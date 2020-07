Popular Bookstore at Sembawang Shopping Centre is having a closing sale from now till July 24.

There will be books on sale from $3 onwards, including discounts on a wide range of assessment books, stationery, gadgets and snacks.

Deal ends: July 24

*EVERYTHING MUST GO!* 🤩 POPULAR Sembawang Shopping Centre is having a closing sale from now till 24 July! Grab Books... Posted by Popular Bookstore Singapore on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.