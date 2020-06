Enjoy an ala-carte Chicky burger from Korean fast food store Burger+ at just $2.99 (U.P. $7.90).

Order online, and opt for delivery or takeaway from either one of its two outlets located at Wisma Atria and Clarke Quay Central.

Deal ends: July 2

PHOTO: Instagram/burgerplussg

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.