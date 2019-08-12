3 easy ways to host Christmas dinner on a budget

According to a 2018 survey by e-commerce firm Picodi, Singaporeans spend an average of $196 every year on Christmas food.

So, festive as it may be, the year-end holiday season can be quite an expensive affair, especially if you're taking on the responsibility of hosting Christmas dinner.

Fortunately, you don't have to overspend to entertain.

Here are 3 ways you can keep a lid on costs if you're putting on a Christmas dinner spread for loved ones.

1. SKIP THE GOURMET TURKEY

There's no need to splurge on gourmet turkeys offered by various hotels during the holiday season.

Even though these turkeys are indeed fit for food connoisseurs due to their meticulous preparation methods (like overnight marinating and slow, low-temperature roasting), the price difference between a gourmet turkey and one from the supermarket can be quite significant, and may not be worth it unless you're serving people with discerning palates.

To give an example, the cost of 1 Whole Roast Turkey from Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza is enough to cover that of 3 Roasted Turkeys from Giant Supermarket.

COST COMPARISON BASED ON TYPE OF TURKEY PURCHASED

PHOTO: ValueChampion

While uncooked turkeys are not necessarily cheaper than ready-to-eat turkeys from the supermarket, cooking at home is still more affordable than buying a gourmet turkey. In fact, cooking at home can even feel more festive.

Nonetheless, if you genuinely want to pay for the convenience and taste of gourmet turkeys, consider paying with a dining credit card.

Many hotels offer discounts to various bank customers. Citibank, HSBC, OCBC, Maybank, and UOB cardmembers are entitled to a 10 per cent discount on Festive Takeaways at Intercontinental Singapore, for example.

2. HAVE EVERYONE BRING A DISH

There is no rule in the Christmas dinner etiquette book that states the host must cook everything. Consider making your Christmas dinner a potluck and have your guests each bring a side dish.