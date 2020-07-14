$29 for 1-day ticket to S.E.A. Aquarium

S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa is offering one-day tickets priced at $29 from now till July 31.
The attraction is open from 10am to 5pm every Saturday through Tuesday and all shows, public feeding and character meet-and-greet sessions will not be available until further notice.
This promotion is only available for Singapore Residents with valid Republic of Singapore issued birth certificate/Photo National ID/Work Permit/Student Pass. ID required for entry.
Deal ends: July 31
