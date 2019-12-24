3 affordable alternatives to store-bought gifts this Christmas

Do you immediately think of material items when it comes to picking Christmas presents for your loved ones? If so, you may be doing yourself a disservice.

Not only are physical presents pricey, they also tend to miss the mark.

According to a 2015 Rakuten Shopping Secrets survey, more than a third of the Singaporeans surveyed didn't like their gifts, and many people (44 per cent) gave items they received to someone else, or just threw them away.

So, this year, rather than spending money on physical goods that might end up being under-appreciated anyways, why not consider the following affordable alternatives to store-bought gifts, all costing less than $100?

GIFT EXPERIENCES WHERE YOU CAN SPEND TIME TOGETHER

One of the key reasons people buy material gifts as opposed to experiences is that they think material things last longer than experiences, and therefore, bring more happiness.

However, research proves otherwise: our overall satisfaction with material things diminishes with time, while satisfaction with experiences increases.

Additional research shows that we can also enjoy a boost in wellbeing from life experiences and consider them a better investment than material goods in the long-run.

Perhaps more crucially, experiential gifts are also more likely to be social; you can often share in the experience as well-though expenses will be higher since you'll need to pay for two tickets instead of one.

Nevertheless, remember that you'll also be deriving direct value since you'll be having fun, too.

Those on a budget can still enjoy an experience with their friend by opting for less expensive options, like a culinary lesson at ABC Cooking Studio, where the cost for two people ($70) is less than the price of a leather-crafting workshop at Crafune for one ($89).

You can also benefit by keeping an eye out for limited time offers on activities on Fave, a daily deals company that acquired Groupon Singapore.

MAKE A DONATION TO CHARITY IN YOUR LOVED ONE'S NAME

Making a donation to charity on behalf of your loved one can not only restore the idea that the holidays are about caring for and helping others, but also serve as an elegant solution to finding a gift for someone who already "has it all."