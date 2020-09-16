3-in-1 Marina Bay Sands attractions bundle for $10

From now till Nov 15, experience three attractions at Marina Bay Sands for only $10.

The three-in-one attractions bundle is exclusive to Sands Rewards Lifestyle members and it includes admission to Sands SkyPark Observation Deck, Digital Light Canvas and Sampan Rides.

Each person is limited to two bundle sets per day. The price also includes five digital photos and two animated videos at Sands SkyPark, and is an estimated 70 per cent savings of the usual prices.

To redeem the offer, present your Sands Rewards Lifestyle membership card at SkyPark Box Office or Retail Concierge counters.

If you are not yet a member, sign up for a free membership online here.

Deal ends: Nov 15

