27 sneakers collaborations to cop now

Streetwear is a trend that will probably be around for at least another decade – or more.

After all, designer brands have been constantly pushing the trend and releasing new styles of designer sneakers time and again, with some even collaborating with major streetwear labels and style icons.

A prime example: The launch of New Balance's collab with Carhartt Work In Progress (WIP) and not to mention, Nike's 50th-anniversary collab with Jacquemus.

Even if you're not a fan of streetwear, you simply can't ignore sneakers. They are so versatile that they can be worn with almost anything.

Here are 27 sneaker styles to suit everything from your casual Friday #ootd to a hearty weekend brunch with your girlfriends or partner.

New Balance x Carhartt WIP

PHOTO: New Balance/Carhartt WIP

Ever since its last foray into sneaker collabs, the label is now welcoming another familiar name into their circle and it's none other than New Balance.

As part of their first collaboration, the two brands have teamed up to release a capsule inclusive of footwear, apparel, and accessories. But what strikes our attention is, of course, the sneakers.

Here, the New Balance 990v1 Carhartt WIP M990CH1 takes on a mesh and hairy suede construction. The base is rendered in a dark grey hue while the laces, heel tab, and midsole come in a light, off-white finish.

The two brandings are also seen on the design, like the heel tab, tongue, and sock liner.

The Carhartt WIP x New Balance sneakers are now available at the New Balance 1906 Lifestyle store at ION Orchard and online on newbalance.com.sg

Humara Nike x Jacquemus

PHOTO: Nike/Jacquemes

In the summer, Nike celebrated its 50th anniversary by collaborating with Jacquemus for the first time ever to launch its collection of apparel and footwear. Versatile and super functional, you could say that the collection is a force to be reckoned with.

Bringing allure to tennis-ready activewear, the designs will see elevated designs that bridge Parisian fashion with the future of the sport.

Aside from its stunning colour palette, we can't help but also gush about its waffle-like outsole that makes these sneakers stand out from the rest.

The Humara Nike+Jacquemus sneakers are available on jacquemus.com and on Farfetch

Adidas Ultraboost DNA in City Pack, $280

PHOTO: Adidas

In celebration of the diverse identities and cultures in the region, Adidas has reimagined its iconic silhouette by bringing back the UltraBoost DNA edition.

Teaming up with local creatives from across Southeast Asia – including Yeri Afriyani from Indonesia, Jaemy Choong from Malaysia, Greg Guleserian (Egg Fiasco) from the Philippines, Eman Raharno Jeman (Clogtwo) from Singapore, Tanit Likitthamarak from Thailand and Le Thanh Tung (Crazy Monkey) from Vietnam – the sneaker will see more meaningful designs that represent their own interpretation of their homelands.

Singapore

Inspired by Singapore's futuristic landscape, local graffiti practitioner and visual engineer, Eman Raharno Jeman, decided to incorporate the icon of a processor on the upper and a mechanised version of Singapore's iconic Merlion scales at the heel.

Philippines

Inspired by video games, Greg Guleserian channelled his inner childhood memories growing up in the Philippines into his design which has resulted in a bright and bold pair of sneakers.

Here, you'll notice that the sneaker comes with a graphic designed sock-liner, as well as a fun and playful mix of colours like orange and gold that represent virtual items, such as virtual 'potions' and 'elixirs' that players would typically use to regenerate their in-game health.

Malaysia

Paying homage to the traditional art form of puppetry Jaemy Choong fused elements of Wayang Kulit with a modern colour palette, in a unique "old-meets-new" style like we've never seen before.

Vietnam

Inspired by Vietnamese folk culture, Dong Ho paintings and the iconic Bat Trang Ceramics Village, Le Thanh Tung added a splash of colour and lots of graphics to the UltraBoost DNA that boasts a fresh and modern look.

Indonesia

Inspired by the diversity and colours of Indonesia, Yeri Afriyani, decided to incorporate colourful patterns that consist of varying shapes, that represent various personalities one would meet on the streets, with the different colours reflecting elements of the country.

Thailand

Best known for its traditional and charming handicraft, Thailand's very own Tanit Likitthamarak, designed the Adidas Ultraboost with intricate and sophisticated wickerwork patterns in black and white that can be seen throughout the midsole and laces.

The UltraBoost DNA City Pack is available via the Adidas app, on adidas.com.sg and at selected retail stores.

Stone Island x New Balance RC_Elite

PHOTO: New Balance/Stone Island

New Balance is showing no signs of slowing when it comes to its collaborations. From teaming up with Jaden Smith to WTAPS, the Boston-based brand is now joining forces with Stone Island – the first time since 2013 that the two brands have worked together.

Founded in 1982, Stone Island was first introduced by Italian designer Massimo Osti and is best-known for its garment-dyed, military-inspired outerwear.

Previously, the brand has also collaborated with other sportswear giants including Nike and Supreme.

Across the collection, you can expect Stone Island's signature garment-dye technique across the collaboration, alongside the use of fabrics such as Dyneema, the strongest material on the planet.

Of course, with this in mind, you can definitely look forward to some of the most durable sneakers in the market.

Here, the first chapter of the long-term collaboration will see an update on New Balance's RC_ELITE, with the sneaker sporting a more heritage-inspired design.

Using the updated hyper-light FuelCell technology and the carbon fibre plate, the midsole allows you to run faster thanks to its propulsive transition and 360-degree functionality.

Available in-store at Stone Island Marina Bay Sands Boutique.

New Balance and x Levi's 990v3, $319 (Pre-order online from Sept 9-12, $309)

PHOTO: New Balance/Levi's

If you love all things denim, then you'd definitely dig this collab with New Balance and Levi's. Yes you read that right.

The two powerhouses are teaming up to release a denim-inspired collection and it's everything you could have ever dreamed of.

Combining the rich legacy of these two American brands, here, you can expect two beautiful colourways – with the first being a predominantly blue pair and an "Elephant" iteration sporting the same detailed upper in a darker tone.

Levi's is no stranger to collaborating with New Balance, having previously worked on the 1300 and 327. The 990v3, however, likely serves as the brand's best New Balance yet, and it should prove to be rather difficult to secure once it drops.

The New Balance x Levi's 990v3 is available at selected New Balance stores and online on www.newbalance.com.

Skechers x One Piece, $159

PHOTO: Skechers

Skechers is back with another collaboration with the popular One Piece anime series, since its inception in 2019 – and let's just say, that it's bigger and better than ever.

As part of this collection, you can expect five new styles that will feature signature colourways of the well-loved characters from the anime series.

Here, the collection will introduce two kids footwear, reimagined from Tony Tony Chopper and Monkey D Luffy characters, while the other three footwear will see three of the brand's popular street-style sneakers series featuring designs inspired by the other One Piece characters.

Some of these sneakers include the bold Monster series, the urban-sporty style Stamina V2 series, and the iconic chunky D'Lites 4.0 series.

The collection is available at selected Skechers concept stores islandwide including Compass One, Jewel Changi Airport, Northpoint City, Plaza Singapura, Wisma Atria, Suntec City and Tampines 1.

Onitsuka Tiger P-Trainer Przm, $299

PHOTO: Onitsuka Tiger

If Cinderella was a sneakerhead, you'd best believe that the princess will be dressed in these.

Based on a novel interpretation of the glass slipper, Onitsuka Tiger has just released its P-Trainer Przm from the Onitsuka Tiger Contemporary Collection that's now rendered in prismatic colours.

Bringing this vision to life, the brand has teamed up with the Amazon Prime Video movie, Cinderella, for a new reimagined version of the glass slipper.

The campaign will also see the release of a new film which stars world-renowned singer, Camila Cabello who plays the lead role as a new Cinderella who is ambitious and works hard to make her dreams come true – which is in sync with the next generation image of women and the message of diversity.

Reminiscent of the glass slipper, the new sneaker will see a new design that boasts a mirror-like glossy effect to the shoe's upper, while the platform sole below is decorated with the signature Onitsuka Tiger Stripes.

On the shoe tongue label and insole, you'll also find the iconic tiara from the movie on the heel top, and the Onitsuka Tiger logo and movie title.

The limited-edition P-Trainer Przm retails at $299 and is available at the Onitsuka Tiger boutique at Ngee Ann City and online at onitsukatiger.com. A limited number of 800 pairs will be available globally from September.

Adidas x Prada A+P Luna Rossa 21, price TBC

PHOTO: Adidas/Prada

When two of the most coveted brands in luxury and sportswear come together, you'd better sit up.

This is the third time that Prada and Adidas are collaborating – the first, in December 2019, was an all-white Superstar sneaker and calf leather bowling bag set that quickly flew off the shelves, while the second, sees Prada's reinterpretation of the Adidas Superstar.

This time, Adidas brings its expertise into the world of Prada. Inspired by a blend of the new AC75 Luna Rossa boat as well as other Prada and Adidas sneakers, the A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneaker brings a more futuristic feel that's sleek, lightweight and functional.

Made with Primegreen – also known as a series of high-performance recycled materials – the sneaker delivers flexible and breathable support while preventing water from penetrating the silhouette.

It's also crafted for the sport of sailing and also features a perforated Boost midsole that provides elevated protection, durability and freedom of movement to enhance your performance.

Recently, the two brands have come together to release two new colourways to their lineup.

The first comes in a grey colourway which has deemed to be the lifestyle version of the sneaker worn by the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team, while the other colourway is an all-black pair that pays homage to the storied histories of both brands with subtle tonal make-up.

Both colourways of the A+P Luna Rossa 21 is available at Prada boutiques at Marina Bay Sands and ION Orchard, and online on prada.com and adidas.com. The black colourway is also available through selected retailers.

Converse x Comme des Garcons Play Jack Purcells, $220

PHOTO: Converse, Comme des Garcons

It isn't the first time Comme des Garcons has collaborated with American shoe company, Converse. In fact, it's been 10 years since the two have collaborated on the Jack Purcell.

This year, both labels are back with new reiterations of the classic silhouette. The Japanese brand Comme des Garçons, helmed by avant-garde designer Rei Kawakubo, has introduced new designs to the line – and they make the perfect must-haves if you're looking to elevate your everyday wear.

The original classic silhouette remains, however, the shoe has been remastered for stability, comfort and fit with a cushioned sock liner and insole and a high traction herringbone rubber sole.

The new sneakers will also sport the iconic oversized heart logos on a new shade of coloured canvas – Silver Filigree.

Available at Dover Street Market Singapore

Asics x Kiko Kostadinov

PHOTO: Asics/Kiko Kostadinov

Just when you thought Asics was going to stop with its latest three collaborations – you thought wrong. This time, the label is partnering Kiko Kostadinov and have introduced four curated styles to the collection.

Kiko Kostadinov is otherwise known as the London-based Bulgarian fashion designer and is the creative director of his eponymous label that's centred around contemporary workwear.

Here, Kiko has reimagined a series of Asics footwear offerings that draw design inspiration from the concept of "Retro Futurism".

In this case, the collection dives into two categories, namely Future Tech and Sustainability which explores Asics' iconic silhouettes.

The four styles include the HS1-S Tarther Blast ($189), HN1-S Gel-Venture 7 ($109), FN1-S Gel-Nimbus 22 ($259) and FN2-S Gel-Contend 5 ($109).

Available in-store at ASICS and online at asics.com. Prices range from $109 to $259

Asics x Carnival Gel-Kayano 5 360 Betta Splendens, $239

PHOTO: Asics/Carnival

Since its epic success from its first collaboration back in 2019 – Gel-DS Trainer OG Muay Thai – Asics has teamed up with Carnival again to launch a reinterpretation of its classic silhouette that's inspired by Thailand's very own Siamese Fighting Fish.

Available at Limited Edt Vault @ 313 Somerset, Limited Edt Chambers and limitededt.com.

Asics x Andersson Bell Gel-1090, $189

PHOTO: Asics/Andersson Bell

Next up on the list is none other than Asics collaboration with South Korean fashion brand Andersson Bell.

If you love the brand's signature Gel-1090 which was launched back in 2003, then you'll be glad to know that this collection will see new colourways for you to choose from such as Black/Silver, Glacier Grey/Silver and White Orange.

What many love about this sneaker is that it boasts a sporty and modern flair with striking, bold details that will instantly elevate any look.

Available at Limited Edt Vault @ 313 Somerset, Limited Edt Chambers and limitededt.com.

Asics x Vivienne Westwood Gel-Kayano LTX 27, $339

PHOTO: Asics/Vivienne Westwood

Back by popular demand, Asics has just released another collaboration with Vivienne Westwood. The collection is inspired by Vivienne Westwood and (Malcolm) McLaren's controversial 1974 collection Sex.

Drawing strength from long-lasting quality of design and materials, the sharing of these design philosophies between the two brands have formed the inspiration for this on-going design collaboration.

Within this collab, you can expect three different contrasting colourways to choose from including black, lilac and orange.

Available at asics.com, Asics Plaza Singapura, Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Store (Scotts Square), Dover Street Market.

Nike x G-Dragon

PHOTO: Nike

VIPs (by that, we mean BigBang fans), get your wallets ready because G-Dragon is collaborating with Nike once again for a sneaker collab.

Last year, the BigBang leader and the sports brand launched Nike Air Force One "Para-noise" to much fanfare. This year, they're launching the same sneakers, albeit in a reverse colour scheme: the white upper gives way to his painting.

Of course, it will still retain its self-expressive character. In the words of G-Dragon, "Even though everything is uncertain these days, we shouldn't stop expressing ourselves as the way we are, and creating our own world."

The Nike x G-Dragon AF1 "Para-noise" releases globally on November 25 on Nike.com for $279.

Nike x Comme des Garcons

PHOTO: Nike/Comme des Garcons

After collaborating with Dior, the next collab on Nike's list is Comme des Garcons.

The sportswear brand is collaborating with the fashion label for Nike Comme des Garcons Air Force One, which was released in-store at Dover Street Market Singapore (DSMS) and on the DSMS E-SHOP on Oct 23.

The silhouette is clean and simple and is perfect for those who are looking for versatile shoes you can wear anywhere with any outfit. It comes in two colours, black and white and is available in US women's sizes 5-7.5 and men's sizes 8-13.

Nike Comme des Garcons Air Force One retails for $470.

Palm Angels x Clarks Originals

PHOTO: Palm Angels/Clarks Originals

Palm Angels have once again collaborated with Clarks Originals for a new capsule collection. This time round, Palm Angels' Francesco Ragazzi reinterpreted Clarks Original's iconic shoes, the Wallabee.

The women's version comes with rubber wedges and fringes for a fashionable spin on a classic design.

Chuck 70 canvas sneakers, $169.90, Converse x Moncler x Fragment at Limited Edt

PHOTO: Converse

You can never go wrong with a pair of black sneakers – it's perfect for work (on Fridays) and the weekends. Rock it with a black pantsuit for gravitas, or with a yellow summer frock for brunch.

Leather sneakers, $890, Onitsuka Tiger x Valentino at Onitsuka Tiger

PHOTO: Onitsuka Tiger

We can never get enough of this colour combo (red, white and blue). Let this baby pop by wearing it with a black number, or with a maxi dress that sports the same three hues as the sneakers.

Air Jordan One leather sneakers, $3,100, Dior x Nike at Dior

PHOTO: Dior/Nike

Do colourblocking in a more subtle way by pairing these with a grey off-shoulder top and light denim jeans.

High-top canvas sneakers, $360, Kenzo x Vans at Kenzo

PHOTO: Kenzo/Vans

Let these be the centre of attention by complementing it with a simple black or white dress.

Leather sneakers, $1,250, Fendi x California Sky at Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

If you're brave enough, go all out and match this with all the other items from this bold collection.

Boombox leather sneakers, $1,670, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

The shades of brown go best with other neutral pieces, such as a camel two-piece suit.

Available at Louis Vuitton

City Sole jacquard sneakers, $275, Coach

PHOTO: Coach

Contrast this boyish-looking pair with a girlie number.

Delegation Ex enamel sneakers, $229, Shu Uemura x Onitsuka Tiger at Onitsuka Tiger

PHOTO: Shu Uemura/Onitsuka Tiger

The red's attention-grabbing enough, so tone it down with a black ensemble.

SL24 Mid-Top sneakers in grained leather and suede, $1,220, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

A tinge of yellow adds a dash of fun to this pair of neutral sneakers.

Available at Saint Laurent

Triomphe leather sneakers, $870, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

There's a reason why the Triomphe is one of Celine's most popular models: It's classic, versatile, and makes for a solid investment.

Sneakers in leather with webbing, $900, Givenchy

PHOTO: Givenchy

Pastel is still on point, and this is the perfect pair to complete that sweet and girlie look.

Available at Givenchy

This article was first published in Her World Online.