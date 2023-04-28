'3 HDB units I'll never buy': Property agent gives tips for those looking to get a new home

An executive maisonette, an HDB unit on the highest floor and a flat facing the rubbish chute.

What do these have in common?

According to property agent Shiddique Asyraaf, these are the types of HDB units potential home buyers should steer clear of, if possible.

In an almost three-minute-long TikTok video posted last Saturday (April 22), Asyraaf laid out his reasons, though he gave a disclaimer that these "are purely opinions and [there's] no right or wrong".

First on his list was the executive maisonette.

Noting that "most maisonettes are at least 30 years old", Asyraaf gave a scenario in which he, as someone in his 30s, owned an executive maisonette that's roughly as old as he was and wanted to sell it 20 years later.

"The [executive maisonette] is easily 50 years old [by then]," he explained. "For buyers who intend to fully utilise their CPF and loan up to the maximum valuation limit, they have to be at least 45 years old to buy my executive maisonette."

As a seller, this would limit the pool of buyers considerably, he said.

For the uninitiated, valuation limit refers to the purchase price or the value of the property at the time of purchase, whichever is lower.

Not to mention, buying such a unit at age 45 or older may be seen as illogical given ageing-related health concerns that may crop up later in life.

Going up and down the stairs just to move between different rooms in the house can also become a challenge at an old age.

Neither too low nor too high

Low-floor units facing the rubbish chute aren't the best to Asyraaf either.

"I believe this is something a lot of agents will agree with me, but they just do not want to say it," he said.

The property agent added that these units are "one of the more challenging units to sell".

They aren't impossible to sell, he clarified, assuring home owners currently staying in such units that their flats can still be sold but that "it may take a slightly longer time".

Speaking directly to first-time home buyers, Asyraaf's advice was to select your unit wisely.

So if the low-floor units aren't seen as great, just go for the top-floor units, right?

Think again, as Asyraaf also had reservations about units that sit on the highest floor.

His first issue was the heat you'd feel from exposure to the sun.

Another pertinent problem would be lift breakdowns.

If the lifts don't work, it'll be quite a workout just to go up and down your block.

In the comments section, people shared their opinions on the matter, and many agreed with the points Asyraaf raised.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Homeswithasyraaf

On the other hand, some who've bought homes on the highest floor seem to take umbrage at some of Asyraaf's points.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Homeswithasyraaf

Buying your first property

Before even deciding on which unit to pick, it's important to understand the best location for that future house of yours, especially if you are a first-time home buyer.

The first step of that journey is to be clear with your intention when purchasing the first home.

Is having a home next to an MRT station important to you?

Or are you someone who prefers having access to more amenities nearby?

A good start would be to list out the types of amenities that you value.

Within a one-kilometre radius of a potential home, keep a lookout for clinics, schools and supermarkets/markets.

Locations like places of worship or hospitals are much more contentious and personal.

For example, living close to a hospital can be a plus point for some while others may worry about the ambulance sirens at night.

ALSO READ: A guide to the new measures to help first-timer families buy an HDB flat

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.