes, bags, jewellery, coats and also special pieces from French designers, for 48 hours, on Nov 11 and 12.

Enjoy a total of 50,000 deals at up to 70 per cent off, with additional vouchers on offer including 11 per cent off on purchases of $150 and up and $100 off on $800.

To give you a taste of what’s coming: you can enjoy 20 per cent to 30 per cent off hot items such as Hermès Birkins, Louis Vuitton Pochette Accessoire, Loewe Puzzle, Gucci Jackie, Balenciaga Triple S, Lady Dior, Saint Laurent Kate Monogramme and Prada Tessuto. Add to cart!

Melissa

Love Melissa shoes? The brand is also joining the fun for 11.11 with deals that started since November 6, and will end on Nov 11.

Get 11 per cent off with a minimum spend of $100 when you use the code 11OFF100

Get 22 per cent off with a minimum spend of $150 when you use the code 22OFF150

Get 33 per cent off with a minimum spend of $200 when you use the code 33OFF200

Enjoy these deals storewide across Melissa stores and Melissa Outlet, and online at www.melissa.com.sg.

Foodpanda

Want to get snacks and drinks but can’t leave the house? Use code REAL11 For $11 off snacks and drinks purchases from pandamart and select foodpanda shops, with a minimum order of $22, on Nov 11, 20202.

If you’re not big on snacks and prefer healthy eating, use code FLASHHLTH between Nov 10 and 12, from 1pm to 5pm to enjoy $5 off a minimum order value of $12 from healthy categories, such as orders from An Acai Affair, Boost, Maki-san and The Soup Spoon.

Want to treat yo’self because you’re having a bad week? Enjoy $5 off a minimum order value of $12 for pizzas between Nov 17-19, and Nov 24-26, from 1pm to 5pm with code FLASHPZA. Participating restaurants include Pezzo, P.S. Café and Harry’s.

Fave

Want to save money while spending this 11.11? Look out for deals on Fave! From food deals to a mani-pedi and even a staycation, Fave’s 11.11 deals will definitely be something you’d want to keep a lookout for.

There are a total of $55,000 promo codes up for grabs, on top of additional flash deals and Grabpay cashback offers.

This article was first published in Her World Online.