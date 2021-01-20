3 big fashion trends for 2021

World Global Style Network (WGSN) senior womenswear strategist Laura Yiannakou says 2020 has defined the future of fashion, and pivoted consumer wants and needs. Here’s what you need to know about fashion in 2021.

What are the three big trends for 2021?

For SS ’21, WGSN has forecasted three key trends: Transform, Homespun and Gamescape.

Transform is a trend that moves fluidly between polar opposites. Modern technology and science is combined with the power of nature, resulting in innovative, solution-oriented designs for a world in crisis. The ocean is a source of inspiration, as are new themes emerging around sustainability and adaptability.

Homespun is defined by the phrase “good design grows better with age”. It evolves the minimalism trend with a more rustic feel, with designs that value longevity, sustainability and craft.

Gamescape looks at the fascinating and ever-evolving relationship between the physical and the digital. The past, present and future collide with colourful designs that inhabit the grey area between life online and offline.

How have consumers’ demands evolved?

The industry is already in the process of significant transformation; coronavirus has become the catalyst for truly seismic change. The pandemic has escalated many of WGSN’s forecasts – expect consumer priorities around wellness, comfort, protection and limitarianism to continue to amplify well into 2021.

How has the industry changed after 2020?

PHOTO: Max Mara Cruise ’21

Fashion retailers need to move away from creating frivolous trends purely for trends’ sake. Products need to be durable and useful, while serving multiple purposes.

With the environmental crisis also a huge concern, products need to be designed with resale in mind, as we begin to define a more circular system in fashion. These elements can be defined as the new drivers of value.

Any materials that stand out/will be more common?

PHOTO: Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise ’21