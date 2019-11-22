3 common lies property agents tell you

Last month, a PropNex agent was fined $30,000 and suspended for 12 months by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) for being unprofessional and unethical in a property transaction.

The agent in question was found to be telling lies and faking offers and counter-offers in order to pocket a higher commission - simply because he failed to negotiate for a 3 per cent commission for himself.

The $30,000 loss suffered by the buyer could just be covered by the same amount of fine slapped by CEA on the agent.

Did they compensate the victim for all the emotional stress, time and hassle to report the case to CEA, and wait for the verdict to be out?

Twelve months later, the dishonest agent can rejoin the industry again, with no guarantee that he won't play his old trick again.

Is paying back the money and one-year suspension a warning strong enough to deter other agents from being deceitful?

As home buyers and sellers, how can our interests be protected against unscrupulous agents?

Who can save us from the fraudulent acts of the bad sheep that tarnish the reputation of the industry?

Recently, a good friend of mine is selling her condominium unit and looking for a new home at the same time.

She shared with me her experiences dealing with property agents. By coincidence, what she heard are the three common lies that agents often tell their clients.

LIE #1: I HAVE READY BUYERS OR TENANTS

To sell her home, my friend decided to work with the property agent who sold their first flat many years ago.