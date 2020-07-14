$29 for 1-day ticket to S.E.A. Aquarium

S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa is offering one-day tickets priced at $29 from now till July 31.

The attraction is open from 10am to 5pm every Saturday through Tuesday and all shows, public feeding and character meet-and-greet sessions will not be available until further notice.

This promotion is only available for Singapore Residents with valid Republic of Singapore issued birth certificate/Photo National ID/Work Permit/Student Pass. ID required for entry.

It’s good to have our little marine explorers back once more! Which is your favourite habitat at the aquarium? Posted by Resorts World Sentosa on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Deal ends: July 31

