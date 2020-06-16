3 Cornetto ice cream cones for $5 at 7-Eleven

For a limited time, 7-Eleven is offering some sweet deals at its stores.

Purchase three Cornetto ice cream cones for $5, mixing and matching from the following flavours: Cornetto Cookies, Black Hojicha Cornetto, Chocoluv Cornetto, Cornetto Royale Strawberry and Unicornetto.

Other ice cream deals include the Haagen-Dazs Crunchy Almond Cones, which are available in Vanilla Caramel and Chocolate Choc flavours, are priced at $3.90 each, down from the usual price of $5.90.

Customers can also save $10.70 on the limited edition Haagen-Dazs box, which includes six mini Chocoholic cups for $10.90.

Deal ends: July 7



Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

