$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week

ALCOHOLIC XIAO LONG BAOS AT PARADISE DYNASTY

Paradise Dynasty at Funan Mall is offering guests a little tipsy surprise with alcohol-infused xiao long baos (XLBs) to add a little cheer to your festive merry-making.

Each steaming basket will include five dumplings containing five different flavours, namely, Shaoxing rice wine, red wine and cheese, Tsingtao beer, Glenlivet scotch and Martell cognac.

PHOTO: Paradise Dynasty

Additionally, a few popular dishes will be making an exclusive comeback at the Funan outlet from Dec 10 till Jan 19.

They are: pan-fried chilli crab bun (three pieces at $10.80), deep fried crispy duck with lotus bun ($30), Shanghai sesame char siew pastry (three pieces at $5.80) and braised pork belly ($19.80).

Each limited-edition basket of alcoholic XLBs will be available for purchase at $2.80 with every order of the exclusive dishes.

The more exclusive dishes diners order, the more baskets of the boozy XLBs they will be able to enjoy.

Where: Paradise Dynasty, 107 North Bridge Rd, #B1-01 Funan Mall, Singapore 179105

UP TO 96% OFF AT NTUC BABY FAIR

Baby products can be expensive in Singapore, so when there's a fair with deals up to 96 per cent off, parents and parents-to-be, you know what to do.

Spend quality time with your family this weekend, and let FairPrice Online do the heavy lifting for you. Enjoy big... Posted by NTUC FairPrice on Friday, 29 November 2019

NTUC has an ongoing Mothers & Babies fair that will continue until Dec 11, with freebies like Lego playsets and tumblers, as well as massive discounts on diapers and milk powder up for grabs.

The best part is how everything can be purchased online, so there's none of the hassle of lugging home bulky items.

The full catalogue of items on sale is available here: https://www.fairprice.com.sg/tag/baby-fair-1

TAKASHIMAYA X'MAS GIFT BAZAAR

Starting to do a bit of Christmas shopping? Struggling to find a gift for your 'Secret Santee'?

You might find your answer at Takashimaya's gift bazaar happening from now till Dec 25 where you can get up to 30 per cent off all products.

Find an assortment of quirky gifts such as shots roulette, atas Japanese fruits and even a traditional bonsai diffuser on sale.

Find the perfect gift for your family and friends at our Christmas Gift Bazaar! From now to Wed 25 Dec 2019, head on... Posted by Takashimaya Department Store on Tuesday, 26 November 2019

While you're there, you might want to also check out Christmas celebrations and shop exclusive merch from Frozen 2, Star Wars, Sesame Street and more at B2.

Where: Talking Hall, B1 @ Takashimaya, 391A Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873

1-FOR-1 MCDONALD'S BIG BREAKFAST

McDees is celebrating Christmas on the app (not McDelivery) and 1-for-1 deals are making a comeback from Dec 2 onwards!

This week, from Dec 2 to 5, the deal is a 1-for-1 on the Big Breakfast set.

STARBUCKS' NEW COLLAPSIBLE COLLECTION

Reducing, reusing and recycling is big on the agenda of many these days.

To make it easier for you to dabao food back to the office, Starbucks and collapsible cup maker Stojo is launching a new collection of eco-friendly merchandise.

Perfect for gifting this festive season, the collapsible cups will be priced at $29.90 each and available in five colours — navy, red, olive, yellow, mint and pastel blue.

For those who love guzzling their liquids, there will also be a larger 700ml version ($39.90) available in black and pink.

Other than the cups, there will also be a collapsible lunch box collection made by Hong-Kong based home and kitchen product designer Lexngo.

The boxes will be available at $29.90 and comes in three colours — navy, mint and pink — with each set bundled with a spork (fork, spoon and a serrated edge which works as a knife, all in one utensil).

